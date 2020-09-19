Football: Saturday's college results

Return to homepage ×
College
SMU 65, North Texas 35
UTSA 24, Stephen F. Austin 10
Troy 47, Middle Tennessee 14
Central Florida 49, Georgia Tech 21
Marshall 17, Appalachian State 7
Clemson 49, The Citadel 0
Notre dame 52, South Florida 0
Louisiana 34, Georgia State 31, OT
Navy 27, Tulane 24
Oklahoma State 16, Tulsa 7
Liberty 30, Western Kentucky 24
Cincinnati 55, Austin Peay 20
Pittsburgh 21, Syracuse 10
