NFL Schedule
GAMES THURSDAY
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Houston at N.Y. Jets, 3:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, noon
Green Bay at Chicago, noon
Detroit at Buffalo, noon
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, noon
Arizona at Atlanta, noon
Oakland at Cincinnati, noon
Dallas at Indianapolis, noon
Miami at Minnesota, noon
Washington at Jacksonville, noon
Seattle at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
New England at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.
College playoffs
FCS semifinals
GAME FRIDAY
South Dakota State (10-2) at North Dakota State (13-0), 7 p.m.
GAME SATURDAY
Maine (10-3) at Eastern Washington (11-2), 1 p.m.
Division II championship
GAME SATURDAY
Valdosta State (13-0) vs. Ferris State (15-0), 3 p.m.
Division III championship
GAME FRIDAY
Mount Union (14-0) vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor (14-0), 6 p.m.
NAIA championship
GAME SATURDAY
Morningside (14-0) vs. Benedictine (Kan.) (13-1), 6 p.m.
FBS Bowls
GAMES SATURDAY
Celebration Bowl
NC A&T (9-2) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m.
Cure Bowl
Tulane (6-6) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (7-6), 12:30 p.m.
New Mexico Bowl
North Texas (9-3) vs. Utah State (10-2), 1 p.m.
Las Vegas Bowl
Fresno State (11-2) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2:30 p.m.
Camellia Bowl
Georgia Southern (9-3) vs. Eastern Michigan (7-5), 4:30 p.m.
New Orleans Bowl
Middle Tennessee (8-5) vs. Appalachian State (10-2), 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.