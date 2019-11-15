Auto racing clip art

NASCAR Trucks

Ford EcoBoost 200

At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, Fla.

Lap Length: 1.5 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (5) Austin Hill, Toyota, 134.

2. (9) Matt Crafton, Ford, 134.

3. (2) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 134.

4. (3) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 134.

5. (4) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 134.

6. (6) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 134.

7. (7) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 134.

8. (11) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 134.

9. (12) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 134.

10. (27) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 134.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 131.492 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 31 Mins, 43 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.569 Seconds. Caution Flags: 3 for 14 laps. Lead Changes: 12 among 6 drivers.

