NASCAR
Xfinity Series
Circle K Firecracker 250
At Daytona International Superspeedway
Daytona, Fla.
Lap length: 2.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Ross Chastain (i), Chevrolet, 100.
2. (7) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 100.
3. (2) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 100.
4. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 100.
5. (19) Austin Cindric, Ford, 100.
6. (25) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 100.
7. (33) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 100.
8. (20) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 100.
9. (5) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 100.
10. (37) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 100.
Also
26. (3) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, Accident, 86.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 125.786 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 59 Mins, 15 Secs. Margin of Victory: .109 Seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 31 laps. Lead Changes: 18 among 7 drivers.
