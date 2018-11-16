NASCAR Trucks
Ford EcoBoost 200
At Homestead-Miami Speedway
Homestead, Fla.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (5) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 134 laps, 0 rating, 40 points.
2. (1) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 134, 0, 53.
3. (3) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 134, 0, 34.
4. (2) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 134, 0, 42.
5. (13) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 134, 0, 35.
6. (22) Matt Crafton, Ford, 134, 0, 44.
7. (8) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 134, 0, 0.
8. (4) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 134, 0, 29.
9. (9) Jesse Little, Toyota, 134, 0, 35.
10. (11) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 134, 0, 29.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 133.684 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 30 minutes, 13 seconds. Margin of Victory: 2.000 seconds. Caution Flags: 2 for 12 laps. Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers.
Points leaders: 1. B.Moffitt, 4045; 2. N.Gragson, 4034; 3. J.Haley, 4029; 4. J.Sauter, 4025; 5. G.Enfinger, 2284; 6. M.Crafton, 2280; 7. S.Friesen, 2265; 8. B.Rhodes, 2254; 9. M.Snider, 611; 10. T.Gilliland, 590.
