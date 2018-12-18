Try 1 month for 99¢
NFL schedule

GAMES SATURDAY

Washington at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Atlanta at Carolina, noon

Houston at Philadelphia, noon

N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, noon

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, noon

Minnesota at Detroit, noon

Buffalo at New England, noon

Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon

Jacksonville at Miami, noon

Tampa Bay at Dallas, noon

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Denver at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

College bowls

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

UAB 37, Northern Illinois 13

GAME TODAY

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

San Diego State (7-5) vs. Ohio (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME THURSDAY

Gasparilla Bowl

Marshall (8-4) vs. South Florida (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

