Football
0 comments
agate
FOOTBALL

Football

  • 0
Clip art football

XFL standings

Eastern Conference

;W;L;Pct;PF;PA

St. Louis;3;2;.600;97;77

New York;3;2;.600;79;85

DC;3;2;.600;82;89

Tampa Bay;1;4;.200;95;118

Western Conference

;W;L;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;5;0;1.000;158;111

Dallas;2;3;.400;90;102

Los Angeles;2;3;.400;129;122

Seattle;1;4;.200;87;119

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 32, Seattle 23

New York 30, Dallas 12

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

DC 15, St. Louis 6

Los Angeles 41, Tampa Bay 34

GAMES SATURDAY

Houston at New York, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Dallas at DC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News