NASCAR
Truck Series
Strat 200
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 134.
2. (2) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 134.
3. (15) Matt Crafton, Ford, 134.
4. (7) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 134.
5. (3) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 134.
6. (9) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 134.
7. (13) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 134.
8. (11) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 134.
9. (10) Ryan Reed, Toyota, 134.
10. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 133.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 139.449 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 26 Mins, 29 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.211 Seconds. Caution Flags: 3 for 15 laps. Lead Changes: 7 among 6 drivers.
