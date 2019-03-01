Try 3 months for $3
NASCAR

Truck Series

Strat 200

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 134.

2. (2) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 134.

3. (15) Matt Crafton, Ford, 134.

4. (7) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 134.

5. (3) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 134.

6. (9) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 134.

7. (13) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 134.

8. (11) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 134.

9. (10) Ryan Reed, Toyota, 134.

10. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 133.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 139.449 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 26 Mins, 29 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.211 Seconds. Caution Flags: 3 for 15 laps. Lead Changes: 7 among 6 drivers.

