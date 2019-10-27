{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art football

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;8;0;0;1.000;250;61

Buffalo;5;2;0;.714;134;122

N.Y. Jets;1;6;0;.143;78;185

Miami;0;6;0;.000;63;211

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Indianapolis;5;2;0;.714;158;151

Houston;5;3;0;.625;212;188

Jacksonville;4;4;0;.500;173;163

Tennessee;4;4;0;.500;148;135

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;5;2;0;.714;214;156

Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131

Cleveland;2;5;0;.286;133;181

Cincinnati;0;8;0;.000;124;210

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;5;3;0;.625;226;181

Oakland;3;4;0;.429;151;192

L.A. Chargers;3;5;0;.375;157;157

Denver;2;6;0;.250;125;151

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124

Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;202;199

N.Y. Giants;2;6;0;.250;158;218

Washington;1;7;0;.125;99;195

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;195;156

Carolina;4;3;0;.571;179;184

Tampa Bay;2;5;0;.286;196;212

Atlanta;1;7;0;.125;165;250

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;7;1;0;.875;215;163

Minnesota;6;2;0;.750;211;132

Detroit;3;3;1;.500;180;186

Chicago;3;4;0;.429;128;122

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;7;0;0;1.000;207;77

Seattle;6;2;0;.750;208;196

L.A. Rams;5;3;0;.625;214;174

Arizona;3;4;1;.438;170;223

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Minnesota 19, Washington 9

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

New Orleans 31, Arizona 9

L.A. Chargers 17, Chicago 16

Seattle 27, Atlanta 20

Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 26

Philadelphia 31, Buffalo 13

L.A. Rams 24, Cincinnati 10

Indianapolis 15, Denver 13

Jacksonville 29, N.Y. Jets 15

Tennessee 27, Tampa Bay 23

San Francisco 51, Carolina 13

Houston 27, Oakland 24

New England 27, Cleveland 13

Green Bay 31, Kansas City 24

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

GAME MONDAY

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

San Francisco at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.

Summaries

CHARGERS 17, BEARS 16

L.A. Chargers;0;7;3;7;—;17

Chicago;0;9;7;0;—;16

Second Quarter

Chi—FG Pineiro 22, 14:45.

Chi—FG Pineiro 25, 4:16.

LAC—Gordon 19 run (McLaughlin kick), 2:12.

Chi—FG Pineiro 19, :00.

Third Quarter

Chi—Montgomery 4 run (Pineiro kick), 8:08.

LAC—FG McLaughlin 20, :39.

Fourth Quarter

LAC—Ekeler 11 pass from Rivers (McLaughlin kick), 8:04.

A—61,632.

;LAC;Chi

First downs;11;26

Total Net Yards;231;388

Rushes-yards;12-36;38-162

Passing;195;226

Punt Returns;1-0;5-50

Kickoff Returns;1-20;4-109

Interceptions Ret.;1-37;1-29

Comp-Att-Int;19-29-1;23-35-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-6;4-27

Punts;5-53.8;3-41.0

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-Yards;8-53;5-42

Time of Possession;22:00;38:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Los Angeles, Gordon 8-31, Ekeler 3-3, Watt 1-2. Chicago, Montgomery 27-135, Trubisky 4-10, Cohen 4-9, Patterson 1-5, Mik.Davis 2-3.

PASSING—Los Angeles, Rivers 19-29-1-201. Chicago, Trubisky 23-35-1-253.

RECEIVING—Los Angeles, Allen 7-53, Henry 4-47, M.Williams 3-69, Ekeler 2-19, Gordon 2-3, Green 1-10. Chicago, Robinson 5-62, Gabriel 4-53, Montgomery 4-12, Miller 3-67, Cohen 3-37, Patterson 2-1, Burton 1-16, Mik.Davis 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Los Angeles, McLaughlin 42. Chicago, Pineiro 33, Pineiro 41.

PACKERS 31, CHIEFS 24

Green Bay;14;0;3;14;—;31

Kansas City;0;17;0;7;—;24

First Quarter

GB—A.Jones 4 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:43.

GB—J.Williams 1 run (Crosby kick), 2:09.

Second Quarter

KC—Kelce 29 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 10:55.

KC—Hardman 30 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 6:14.

KC—FG Butker 28, :56.

Third Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 35, 1:31.

Fourth Quarter

GB—J.Williams 3 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 13:57.

KC—Dam.Williams 3 run (Butker kick), 9:01.

GB—A.Jones 67 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:02.

A—73,558.

;GB;KC

First downs;21;21

Total Net Yards;374;337

Rushes-yards;26-118;20-88

Passing;256;249

Punt Returns;0-0;1-18

Kickoff Returns;3-48;4-95

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;23-33-0;24-36-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;5-49;2-18

Punts;3-35.3;3-51.3

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-Yards;4-25;3-30

Time of Possession;33:13;26:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Green Bay, A.Jones 13-67, Rodgers 6-29, J.Williams 7-22. Kansas City, McCoy 9-40, Dam.Williams 7-30, Dar.Williams 2-10, Hill 1-5, Moore 1-3.

PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 23-33-0-305. Kansas City, Moore 24-36-0-267.

RECEIVING—Green Bay, A.Jones 7-159, Lazard 5-42, Graham 3-20, J.Williams 3-14, Kumerow 2-48, Lewis 1-11, Allison 1-7, Valdes-Scantling 1-4. Kansas City, Hill 6-76, Watkins 5-45, Kelce 4-63, McCoy 4-23, Hardman 2-55, Robinson 2-6, Thompson 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Kansas City, Butker 50.

College

AP Top 25

;Record;Pts;Pv

1. LSU (17);8-0;1476;2

2. Alabama (21);8-0;1474;1

3. Ohio St. (17);8-0;1468;3

4. Clemson (7);8-0;1406;4

5. Penn St.;8-0;1302;6

6. Florida;7-1;1226;7

7. Oregon;7-1;1108;11

8. Georgia;6-1;1093;10

9. Utah;7-1;1032;12

10. Oklahoma;7-1;1017;5

11. Auburn;6-2;910;9

12. Baylor;7-0;882;14

13. Minnesota;8-0;778;17

14. Michigan;6-2;744;19

15. SMU;8-0;666;16

16. Notre Dame;5-2;563;8

17. Cincinnati;6-1;524;18

18. Wisconsin;6-2;513;13

19. Iowa;6-2;456;20

20. Appalachian St.;7-0;393;21

21. Boise St.;6-1;280;22

22. Kansas St.;5-2;218;NR

23. Wake Forest;6-1;200;25

24. Memphis;7-1;188;NR

25. San Diego St.;7-1;50;NR

Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, Southern Cal 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, North Dakota St. 1, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Iowa St. 1.

Amway Coaches Top 25

;Record;Pts;Pvs

1. Alabama (40);8-0;1593;1

2. LSU (7);8-0;1515;3

3. Clemson (10);8-0;1508;2

4. Ohio State (8);8-0;1491;4

5. Penn State;8-0;1359;6

6. Florida;7-1;1271;8

7. Georgia;6-1;1180;9

8. Oregon;7-1;1163;11

9. Oklahoma;7-1;1069;5

10. Utah;7-1;1048;12

11. Baylor;7-0;921;14

12. Auburn;6-2;869;10

13. Minnesota;8-0;840;16

14. SMU;8-0;727;17

15. Michigan;6-2;652;20

16. Notre Dame;5-2;624;7

17. Wisconsin;6-2;537;13

18. Cincinnati;6-1;523;18

19. Iowa;6-2;492;19

20. Appalachian State;7-0;398;22

21. Boise State;6-1;382;21

22. Wake Forest;6-1;280;23

23. Memphis;7-1;187;25

24. Texas;5-3;104;15

25. Kansas State;5-2;102;NR

Others Receiving Votes: San Diego State 94; Navy 75; Central Florida 24; Louisiana Tech 22; Indiana 18; Texas A&M 16; Washington 15; Oklahoma State 7; Virginia Tech 3; UAB 3; Iowa State 3; Arizona State 3; Air Force 3; Wyoming 2; Virginia 2.

Standings

Big 12 Conference

;Conference;All;Games

;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA

Baylor;4;0;132;90;7;0;272;134

Oklahoma;4;1;227;125;7;1;394;184

Iowa St.;3;2;169;119;5;3;287;183

Texas;3;2;182;180;5;3;313;252

Kansas St.;2;2;97;115;5;2;229;153

TCU;2;2;129;114;4;3;240;175

Oklahoma St.;2;3;152;166;5;3;300;237

West Virginia;1;3;88;156;3;4;159;234

Kansas;1;4;143;209;3;5;222;262

Texas Tech;1;4;149;194;3;5;246;235

Big Ten Conference

East

;Conference;All Games

;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA

Ohio St.;5;0;223;37;8;0;386;63

Penn St.;5;0;167;47;8;0;308;77

Indiana;3;2;148;150;6;2;272;177

Michigan;3;2;139;91;5;2;203;133

Michigan St.;2;3;88;141;4;4;174;175

Maryland;1;4;100;192;3;5;259;232

Rutgers;0;5;14;207;2;6;122;292

West

Minnesota;5;0;206;72;8;0;307;160

Iowa;3;2;91;47;6;2;195;81

Wisconsin;3;2;127;91;6;2 285;91

Illinois;2;3 128;153;4;4;232;213

Nebraska;2;3;100;168;4;4;210;231

Purdue;1;4;104;137;2;6;190;229

Northwestern;0;5;38;140;1;6;75;171

MVFC

;W;L

N. Dakota St.;4;0

Illinois St.;3;1

South Dakota St.;3;1

UNI;3;1

S. Illinois;2;2

South Dakota;2;2

Youngstown St.;1;3

Indiana St.;1;3

Missouri St.;1;3

Western Illinois;0;4

