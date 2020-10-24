 Skip to main content
Football: Saturday's college results
Football: Saturday's college results

College

BIG TEN

Purdue 24, Iowa 20

Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17

Indiana 36, Penn State 35, OT

Rutgers 38, Michigan State 27

Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7

Michigan at Minnesota, late

Maryland at Northwestern, late

BIG 12

Oklahoma State 24, Iowa State 21

Kansas State 55, Kansas 14

Oklahoma 33, TCU 14

Texas 27, Baylor 16

Texas Tech 34, West Virginia 27

ACC

Clemson 47, Syracuse 21

Notre Dame 43, Pittsburgh 3

North Carolina 48, NC State 21

Wake Forest 23, Virginia Tech 16

Louisville 48, Florida State 16

Boston College 48, Georgia Tech 27

SEC

LSU 52, South Carolina 24

Alabama 48, Tennessee 17

Auburn 35, Ole Miss 28

Missouri 20, Kentucky 10

