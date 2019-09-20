Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Go Bowling 250

At Richmond Raceway

Richmond, Va.

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 250.

2. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 250.

3. (12) Cole Custer, Ford, 250.

4. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250.

5. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 250.

6. (6) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 250.

7. (8) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 250.

8. (15) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 250.

9. (10) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 250.

10. (3) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 250.

11. (11) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 250.

12. (13) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 250.

13. (26) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, 249.

14. (16) Joe Graf Jr., Chevrolet, 249.

15. (38) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 249.

16. (14) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 249.

17. (7) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 249.

18. (18) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 248.

19. (19) Ryan Repko, Chevrolet, 248.

20. (30) Joey Gase, Toyota, 248.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 95.935 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 57 Mins, 16 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.700 Seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 31 laps. Lead Changes: 4 among 3 drivers.

