NASCAR
Truck Series
Vankor 350
At Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, Texas
Lap length: 0.526 miles
(Pole position in parentheses)
1. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 147.
2. (9) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 147.
3. (7) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 147.
4. (1) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 147.
5. (12) Matt Crafton, Ford, 147.
6. (6) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 147.
7. (11) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 147.
8. (24) Tyler Dippel, Chevrolet, 147.
9. (13) Brennan Poole, Toyota, 147.
10. (8) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 147.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 106.923 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hours, 3 Minutes, 44 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.269 Seconds. Caution Flags: 9 for 47 laps. Lead Changes: 16 among 6 drivers.
