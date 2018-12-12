Try 1 month for 99¢
NFL Schedule

GAMES THURSDAY

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Houston at N.Y. Jets, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, noon

Green Bay at Chicago, noon

Detroit at Buffalo, noon

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, noon

Arizona at Atlanta, noon

Oakland at Cincinnati, noon

Dallas at Indianapolis, noon

Miami at Minnesota, noon

Washington at Jacksonville, noon

Seattle at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

College playoffs

FCS semifinals

GAME FRIDAY

South Dakota State (10-2) at North Dakota State (13-0), 7 p.m.

GAME SATURDAY

Maine (10-3) at Eastern Washington (11-2), 1 p.m.

Division II championship

GAME SATURDAY

Valdosta State (13-0) vs. Ferris State (15-0), 3 p.m.

Division III championship

GAME FRIDAY

Mount Union (14-0) vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor (14-0), 6 p.m.

NAIA championship

GAME SATURDAY

Morningside (14-0) vs. Benedictine (Kan.) (13-1), 6 p.m.

FBS Bowls

GAMES SATURDAY

Celebration Bowl

NC A&T (9-2) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m.

Cure Bowl

Tulane (6-6) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (7-6), 12:30 p.m.

New Mexico Bowl

North Texas (9-3) vs. Utah State (10-2), 1 p.m.

Las Vegas Bowl

Fresno State (11-2) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2:30 p.m.

Camellia Bowl

Georgia Southern (9-3) vs. Eastern Michigan (7-5), 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans Bowl

Middle Tennessee (8-5) vs. Appalachian State (10-2), 8 p.m.

