NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Miami;2;0;0;1.000;47;32
New England;1;1;0;.500;47;51
N.Y. Jets;1;1;0;.500;60;37
Buffalo;0;2;0;.000;23;78
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Jacksonville;2;0;0;1.000;51;35
Tennessee;1;1;0;.500;40;44
Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;44;43
Houston;0;2;0;.000;37;47
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Cincinnati;2;0;0;1.000;68;46
Baltimore;1;1;0;.500;70;37
Cleveland;0;1;1;.250;39;42
Pittsburgh;0;1;1;.250;58;63
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;80;65
Denver;2;0;0;1.000;47;43
L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;59;58
Oakland;0;2;0;.000;32;53
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;1;1;0;.500;28;29
Washington;1;1;0;.500;33;27
Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;39;39
N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;28;40
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Tampa Bay;2;0;0;1.000;75;61
Atlanta;1;1;0;.500;43;42
Carolina;1;1;0;.500;40;39
New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;61;66
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;1;0;1;.750;53;52
Minnesota;1;0;1;.750;53;45
Chicago;0;1;0;.000;23;24
Detroit;0;2;0;.000;44;78
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;67;13
San Francisco;1;1;0;.500;46;51
Seattle;0;1;0;.000;24;27
Arizona;0;2;0;.000;6;58
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Indianapolis 21, Washington 9
New Orleans 21, Cleveland 18
Tennessee 20, Houston 17
Miami 20, N.Y. Jets 12
L.A. Chargers 31, Buffalo 20
Atlanta 31, Carolina 24
Tampa Bay 27, Philadelphia 21
Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 37
Green Bay 29, Minnesota 29, OT
L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 0
San Francisco 30, Detroit 27
Jacksonville 31, New England 20
Denver 20, Oakland 19
Dallas 20, N.Y. Giants 13
GAME TODAY
Seattle at Chicago, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
New Orleans at Atlanta, noon
Buffalo at Minnesota, noon
Denver at Baltimore, noon
Indianapolis at Philadelphia, noon
Cincinnati at Carolina, noon
San Francisco at Kansas City, noon
Green Bay at Washington, noon
Oakland at Miami, noon
N.Y. Giants at Houston, noon
Tennessee at Jacksonville, noon
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Detroit, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY, SEPT. 24
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.