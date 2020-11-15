Prep
IHSAA Playoffs
Thursday’s results
UNI-Dome (Cedar Falls)
8-Player
Remsen-St. Mary’s 108, Montezuma 94
Fremont-Mills 32, Don Bosco 30
Class 3A Harlan 44, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7
North Scott 17, Cedar Rapids Xavier 10 OT
Friday’s results
Class A
Iowa City Regina 49, Saint Ansgar 28
Grundy Center 34, Council Bluffs St. Albert
Class 4A
Southeast Polk 50, Pleasant Valley 10
Ankeny 31, West Des Moines Dowling 24 2OT
Saturday's results
Class 1A
Van Meter 20, South Central Calhoun 12
OABCIG 43, Sigourney-Keota 21
Class 2A
Central Lyon-George Little Rock 41, Camanche 0
Waukon 38, Prairie City-Monroe 21
State Championships
Thursday, Nov. 19
8-player, Remsen-St. Mary’s vs. Fremont-Mills, 10 a.m.
Class A, Iowa City Regina vs. Grundy Center, 2 p.m.
Class 3A, Harlan vs. North Scott, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
Class 1A, Van Meter vs. OABCIG, 10 a.m.
Class 2A, Central Lyon-George-Little Rock vs. Waukon, 2 p.m.
Class 4A, Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny, 7 p.m.
College
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Alabama (60);6-0;1548;1
2. Notre Dame (1);8-0;1467;2
3. Ohio State (1);3-0;1445;3
4. Clemson;7-1;1355;4
5. Texas A&M;5-1;1240;5
6. Florida;5-1;1222;6
7. Cincinnati;7-0;1198;7
8. Brigham Young;8-0;1094;8
9. Indiana;4-0;997;10
10. Wisconsin;2-0;950;13
11. Oregon;2-0;949;11
12. Miami (FL);7-1;940;9
13. Georgia;4-2;824;12
14. Oklahoma State;5-1;750;14
15. Coastal Carolina;7-0;557;15
15. Marshall;7-0;557;16
17. Iowa State;5-2;498;17
18. Oklahoma;5-2;497;18
19. Northwestern;4-0;378;23
20. USC;2-0;377;20
21. Liberty;8-0;307;22
22. Texas;5-2;296;21
23. Auburn;4-2;187;24
24. Louisiana-Lafayette;7-1;177;25
25. Tulsa;4-1;155;-
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, Southern Methodist 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona State 9, Boise State 6, San Jose State 5, Appalachian State 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1.
