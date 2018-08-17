NASCAR
Xfinity Series
Food City 300
At Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tenn.
Lap length: 0.533 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 310 laps, 0 points.
2. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 3139.
3. (10) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 310, 46.
4. (9) Cole Custer, Ford, 310, 39.
5. (4) Joey Logano, Ford, 310, 0.
6. (6) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 310, 39.
7. (22) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 310, 32.
8. (15) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 310, 0.
9. (14) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 310, 37.
10. (5) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 310, 32.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 82.306 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 0 minutes, 27 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.434 seconds. Caution Flags: 8 for 59 laps.
