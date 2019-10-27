NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;8;0;0;1.000;250;61
Buffalo;5;2;0;.714;134;122
N.Y. Jets;1;6;0;.143;78;185
Miami;0;6;0;.000;63;211
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Indianapolis;5;2;0;.714;158;151
Houston;5;3;0;.625;212;188
Jacksonville;4;4;0;.500;173;163
Tennessee;4;4;0;.500;148;135
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;5;2;0;.714;214;156
Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131
Cleveland;2;5;0;.286;133;181
Cincinnati;0;8;0;.000;124;210
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;5;3;0;.625;226;181
Oakland;3;4;0;.429;151;192
L.A. Chargers;3;5;0;.375;157;157
Denver;2;6;0;.250;125;151
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124
Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;202;199
N.Y. Giants;2;6;0;.250;158;218
Washington;1;7;0;.125;99;195
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;195;156
Carolina;4;3;0;.571;179;184
Tampa Bay;2;5;0;.286;196;212
Atlanta;1;7;0;.125;165;250
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;7;1;0;.875;215;163
Minnesota;6;2;0;.750;211;132
Detroit;3;3;1;.500;180;186
Chicago;3;4;0;.429;128;122
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;7;0;0;1.000;207;77
Seattle;6;2;0;.750;208;196
L.A. Rams;5;3;0;.625;214;174
Arizona;3;4;1;.438;170;223
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Minnesota 19, Washington 9
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
New Orleans 31, Arizona 9
L.A. Chargers 17, Chicago 16
Seattle 27, Atlanta 20
Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 26
Philadelphia 31, Buffalo 13
L.A. Rams 24, Cincinnati 10
Indianapolis 15, Denver 13
Jacksonville 29, N.Y. Jets 15
Tennessee 27, Tampa Bay 23
San Francisco 51, Carolina 13
Houston 27, Oakland 24
New England 27, Cleveland 13
Green Bay 31, Kansas City 24
Open: Dallas, Baltimore
GAME MONDAY
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
San Francisco at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.
Summaries
CHARGERS 17, BEARS 16
L.A. Chargers;0;7;3;7;—;17
Chicago;0;9;7;0;—;16
Second Quarter
Chi—FG Pineiro 22, 14:45.
Chi—FG Pineiro 25, 4:16.
LAC—Gordon 19 run (McLaughlin kick), 2:12.
Chi—FG Pineiro 19, :00.
Third Quarter
Chi—Montgomery 4 run (Pineiro kick), 8:08.
LAC—FG McLaughlin 20, :39.
Fourth Quarter
LAC—Ekeler 11 pass from Rivers (McLaughlin kick), 8:04.
A—61,632.
;LAC;Chi
First downs;11;26
Total Net Yards;231;388
Rushes-yards;12-36;38-162
Passing;195;226
Punt Returns;1-0;5-50
Kickoff Returns;1-20;4-109
Interceptions Ret.;1-37;1-29
Comp-Att-Int;19-29-1;23-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-6;4-27
Punts;5-53.8;3-41.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;8-53;5-42
Time of Possession;22:00;38:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Los Angeles, Gordon 8-31, Ekeler 3-3, Watt 1-2. Chicago, Montgomery 27-135, Trubisky 4-10, Cohen 4-9, Patterson 1-5, Mik.Davis 2-3.
PASSING—Los Angeles, Rivers 19-29-1-201. Chicago, Trubisky 23-35-1-253.
RECEIVING—Los Angeles, Allen 7-53, Henry 4-47, M.Williams 3-69, Ekeler 2-19, Gordon 2-3, Green 1-10. Chicago, Robinson 5-62, Gabriel 4-53, Montgomery 4-12, Miller 3-67, Cohen 3-37, Patterson 2-1, Burton 1-16, Mik.Davis 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Los Angeles, McLaughlin 42. Chicago, Pineiro 33, Pineiro 41.
PACKERS 31, CHIEFS 24
Green Bay;14;0;3;14;—;31
Kansas City;0;17;0;7;—;24
First Quarter
GB—A.Jones 4 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:43.
GB—J.Williams 1 run (Crosby kick), 2:09.
Second Quarter
KC—Kelce 29 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 10:55.
KC—Hardman 30 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 6:14.
KC—FG Butker 28, :56.
Third Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 35, 1:31.
Fourth Quarter
GB—J.Williams 3 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 13:57.
KC—Dam.Williams 3 run (Butker kick), 9:01.
GB—A.Jones 67 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:02.
You have free articles remaining.
A—73,558.
;GB;KC
First downs;21;21
Total Net Yards;374;337
Rushes-yards;26-118;20-88
Passing;256;249
Punt Returns;0-0;1-18
Kickoff Returns;3-48;4-95
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;23-33-0;24-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-49;2-18
Punts;3-35.3;3-51.3
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;4-25;3-30
Time of Possession;33:13;26:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Green Bay, A.Jones 13-67, Rodgers 6-29, J.Williams 7-22. Kansas City, McCoy 9-40, Dam.Williams 7-30, Dar.Williams 2-10, Hill 1-5, Moore 1-3.
PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 23-33-0-305. Kansas City, Moore 24-36-0-267.
RECEIVING—Green Bay, A.Jones 7-159, Lazard 5-42, Graham 3-20, J.Williams 3-14, Kumerow 2-48, Lewis 1-11, Allison 1-7, Valdes-Scantling 1-4. Kansas City, Hill 6-76, Watkins 5-45, Kelce 4-63, McCoy 4-23, Hardman 2-55, Robinson 2-6, Thompson 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Kansas City, Butker 50.
College
AP Top 25
;Record;Pts;Pv
1. LSU (17);8-0;1476;2
2. Alabama (21);8-0;1474;1
3. Ohio St. (17);8-0;1468;3
4. Clemson (7);8-0;1406;4
5. Penn St.;8-0;1302;6
6. Florida;7-1;1226;7
7. Oregon;7-1;1108;11
8. Georgia;6-1;1093;10
9. Utah;7-1;1032;12
10. Oklahoma;7-1;1017;5
11. Auburn;6-2;910;9
12. Baylor;7-0;882;14
13. Minnesota;8-0;778;17
14. Michigan;6-2;744;19
15. SMU;8-0;666;16
16. Notre Dame;5-2;563;8
17. Cincinnati;6-1;524;18
18. Wisconsin;6-2;513;13
19. Iowa;6-2;456;20
20. Appalachian St.;7-0;393;21
21. Boise St.;6-1;280;22
22. Kansas St.;5-2;218;NR
23. Wake Forest;6-1;200;25
24. Memphis;7-1;188;NR
25. San Diego St.;7-1;50;NR
Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, Southern Cal 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, North Dakota St. 1, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Iowa St. 1.
Amway Coaches Top 25
;Record;Pts;Pvs
1. Alabama (40);8-0;1593;1
2. LSU (7);8-0;1515;3
3. Clemson (10);8-0;1508;2
4. Ohio State (8);8-0;1491;4
5. Penn State;8-0;1359;6
6. Florida;7-1;1271;8
7. Georgia;6-1;1180;9
8. Oregon;7-1;1163;11
9. Oklahoma;7-1;1069;5
10. Utah;7-1;1048;12
11. Baylor;7-0;921;14
12. Auburn;6-2;869;10
13. Minnesota;8-0;840;16
14. SMU;8-0;727;17
15. Michigan;6-2;652;20
16. Notre Dame;5-2;624;7
17. Wisconsin;6-2;537;13
18. Cincinnati;6-1;523;18
19. Iowa;6-2;492;19
20. Appalachian State;7-0;398;22
21. Boise State;6-1;382;21
22. Wake Forest;6-1;280;23
23. Memphis;7-1;187;25
24. Texas;5-3;104;15
25. Kansas State;5-2;102;NR
Others Receiving Votes: San Diego State 94; Navy 75; Central Florida 24; Louisiana Tech 22; Indiana 18; Texas A&M 16; Washington 15; Oklahoma State 7; Virginia Tech 3; UAB 3; Iowa State 3; Arizona State 3; Air Force 3; Wyoming 2; Virginia 2.
Standings
Big 12 Conference
;Conference;All;Games
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
Baylor;4;0;132;90;7;0;272;134
Oklahoma;4;1;227;125;7;1;394;184
Iowa St.;3;2;169;119;5;3;287;183
Texas;3;2;182;180;5;3;313;252
Kansas St.;2;2;97;115;5;2;229;153
TCU;2;2;129;114;4;3;240;175
Oklahoma St.;2;3;152;166;5;3;300;237
West Virginia;1;3;88;156;3;4;159;234
Kansas;1;4;143;209;3;5;222;262
Texas Tech;1;4;149;194;3;5;246;235
Big Ten Conference
East
;Conference;All Games
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
Ohio St.;5;0;223;37;8;0;386;63
Penn St.;5;0;167;47;8;0;308;77
Indiana;3;2;148;150;6;2;272;177
Michigan;3;2;139;91;5;2;203;133
Michigan St.;2;3;88;141;4;4;174;175
Maryland;1;4;100;192;3;5;259;232
Rutgers;0;5;14;207;2;6;122;292
West
Minnesota;5;0;206;72;8;0;307;160
Iowa;3;2;91;47;6;2;195;81
Wisconsin;3;2;127;91;6;2 285;91
Illinois;2;3 128;153;4;4;232;213
Nebraska;2;3;100;168;4;4;210;231
Purdue;1;4;104;137;2;6;190;229
Northwestern;0;5;38;140;1;6;75;171
MVFC
;W;L
N. Dakota St.;4;0
Illinois St.;3;1
South Dakota St.;3;1
UNI;3;1
S. Illinois;2;2
South Dakota;2;2
Youngstown St.;1;3
Indiana St.;1;3
Missouri St.;1;3
Western Illinois;0;4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.