NFL schedule
GAMES SATURDAY
Washington at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Atlanta at Carolina, noon
Houston at Philadelphia, noon
N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, noon
Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, noon
Minnesota at Detroit, noon
Buffalo at New England, noon
Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon
Jacksonville at Miami, noon
Tampa Bay at Dallas, noon
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Denver at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.
College bowls
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
UAB 37, Northern Illinois 13
GAME TODAY
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
San Diego State (7-5) vs. Ohio (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME THURSDAY
Gasparilla Bowl
Marshall (8-4) vs. South Florida (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
