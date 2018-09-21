Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Go Bowling 250

At Richmond Raceway

Richmond, Va.

Lap length: 0.75 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 250 laps, 0 rating, 58 points.

2. (3) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 43.

3. (6) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 52.

4. (2) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 51.

5. (10) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 44.

6. (13) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 40.

7. (14) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 36.

8. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 250, 0, 29.

9. (8) Shane Lee, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 28.

10. (21) Ryan Reed, Ford, 250, 0, 27.

11. (7) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 30.

12. (16) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 25.

13. (11) Austin Cindric, Ford, 250, 0, 27.

14. (17) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 23.

15. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 250, 0, 24.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 91.348 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 3 minutes, 8 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.566 seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 40 laps. Lead Changes: 11 among 5 drivers.

Points leaders: 1. C.Bell, 2095; 2. D.Hemric, 2063; 3. J.Allgaier, 2056; 4. R.Chastain, 2053; 5. E.Sadler, 2051; 6. M.Tifft, 2047; 7. T.Reddick, 2046; 8. C.Custer, 2035; 9. B.Jones, 2035; 10. R.Truex, 2033.

