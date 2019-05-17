Auto racing clip art

NASCAR Trucks

N.C. Education Lottery 200

At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 1.5 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (8) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 134.

2. (17) Brennan Poole, Toyota, 134.

3. (2) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 134.

4. (5) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 134.

5. (1) Matt Crafton, Ford, 134.

6. (20) Austin Hill, Toyota, 134.

7. (3) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 134.

8. (15) Anthony Alfredo, Toyota, 134.

9. (9) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 134.

10. (13) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 134.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 114.985 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 44 Mins, 53 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.115 Seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 31 laps. Lead Changes: 19 among 9 drivers.

