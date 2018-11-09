Try 1 month for 99¢
Auto racing clip art
Buy Now

NASCAR Trucks

Lucas Oil 150

At ISM Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 150 laps, 0 rating, 54 points.

2. (1) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 150, 0, 47.

3. (3) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 150, 0, 51.

4. (12) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 150, 0, 38.

5. (4) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 48.

6. (15) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 150, 0, 31.

7. (14) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 33.

8. (8) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 150, 0, 30.

9. (11) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 150, 0, 29.

10. (16) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 27.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 94.997 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 34 minutes, 44 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.456 seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 33 laps. Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.

Points leaders: 1. N.Gragson, 4000; 2. J.Haley, 4000; 3. B.Moffitt, 4000; 4. J.Sauter, 4000; 5. M.Crafton, 2236; 6. G.Enfinger, 2231; 7. B.Rhodes, 2225; 8. S.Friesen, 2223; 9. M.Snider, 588; 10. T.Gilliland, 566.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments