NASCAR Trucks
N.C. Education Lottery 200
At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Concord, N.C.
Lap length: 1.5 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (8) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 134.
2. (17) Brennan Poole, Toyota, 134.
3. (2) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 134.
4. (5) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 134.
5. (1) Matt Crafton, Ford, 134.
6. (20) Austin Hill, Toyota, 134.
7. (3) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 134.
8. (15) Anthony Alfredo, Toyota, 134.
9. (9) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 134.
10. (13) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 134.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 114.985 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 44 Mins, 53 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.115 Seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 31 laps. Lead Changes: 19 among 9 drivers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.