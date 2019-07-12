NASCAR
Xfinity Series
At Kentucky Speedway
Sparta, Ky.
Lap Length: 1.5 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (5) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.
2. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200.
3. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200.
4. (10) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200.
5. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200.
6. (3) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 199.
7. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 199.
8. (12) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 199.
9. (13) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199.
10. (14) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 199.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 139.445 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 9 Mins, 5 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.651 Seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 24 laps. Lead Changes: 14 among 8 drivers.
