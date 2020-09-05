 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Football: Weekend college, prep results
0 comments
agate

Football: Weekend college, prep results

{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art football

College

Saturday

Army 42, Middle Tennessee State 0

SMU 31, Texas State 24

Marshall 59, Eastern Kentucky 0

Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls 39, West 0

Vinton-Shellsburg 7, Columbus 6

Dubuque Wahlert 51, East 18

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Washington 28, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21

Cedar Rapids Xavier 24, Linn-Mar 20

Western Dubuque 40, Dubuque Hempstead 37

Dubuque Senior 17, Cedar Rapids Prairie 14

Iowa City West 56, Iowa City High 20

Class 3A

District 3

Dubuque Wahlert 51, Waterloo East 18

West Delaware 55, Clinton 6

Waukon 45, Waverly-Shell Rock 10

Decorah 21, Crestwood 20

Class 2A

District 4

Decorah 21, Crestwood 20

Waukon 45, Waverly-Shell Rock 10

Iowa Falls-Alden 21, New Hampton 20

Mount Vernon 41, Oelwein 20

Camanche 42, Independence 18

District 6

Center Point-Urbana at Marion

Mount Vernon 41, Oelwein 20

Grinnell 48, South Tama 13

Sigourney-Keota 48, Union 14

Washington 33, Solon 18

Class 1A

District 3

South Hardin 19, Denver 7

West Marshall 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 19

Grundy Center 35, Dike-New Hartford 0

Hudson 6, Jesup 0  2 OT

South Hamilton 45,  Madrid 6

District 4

Vinton-Shellsburg 7, Columbus 6

Hudson 6, Jesup 0  2 OT

North Fayette Valley 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7

Iowa City Regina 21, Clear Lake 20

South Hardin 19, Denver 7

North Butler 28, Central Springs 12

Class A

District 3

North Butler 28, Central Springs 12

St. Ansgar 23, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6

Lake Mills at Belmond-Klemme

Mason City Newman at Algona Garrigan

Nashua-Plainfield 30, Postville 6

West Fork 18, Hampton-Dumont 7

District 4

North Linn 36, Clayton Ridge 22

MFL MarMac 35, Alburnett 13

Nashua-Plainfield 30, Postville 6

South Winneshiek 33, North Tama 6

Wapsie Valley 33, East Buchanan 8

District 7

East Marshall 20, BCLUW 6

Grundy Center 35, Dike-New Hartford 0

Pleasantville 56, Lynnville-Sully 29

Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 0

South Winneshiek 33, North Tama 6

North Mahaska 48, Colfax-Mingo 12

8-player

District 2

North Iowa 34, Riceville 12

Northwood-Kensett 66, Clarksville 12

Janesville 52, AGWSR 26

Tripoli 42, Midland 6

Turkey Valley 42, Rockford 33

District 3

Easton Valley 85, Central City 0

Dunkerton at Don Bosco, cancelled

Tripoli 42, Midland 6

Springville 81. Central Elkader 0

Kee High 55, West Cenrtral 14

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News