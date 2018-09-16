Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Miami;2;0;0;1.000;47;32

New England;1;1;0;.500;47;51

N.Y. Jets;1;1;0;.500;60;37

Buffalo;0;2;0;.000;23;78

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Jacksonville;2;0;0;1.000;51;35

Tennessee;1;1;0;.500;40;44

Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;44;43

Houston;0;2;0;.000;37;47

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Cincinnati;2;0;0;1.000;68;46

Baltimore;1;1;0;.500;70;37

Cleveland;0;1;1;.250;39;42

Pittsburgh;0;1;1;.250;58;63

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;80;65

Denver;2;0;0;1.000;47;43

L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;59;58

Oakland;0;2;0;.000;32;53

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;1;1;0;.500;28;29

Washington;1;1;0;.500;33;27

Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;39;39

N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;28;40

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tampa Bay;2;0;0;1.000;75;61

Atlanta;1;1;0;.500;43;42

Carolina;1;1;0;.500;40;39

New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;61;66

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;1;0;1;.750;53;52

Minnesota;1;0;1;.750;53;45

Chicago;0;1;0;.000;23;24

Detroit;0;2;0;.000;44;78

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;67;13

San Francisco;1;1;0;.500;46;51

Seattle;0;1;0;.000;24;27

Arizona;0;2;0;.000;6;58

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Indianapolis 21, Washington 9

New Orleans 21, Cleveland 18

Tennessee 20, Houston 17

Miami 20, N.Y. Jets 12

L.A. Chargers 31, Buffalo 20

Atlanta 31, Carolina 24

Tampa Bay 27, Philadelphia 21

Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 37

Green Bay 29, Minnesota 29, OT

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 0

San Francisco 30, Detroit 27

Jacksonville 31, New England 20

Denver 20, Oakland 19

Dallas 20, N.Y. Giants 13

GAME TODAY

Seattle at Chicago, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

New Orleans at Atlanta, noon

Buffalo at Minnesota, noon

Denver at Baltimore, noon

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, noon

Cincinnati at Carolina, noon

San Francisco at Kansas City, noon

Green Bay at Washington, noon

Oakland at Miami, noon

N.Y. Giants at Houston, noon

Tennessee at Jacksonville, noon

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Detroit, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY, SEPT. 24

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments