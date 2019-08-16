Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Food City 300

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (38) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 300.

2. (6) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 300.

3. (9) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 300.

4. (5) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 300.

5. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 300.

6. (13) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 300.

7. (21) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 299.

8. (3) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 298.

9. (15) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 298.

10. (20) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 298.

11. (12) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 298.

12. (17) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 297.

13. (22) Shane Lee, Toyota, 297.

14. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 297.

15. (24) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 297.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 81.294 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 58 Mins, 1 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.655 Seconds. Caution Flags: 9 for 59 laps. Lead Changes: 11 among 7 drivers.

