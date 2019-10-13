NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48
Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70
N.Y. Jets;1;4;0;.200;63;123
Miami;0;5;0;.000;42;180
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;4;2;0;.667;162;134
Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115
Jacksonville;2;4;0;.333;117;131
Tennessee;2;4;0;.333;98;92
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;184;140
Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154
Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131
Cincinnati;0;6;0;.000;97;159
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;4;2;0;.667;172;144
Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123
Denver;2;4;0;.333;106;106
L.A. Chargers;2;4;0;.333;120;118
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;3;3;0;.500;153;114
Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;161;149
N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160
Washington;1;5;0;.167;90;167
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;5;1;0;.833;128;122
Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133
Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185
Atlanta;1;5;0;.167;135;186
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;4;1;0;.800;119;93
Minnesota;4;2;0;.667;150;93
Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95
Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;5;0;0;1.000;147;64
Seattle;5;1;0;.833;165;146
L.A. Rams;3;3;0;.500;153;154
Arizona;2;3;1;.417;134;171
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26
New Orleans 13, Jacksonville 6
Houston 31, Kansas City 24
Minnesota 38, Philadelphia 20
Washington 17, Miami 16
Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 17
Seattle 32, Cleveland 28
Arizona 34, Atlanta 33
San Francisco 20, L.A. Rams 7
Denver 16, Tennessee 0
N.Y. Jets 24, Dallas 22
Pittsburgh 24, L.A. Chargers 17
Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland
GAME TONIGHT
Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Miami at Buffalo, noon
Houston at Indianapolis, noon
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, noon
Oakland at Green Bay, noon
L.A. Rams at Atlanta, noon
Minnesota at Detroit, noon
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon
San Francisco at Washington, noon
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh
MONDAY, OCT. 21
New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
NFL summaries
VIKINGS 38, EAGLES 20
Philadelphia;0;10;10;0;—;20
Minnesota;10;14;7;7;—;38
First Quarter
Min—Thielen 6 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 7:43.
Min—FG Bailey 39, 1:54.
Second Quarter
Phi—FG Elliott 53, 12:10.
Min—Diggs 62 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 11:39.
Min—Diggs 51 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 9:31.
Phi—Sanders 32 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 7:02.
Third Quarter
Phi—Jeffery 3 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 12:11.
Phi—FG Elliott 40, 6:19.
Min—Diggs 11 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 1:16.
Fourth Quarter
Min—Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), 8:17.
A—66,837.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Phi;Min
First downs;19;26
Total Net Yards;400;447
Rushes-yards;22-108;35-122
Passing;292;325
Punt Returns;2-16;1-6
Kickoff Returns;1-15;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;1-15;2-17
Comp-Att-Int;26-41-2;22-29-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-14;1-8
Punts;3-43.7;3-41.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;7-49;4-30
Time of Possession;27:56;32:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Philadelphia, Howard 13-49, Scott 4-30, Wentz 2-23, Sanders 3-6. Minnesota, Mattison 14-63, Cook 16-41, Diggs 2-18, Thielen 1-0, Cousins 2-0.
PASSING—Philadelphia, Wentz 26-40-1-306, Elliott 0-1-1-0. Minnesota, Cousins 22-29-1-333.
RECEIVING—Philadelphia, Jeffery 10-76, Goedert 5-48, Ertz 4-54, Agholor 4-42, Sanders 3-86. Minnesota, Diggs 7-167, Thielen 6-57, Rudolph 3-36, I.Smith 2-29, Cook 2-13, O.Johnson 1-16, Treadwell 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
TEXANS 31, CHIEFS 24
Houston;3;20;0;8;—;31
Kansas City;17;0;7;0;—;24
First Quarter
KC—Hill 46 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:42.
KC—FG Butker 41, 10:19.
Hou—FG Fairbairn 44, 5:46.
KC—Dam.Williams 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:28.
Second Quarter
Hou—D.Johnson 11 pass from Watson (kick failed), 12:15.
Hou—Hyde 2 run (Fairbairn kick), 3:06.
Hou—Watson 3 run (Fairbairn kick), :16.
Third Quarter
KC—Hill 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:30.
Fourth Quarter
Hou—Watson 1 run (Hopkins pass from Watson), 6:17.
A—73,323.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Hou;KC
First downs;35;20
Total Net Yards;472;309
Rushes-yards;41-192;11-53
Passing;280;256
Punt Returns;1-10;0-0
Kickoff Returns;1-20;5-105
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;2-0
Comp-Att-Int;30-42-2;19-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;1-17
Punts;0-0.0;2-59.5
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;10-70;11-79
Time of Possession;39:48;20:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Houston, Hyde 26-116, Watson 10-42, D.Johnson 5-34. Kansas City, McCoy 8-44, Dam.Williams 1-6, Thomas 1-4, Mahomes 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Houston, Watson 30-42-2-280. Kansas City, Mahomes 19-35-1-273.
RECEIVING—Houston, Hopkins 9-55, Fells 6-69, W.Fuller 5-44, Coutee 4-39, Akins 3-39, D.Johnson 2-20, Hyde 1-14. Kansas City, Hill 5-80, Kelce 4-58, Hardman 4-45, Pringle 2-24, McCoy 2-0, Dar.Williams 1-52, Dam.Williams 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Houston, Fairbairn 46. Kansas City, Butker 50.
College
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
NORTHERN SUN
U-Mary 27, Upper Iowa 21
Winona St. 49, Minot St. 3
IOWA COLLEGES
Waldorf 63, Mayville St. 0
The AP Top 25
;Record;Pts;Pv
1. Alabama (30);6-0;1503;1
2. LSU (12);6-0;1449;5
3. Clemson (11);6-0;1427;2
4. Ohio St. (9);6-0;1404;3
5. Oklahoma;6-0;1333;6
6. Wisconsin;6-0;1245;8
7. Penn St.;6-0;1129;10
8. Notre Dame;5-1;1042;9
9. Florida;6-1;1041;7
10. Georgia;5-1;995;3
11. Auburn;5-1;985;12
12. Oregon;5-1;906;13
13. Utah;5-1;729;15
14. Boise St.;6-0;716;14
15. Texas;4-2;672;11
16. Michigan;5-1;648;16
17. Arizona St.;5-1;524;18
18. Baylor;6-0;470;22
19. SMU;6-0;398;21
20. Minnesota;6-0;330;NR
21. Cincinnati;5-1;308;25
22. Missouri;5-1;233;NR
23. Iowa;4-2;210;17
24. Appalachian St.;5-0;148;NR
25. Washington;5-2;107;NR
Others receiving votes: Tulane 55, Iowa St. 36, Temple 31, Wake Forest 25, California 20, Virginia 8, Memphis 6, Southern Cal 4, South Carolina 4, Texas A&M 3, UCF 3, San Diego St. 2, Louisiana Tech 1.
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll
;Record;Pts;Pvs
1. Alabama (44);6-0;1601;1
2. Clemson (14);6-0;1536;2
3. LSU (3);6-0;1455;6
4. Ohio State (4);6-0;1454;4
5. Oklahoma;6-0;1414;5
6. Wisconsin;6-0;1297;8
7. Penn State;6-0;1182;9
8. Notre Dame;5-1;1107;10
9. Florida;6-1;1057;7
10. Georgia;5-1;1049;3
11. Auburn;5-1;998;12
12. Oregon;5-1;955;13
13. Boise State;6-0;795;14
14. Utah;5-1;768;15
15. Texas;4-2;695;11
16. Michigan;5-1;674;16
17. Arizona State;5-1;504;24
18. Baylor;6-0;501;23
19. SMU;6-0;421;22
20. Minnesota;6-0;419;25
21. Cincinnati;5-1;298;—
22. Iowa;4-2;230;18
23. Washington;5-2;149;—
24. Appalachian State;5-0;140;—
25. Temple;5-1;88;—
Others Receiving Votes: Wake Forest 87; Tulane 76; Virginia 35; Memphis 30; California 21; Iowa State 19; San Diego State 18; Navy 17; Texas A&M 14; Louisiana Tech 6; Duke 5; Central Florida 4; South Carolina 3; Pittsburgh 3.
