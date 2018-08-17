Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Food City 300

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.533 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 310 laps, 0 points.

2. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 3139.

3. (10) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 310, 46.

4. (9) Cole Custer, Ford, 310, 39.

5. (4) Joey Logano, Ford, 310, 0.

6. (6) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 310, 39.

7. (22) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 310, 32.

8. (15) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 310, 0.

9. (14) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 310, 37.

10. (5) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 310, 32.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 82.306 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 0 minutes, 27 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.434 seconds. Caution Flags: 8 for 59 laps.

