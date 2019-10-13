Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48

Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70

N.Y. Jets;1;4;0;.200;63;123

Miami;0;5;0;.000;42;180

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;4;2;0;.667;162;134

Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115

Jacksonville;2;4;0;.333;117;131

Tennessee;2;4;0;.333;98;92

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;184;140

Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154

Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131

Cincinnati;0;6;0;.000;97;159

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;4;2;0;.667;172;144

Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123

Denver;2;4;0;.333;106;106

L.A. Chargers;2;4;0;.333;120;118

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;3;3;0;.500;153;114

Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;161;149

N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160

Washington;1;5;0;.167;90;167

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;5;1;0;.833;128;122

Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133

Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185

Atlanta;1;5;0;.167;135;186

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Green Bay;4;1;0;.800;119;93

Minnesota;4;2;0;.667;150;93

Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95

Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Francisco;5;0;0;1.000;147;64

Seattle;5;1;0;.833;165;146

L.A. Rams;3;3;0;.500;153;154

Arizona;2;3;1;.417;134;171

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26

New Orleans 13, Jacksonville 6

Houston 31, Kansas City 24

Minnesota 38, Philadelphia 20

Washington 17, Miami 16

Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 17

Seattle 32, Cleveland 28

Arizona 34, Atlanta 33

San Francisco 20, L.A. Rams 7

Denver 16, Tennessee 0

N.Y. Jets 24, Dallas 22

Pittsburgh 24, L.A. Chargers 17

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

GAME TONIGHT

Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Miami at Buffalo, noon

Houston at Indianapolis, noon

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, noon

Oakland at Green Bay, noon

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, noon

Minnesota at Detroit, noon

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon

San Francisco at Washington, noon

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

MONDAY, OCT. 21

New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summaries

VIKINGS 38, EAGLES 20

Philadelphia;0;10;10;0;—;20

Minnesota;10;14;7;7;—;38

First Quarter

Min—Thielen 6 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 7:43.

Min—FG Bailey 39, 1:54.

Second Quarter

Phi—FG Elliott 53, 12:10.

Min—Diggs 62 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 11:39.

Min—Diggs 51 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 9:31.

Phi—Sanders 32 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 7:02.

Third Quarter

Phi—Jeffery 3 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 12:11.

Phi—FG Elliott 40, 6:19.

Min—Diggs 11 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 1:16.

Fourth Quarter

Min—Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), 8:17.

A—66,837.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Phi;Min

First downs;19;26

Total Net Yards;400;447

Rushes-yards;22-108;35-122

Passing;292;325

Punt Returns;2-16;1-6

Kickoff Returns;1-15;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;1-15;2-17

Comp-Att-Int;26-41-2;22-29-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-14;1-8

Punts;3-43.7;3-41.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;7-49;4-30

Time of Possession;27:56;32:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Philadelphia, Howard 13-49, Scott 4-30, Wentz 2-23, Sanders 3-6. Minnesota, Mattison 14-63, Cook 16-41, Diggs 2-18, Thielen 1-0, Cousins 2-0.

PASSING—Philadelphia, Wentz 26-40-1-306, Elliott 0-1-1-0. Minnesota, Cousins 22-29-1-333.

RECEIVING—Philadelphia, Jeffery 10-76, Goedert 5-48, Ertz 4-54, Agholor 4-42, Sanders 3-86. Minnesota, Diggs 7-167, Thielen 6-57, Rudolph 3-36, I.Smith 2-29, Cook 2-13, O.Johnson 1-16, Treadwell 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

TEXANS 31, CHIEFS 24

Houston;3;20;0;8;—;31

Kansas City;17;0;7;0;—;24

First Quarter

KC—Hill 46 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:42.

KC—FG Butker 41, 10:19.

Hou—FG Fairbairn 44, 5:46.

KC—Dam.Williams 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:28.

Second Quarter

Hou—D.Johnson 11 pass from Watson (kick failed), 12:15.

Hou—Hyde 2 run (Fairbairn kick), 3:06.

Hou—Watson 3 run (Fairbairn kick), :16.

Third Quarter

KC—Hill 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:30.

Fourth Quarter

Hou—Watson 1 run (Hopkins pass from Watson), 6:17.

A—73,323.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Hou;KC

First downs;35;20

Total Net Yards;472;309

Rushes-yards;41-192;11-53

Passing;280;256

Punt Returns;1-10;0-0

Kickoff Returns;1-20;5-105

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;2-0

Comp-Att-Int;30-42-2;19-35-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;1-17

Punts;0-0.0;2-59.5

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;10-70;11-79

Time of Possession;39:48;20:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Houston, Hyde 26-116, Watson 10-42, D.Johnson 5-34. Kansas City, McCoy 8-44, Dam.Williams 1-6, Thomas 1-4, Mahomes 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Houston, Watson 30-42-2-280. Kansas City, Mahomes 19-35-1-273.

RECEIVING—Houston, Hopkins 9-55, Fells 6-69, W.Fuller 5-44, Coutee 4-39, Akins 3-39, D.Johnson 2-20, Hyde 1-14. Kansas City, Hill 5-80, Kelce 4-58, Hardman 4-45, Pringle 2-24, McCoy 2-0, Dar.Williams 1-52, Dam.Williams 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Houston, Fairbairn 46. Kansas City, Butker 50.

College

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

NORTHERN SUN

U-Mary 27, Upper Iowa 21

Winona St. 49, Minot St. 3

IOWA COLLEGES

Waldorf 63, Mayville St. 0

The AP Top 25

;Record;Pts;Pv

1. Alabama (30);6-0;1503;1

2. LSU (12);6-0;1449;5

3. Clemson (11);6-0;1427;2

4. Ohio St. (9);6-0;1404;3

5. Oklahoma;6-0;1333;6

6. Wisconsin;6-0;1245;8

7. Penn St.;6-0;1129;10

8. Notre Dame;5-1;1042;9

9. Florida;6-1;1041;7

10. Georgia;5-1;995;3

11. Auburn;5-1;985;12

12. Oregon;5-1;906;13

13. Utah;5-1;729;15

14. Boise St.;6-0;716;14

15. Texas;4-2;672;11

16. Michigan;5-1;648;16

17. Arizona St.;5-1;524;18

18. Baylor;6-0;470;22

19. SMU;6-0;398;21

20. Minnesota;6-0;330;NR

21. Cincinnati;5-1;308;25

22. Missouri;5-1;233;NR

23. Iowa;4-2;210;17

24. Appalachian St.;5-0;148;NR

25. Washington;5-2;107;NR

Others receiving votes: Tulane 55, Iowa St. 36, Temple 31, Wake Forest 25, California 20, Virginia 8, Memphis 6, Southern Cal 4, South Carolina 4, Texas A&M 3, UCF 3, San Diego St. 2, Louisiana Tech 1.

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

;Record;Pts;Pvs

1. Alabama (44);6-0;1601;1

2. Clemson (14);6-0;1536;2

3. LSU (3);6-0;1455;6

4. Ohio State (4);6-0;1454;4

5. Oklahoma;6-0;1414;5

6. Wisconsin;6-0;1297;8

7. Penn State;6-0;1182;9

8. Notre Dame;5-1;1107;10

9. Florida;6-1;1057;7

10. Georgia;5-1;1049;3

11. Auburn;5-1;998;12

12. Oregon;5-1;955;13

13. Boise State;6-0;795;14

14. Utah;5-1;768;15

15. Texas;4-2;695;11

16. Michigan;5-1;674;16

17. Arizona State;5-1;504;24

18. Baylor;6-0;501;23

19. SMU;6-0;421;22

20. Minnesota;6-0;419;25

21. Cincinnati;5-1;298;—

22. Iowa;4-2;230;18

23. Washington;5-2;149;—

24. Appalachian State;5-0;140;—

25. Temple;5-1;88;—

Others Receiving Votes: Wake Forest 87; Tulane 76; Virginia 35; Memphis 30; California 21; Iowa State 19; San Diego State 18; Navy 17; Texas A&M 14; Louisiana Tech 6; Duke 5; Central Florida 4; South Carolina 3; Pittsburgh 3.

