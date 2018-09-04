NFL
GAME THURSDAY
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
San Francisco at Minnesota, noon
Houston at New England, noon
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, noon
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, noon
Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants, noon
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon
Buffalo at Baltimore, noon
Tennessee at Miami, noon
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Seattle at Denver, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Oakland, 9:20 p.m.
College
GAMES THURSDAY
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL
Lincoln (1-0) at Missouri State (0-1), 6 p.m.
NORTHERN SUN
Minot State (0-1) at Northern State (0-1), 7 p.m.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Briar Cliff (1-0) at Dakota State (1-1), 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.