NASCAR
Xfinity Series
Go Bowling 250
At Richmond Raceway
Richmond, Va.
Lap length: 0.75 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 250 laps, 0 rating, 58 points.
2. (3) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 43.
3. (6) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 52.
4. (2) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 51.
5. (10) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 44.
6. (13) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 40.
7. (14) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 36.
8. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 250, 0, 29.
9. (8) Shane Lee, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 28.
10. (21) Ryan Reed, Ford, 250, 0, 27.
11. (7) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 30.
12. (16) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 25.
13. (11) Austin Cindric, Ford, 250, 0, 27.
14. (17) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 23.
15. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 250, 0, 24.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 91.348 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 3 minutes, 8 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.566 seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 40 laps. Lead Changes: 11 among 5 drivers.
Points leaders: 1. C.Bell, 2095; 2. D.Hemric, 2063; 3. J.Allgaier, 2056; 4. R.Chastain, 2053; 5. E.Sadler, 2051; 6. M.Tifft, 2047; 7. T.Reddick, 2046; 8. C.Custer, 2035; 9. B.Jones, 2035; 10. R.Truex, 2033.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.