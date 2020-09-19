 Skip to main content
Football: Saturday's college results
Football: Saturday's college results

College

SMU 65, North Texas 35

UTSA 24, Stephen F. Austin 10

Troy 47, Middle Tennessee 14

Central Florida 49, Georgia Tech 21

Marshall 17, Appalachian State 7

Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

Notre dame 52, South Florida 0

Louisiana 34, Georgia State 31, OT

Navy 27, Tulane 24

Oklahoma State 16, Tulsa 7

Liberty 30, Western Kentucky 24

Cincinnati 55, Austin Peay 20

Pittsburgh 21, Syracuse 10

