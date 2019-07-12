Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

At Kentucky Speedway

Sparta, Ky.

Lap Length: 1.5 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (5) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.

2. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200.

3. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200.

4. (10) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200.

5. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200.

6. (3) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 199.

7. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 199.

8. (12) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 199.

9. (13) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199.

10. (14) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 199.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 139.445 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 9 Mins, 5 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.651 Seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 24 laps. Lead Changes: 14 among 8 drivers.

