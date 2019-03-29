Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Truck Series

Vankor 350

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas

Lap length: 0.526 miles

(Pole position in parentheses)

1. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 147.

2. (9) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 147.

3. (7) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 147.

4. (1) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 147.

5. (12) Matt Crafton, Ford, 147.

6. (6) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 147.

7. (11) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 147.

8. (24) Tyler Dippel, Chevrolet, 147.

9. (13) Brennan Poole, Toyota, 147.

10. (8) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 147.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 106.923 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hours, 3 Minutes, 44 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.269 Seconds. Caution Flags: 9 for 47 laps. Lead Changes: 16 among 6 drivers.

