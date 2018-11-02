Try 1 month for 99¢
NASCAR Trucks

JAG Metals 350

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 147 laps, 0 rating, 58 points.

2. (16) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 147, 0, 38.

3. (4) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 147, 0, 45.

4. (12) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 147, 0, 36.

5. (15) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 41.

6. (8) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 147, 0, 31.

7. (10) Jesse Little, Toyota, 147, 0, 30.

8. (3) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 37.

9. (14) Matt Crafton, Ford, 147, 0, 41.

10. (2) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 147, 0, 32.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 119.050 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 51 minutes, 15 seconds. Margin of Victory: 8.133 seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 36 laps. Lead Changes: 12 among 8 drivers.

Points leaders: 1. J.Sauter, 3128; 2. B.Moffitt, 3109; 3. J.Haley, 3107; 4. N.Gragson, 3105; 5. G.Enfinger, 3087; 6. M.Crafton, 3082; 7. B.Rhodes, 2192; 8. S.Friesen, 2175; 9. M.Snider, 573; 10. T.Gilliland, 546.

