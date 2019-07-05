Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Circle K Firecracker 250

At Daytona International Superspeedway

Daytona, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Ross Chastain (i), Chevrolet, 100.

2. (7) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 100.

3. (2) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 100.

4. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 100.

5. (19) Austin Cindric, Ford, 100.

6. (25) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 100.

7. (33) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 100.

8. (20) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 100.

9. (5) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 100.

10. (37) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 100.

Also

26. (3) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, Accident, 86.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 125.786 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 59 Mins, 15 Secs. Margin of Victory: .109 Seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 31 laps. Lead Changes: 18 among 7 drivers.

