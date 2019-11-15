NASCAR Trucks
Ford EcoBoost 200
At Homestead-Miami Speedway
Homestead, Fla.
Lap Length: 1.5 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (5) Austin Hill, Toyota, 134.
2. (9) Matt Crafton, Ford, 134.
3. (2) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 134.
4. (3) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 134.
5. (4) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 134.
6. (6) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 134.
7. (7) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 134.
8. (11) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 134.
9. (12) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 134.
10. (27) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 134.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 131.492 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 31 Mins, 43 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.569 Seconds. Caution Flags: 3 for 14 laps. Lead Changes: 12 among 6 drivers.
