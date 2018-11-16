Try 1 month for 99¢
NASCAR Trucks

Ford EcoBoost 200

At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, Fla.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 134 laps, 0 rating, 40 points.

2. (1) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 134, 0, 53.

3. (3) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 134, 0, 34.

4. (2) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 134, 0, 42.

5. (13) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 134, 0, 35.

6. (22) Matt Crafton, Ford, 134, 0, 44.

7. (8) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 134, 0, 0.

8. (4) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 134, 0, 29.

9. (9) Jesse Little, Toyota, 134, 0, 35.

10. (11) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 134, 0, 29.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 133.684 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 30 minutes, 13 seconds. Margin of Victory: 2.000 seconds. Caution Flags: 2 for 12 laps. Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers.

Points leaders: 1. B.Moffitt, 4045; 2. N.Gragson, 4034; 3. J.Haley, 4029; 4. J.Sauter, 4025; 5. G.Enfinger, 2284; 6. M.Crafton, 2280; 7. S.Friesen, 2265; 8. B.Rhodes, 2254; 9. M.Snider, 611; 10. T.Gilliland, 590.

