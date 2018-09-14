Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NASCAR Trucks

World of Westgate 200

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas, Nev.

(With starting position in parantheses)

1. (3) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 144.

2. (6) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 144.

3. (12) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 144.

4. (18) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 144.

5. (29) Matt Crafton, Ford, 144.

6. (13) Myatt Snider, Ford, 144.

7. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 144.

8. (21) Austin Theriault, Toyota, 144.

9. (25) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 144.

10. (4) Chris Eggleston, Toyota, 144.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 101.647 mph. Time of Race: 02 Hrs, 07 Mins, 30 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.142 Seconds. Caution Flags: 11 for 47 laps. Lead Changes: 21 among 9 drivers.

