NASCAR Trucks
Lucas Oil 150
At ISM Raceway
Avondale, Ariz.
Lap length: 1.00 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (5) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 150 laps, 0 rating, 54 points.
2. (1) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 150, 0, 47.
3. (3) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 150, 0, 51.
4. (12) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 150, 0, 38.
5. (4) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 48.
6. (15) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 150, 0, 31.
7. (14) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 33.
8. (8) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 150, 0, 30.
9. (11) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 150, 0, 29.
10. (16) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 27.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 94.997 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 34 minutes, 44 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.456 seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 33 laps. Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.
Points leaders: 1. N.Gragson, 4000; 2. J.Haley, 4000; 3. B.Moffitt, 4000; 4. J.Sauter, 4000; 5. M.Crafton, 2236; 6. G.Enfinger, 2231; 7. B.Rhodes, 2225; 8. S.Friesen, 2223; 9. M.Snider, 588; 10. T.Gilliland, 566.
