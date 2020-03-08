XFL standings
Eastern Conference
;W;L;Pct;PF;PA
St. Louis;3;2;.600;97;77
New York;3;2;.600;79;85
DC;3;2;.600;82;89
Tampa Bay;1;4;.200;95;118
Western Conference
;W;L;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;5;0;1.000;158;111
Dallas;2;3;.400;90;102
Los Angeles;2;3;.400;129;122
Seattle;1;4;.200;87;119
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 32, Seattle 23
New York 30, Dallas 12
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
DC 15, St. Louis 6
Los Angeles 41, Tampa Bay 34
GAMES SATURDAY
Houston at New York, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Dallas at DC, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 6 p.m.
