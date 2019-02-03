Try 1 month for 99¢
Super Bowl

PATRIOTS 13, RAMS 3

New England;0;3;0;10 -- 13

L.A. Rams;0;0;3;0 -- 3

Second quarter

NE -- FG Gostkowski 42, 10:29.

Third quarter

LA -- FG Zuerlein 53, 2:11.

Fourth quarter

NE -- Michel 2 run (Gostkowski kick), 7:00.

NE -- FG Gostkowski 41, 1:12.

A -- 70,081.

TEAM STATISTICS

;NE;LA

First downs;22;14

Total Net Yards;407;260

Rushes-yards;32-154;18-62

Passing;253;198

Punt Returns;2-2;2-12

Kickoff Returns;1-38;1-27

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;21-35-1;19-38-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-9;4-31

Punts;5-43.0;9-46.3

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;3-20;9-65

Time of Possession;33:10;26:50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- New England, Michel 18-94, Burkhead 7-43, Edelman 1-8, Patterson 2-7, White 2-4, Brady 2-(minus 2). Los Angeles, Gurley 10-35, C.Anderson 7-22, Woods 1-5.

PASSING -- New England, Brady 21-35-1-262. Los Angeles, Goff 19-38-1-229.

RECEIVING -- New England, Edelman 10-141, Gronkowski 6-87, Burkhead 2-15, Patterson 2-14, White 1-5. Los Angeles, Cooks 8-120, Woods 5-70, Reynolds 3-28, C.Anderson 2-12, Gurley 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS -- New England, Gostkowski 46. Los Angeles, Zuerlein 48.

