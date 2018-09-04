Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NFL

GAME THURSDAY

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

San Francisco at Minnesota, noon

Houston at New England, noon

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, noon

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, noon

Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants, noon

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon

Buffalo at Baltimore, noon

Tennessee at Miami, noon

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 9:20 p.m.

College

GAMES THURSDAY

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL

Lincoln (1-0) at Missouri State (0-1), 6 p.m.

NORTHERN SUN

Minot State (0-1) at Northern State (0-1), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Briar Cliff (1-0) at Dakota State (1-1), 7 p.m.

