Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-New England;10;5;0;.667;398;322

Miami;7;8;0;.467;302;391

Buffalo;5;10;0;.333;227;357

N.Y. Jets;4;11;0;.267;330;403

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

x-Houston;10;5;0;.667;382;313

Indianapolis;9;6;0;.600;400;327

Tennessee;9;6;0;.600;293;270

Jacksonville;5;10;0;.333;242;296

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;9;6;0;.600;363;263

Pittsburgh;8;6;1;.567;412;347

Cleveland;7;7;1;.500;335;366

Cincinnati;6;9;0;.400;355;439

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

x-Kansas City;11;4;0;.733;530;418

x-L.A. Chargers;11;4;0;.733;405;320

Denver;6;9;0;.400;320;326

Oakland;4;11;0;.267;287;432

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-Dallas;9;6;0;.600;303;289

Philadelphia;8;7;0;.533;343;348

Washington;7;8;0;.467;281;335

N.Y. Giants;5;10;0;.333;334;376

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-New Orleans;13;2;0;.867;490;320

Atlanta;6;9;0;.400;380;391

Carolina;6;9;0;.400;343;368

Tampa Bay;5;10;0;.333;364;430

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-Chicago;11;4;0;.733;397;273

Minnesota;8;6;1;.567;350;317

Green Bay;6;8;1;.433;376;369

Detroit;5;10;0;.333;293;360

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-L.A. Rams;12;3;0;.800;479;352

x-Seattle;9;6;0;.600;401;323

San Francisco;4;11;0;.267;310;387

Arizona;3;12;0;.200;201;398

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

GAMES SUNDAY

Miami at Buffalo, noon

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon

Jacksonville at Houston, noon

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, noon

Detroit at Green Bay, noon

N.Y. Jets at New England, noon

Carolina at New Orleans, noon

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m.

College bowls

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Duke 56, Temple 27

Pinstripe Bowl

New York

Wisconsin 35, Miami 3

Texas Bowl

Houston

Baylor (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), late

GAMES TODAY

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Purdue (6-6) vs. Auburn (7-5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

West Virginia (8-3) vs. Syracuse (9-3), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Iowa State (8-4) vs. Washington State (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES SATURDAY

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

Florida (9-3) vs. Michigan (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

South Carolina (7-5) vs. Virginia (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Arkansas State (8-4) vs. Nevada (7-5), 12:15 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

CFP Semifinal, Notre Dame (12-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

CFP Semifinal, Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Alabama (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

