NASCAR Trucks
JAG Metals 350
At Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, Texas
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (6) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 147 laps, 0 rating, 58 points.
2. (16) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 147, 0, 38.
3. (4) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 147, 0, 45.
4. (12) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 147, 0, 36.
5. (15) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 41.
6. (8) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 147, 0, 31.
7. (10) Jesse Little, Toyota, 147, 0, 30.
8. (3) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 37.
9. (14) Matt Crafton, Ford, 147, 0, 41.
10. (2) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 147, 0, 32.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 119.050 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 51 minutes, 15 seconds. Margin of Victory: 8.133 seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 36 laps. Lead Changes: 12 among 8 drivers.
Points leaders: 1. J.Sauter, 3128; 2. B.Moffitt, 3109; 3. J.Haley, 3107; 4. N.Gragson, 3105; 5. G.Enfinger, 3087; 6. M.Crafton, 3082; 7. B.Rhodes, 2192; 8. S.Friesen, 2175; 9. M.Snider, 573; 10. T.Gilliland, 546.
