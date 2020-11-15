 Skip to main content
Football
FOOTBALL

Football

Clip art football

Prep

IHSAA Playoffs

Thursday’s results

UNI-Dome (Cedar Falls)

8-Player

Remsen-St. Mary’s 108, Montezuma 94

Fremont-Mills 32, Don Bosco 30

Class 3A Harlan 44, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7

North Scott 17, Cedar Rapids Xavier 10 OT

Friday’s results

Class A

Iowa City Regina 49, Saint Ansgar 28

Grundy Center 34, Council Bluffs St. Albert

Class 4A

Southeast Polk 50, Pleasant Valley 10

Ankeny 31, West Des Moines Dowling 24 2OT

Saturday's results

Class 1A

Van Meter 20, South Central Calhoun 12

OABCIG 43, Sigourney-Keota 21

Class 2A

Central Lyon-George Little Rock 41, Camanche 0

Waukon 38,  Prairie City-Monroe 21

State Championships

Thursday, Nov. 19

8-player, Remsen-St. Mary’s vs. Fremont-Mills, 10 a.m.

Class A, Iowa City Regina vs. Grundy Center, 2 p.m.

Class 3A,  Harlan vs. North Scott, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20

Class 1A, Van Meter vs. OABCIG, 10 a.m.

Class 2A, Central Lyon-George-Little Rock vs. Waukon, 2 p.m.

Class 4A, Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny, 7 p.m.

College

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Alabama (60);6-0;1548;1

2. Notre Dame (1);8-0;1467;2

3. Ohio State (1);3-0;1445;3

4. Clemson;7-1;1355;4

5. Texas A&M;5-1;1240;5

6. Florida;5-1;1222;6

7. Cincinnati;7-0;1198;7

8. Brigham Young;8-0;1094;8

9. Indiana;4-0;997;10

10. Wisconsin;2-0;950;13

11. Oregon;2-0;949;11

12. Miami (FL);7-1;940;9

13. Georgia;4-2;824;12

14. Oklahoma State;5-1;750;14

15. Coastal Carolina;7-0;557;15

15. Marshall;7-0;557;16

17. Iowa State;5-2;498;17

18. Oklahoma;5-2;497;18

19. Northwestern;4-0;378;23

20. USC;2-0;377;20

21. Liberty;8-0;307;22

22. Texas;5-2;296;21

23. Auburn;4-2;187;24

24. Louisiana-Lafayette;7-1;177;25

25. Tulsa;4-1;155;-

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, Southern Methodist 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona State 9, Boise State 6, San Jose State 5, Appalachian State 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1.

