NASCAR Trucks

Digital Ally 250

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (6) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 167.

2. (14) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 167.

3. (5) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 167.

4. (7) Austin Hill, Toyota, 167.

5. (21) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 167.

6. (1) Matt Crafton, Ford, 167.

7. (13) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 167.

8. (4) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 167.

9. (11) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 167.

10. (3) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 167.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 123.517 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 1 Mins, 41 Secs. Margin of Victory: .483 Seconds. Caution Flags: 6 for 29 laps. Lead Changes: 22 among 9 drivers.

