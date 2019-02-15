Try 1 month for 99¢
NASCAR Trucks

NextEra 250

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

(Starting position parentheses)

1. (10) Austin Hill, Toyota, 111.

2. (5) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 111.

3. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 111.

4. (14) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 111.

5. (15) Matt Crafton, Ford, 111.

6. (32) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 111.

7. (28) Timothy Peters, Chevrolet, 111.

8. (30) Angela Ruch, Chevrolet, 111.

9. (12) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 111.

10. (7) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, Accident, 108.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 104.498 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 39 Mins, 20 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.278 Seconds. Caution Flags: 11 for 55 laps. Lead Changes: 15 among 10 drivers.

