Footballl: Friday's scoreboard
agate
FOOTBALL

Footballl: Friday's scoreboard

Clip art prep football

Prep

Friday’s results

Class 4A

Iowa City West 41, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21

Cedar Rapids Prairie 57, Cedar Rapids Washington 21

Dubuque Hempstead 52, Waterloo West 14

Dubuque Senior at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, nr

Iowa City Liberty 28, Iowa City High 24

Cedar Falls 35, Linn-Mar 14

Cedar Rapids Xavier 39, Benton Community 0

Davenport Assumption 38, Dubuque Wahlert 0

Class 3A

District 3

Decorah 35, Western Dubuque 16

West Delaware 62, Waterloo East 6

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Charles City 7

Class 2A

District 3

Forest City 27, Hampton-Dumont 13

Roland-Story 56, Clear Lake 40

West Marshall 46, Iowa Falls-Alden 7

District 4

Crestwood 41, Oelwein 6

Independence 12, New Hampton 7

Waukon 48, North Fayette-Valley 22

District 6

Solon 35, Center Point-Urbana 14

Mount Vernon 41, South Tama 27

Vinton-Shellsburg 35, Union 12

Class 1A

District 3

South Hamilton 40, Aplington-Parkersburg 14

Dike-New Hartford 41, East Marshall 0

South Hardin 41, Hudson 20

District 4

Columbus 21, Denver 14

Sumner-Fredericksburg 22, Jesup 18

Osage 53, Central Springs 6

Class A

District 3

Saint Ansgar 20, Lake Mills 16

Mason City Newman 35, Nashua-Plainfield 6

West Fork 35, North Butler 22

District 4

South Winneshiek 35, Starmont 0

Wapsie Valley 49, Clayton Ridge 6

District 7

Grundy Center 42, Belle Plaine 0

North Mahaska 21, Lynnville-Sully 8

North Tama 35, BCLUW 18

8-Player

District 2

AGWSR 56, Riceville 24

Northwood-Kensett 70, Central Elkader 21

North Iowa 38, Turkey Valley 36

Janesville 70, Rockford 30

Tripoli at Clarksville, cancelled

District 3

Easton Valley 57, Dunkerton 0

Don Bosco 62, Kee 6

Springville 38, Midland 20

Central City 46, West Central 22

District 5

English Valleys 56, Collins-Maxwell 6

Baxter 74, Colo-Nesco 61

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Green Mountain-Garwin 16

H-L-V 58, Iowa Valley 6

BGM 56, Meskwaki Settlement 6

Tags

