Football: Prep scoreboard

METRO
Cedar Falls 39, West 0
Vinton-Shellsburg 7, Columbus 6
Dubuque Wahlert 51, East 18
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Washington 28, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21
Cedar Rapids Xavier 24, Linn-Mar 20
Western Dubuque 40, Dubuque Hempstead 37
Dubuque Senior 17, Cedar Rapids Prairie 14
Iowa City West 56, Iowa City High 20
Class 3A
District 3
Dubuque Wahlert 51, Waterloo East 18
West Delaware 55, Clinton 6
Waukon 45, Waverly-Shell Rock 10
Decorah 21, Crestwood 20
Class 2A
District 4
Decorah 21, Crestwood 20
Waukon 45, Waverly-Shell Rock 10
Iowa Falls-Alden 21, New Hampton 20
Mount Vernon 41, Oelwein 20
Camanche 42, Independence 18
District 6
Center Point-Urbana at Marion
Mount Vernon 41, Oelwein 20
Grinnell 48, South Tama 13
Sigourney-Keota 48, Union 14
Washington 33, Solon 18
Class 1A
District 3
South Hardin 19, Denver 7
West Marshall 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 19
Grundy Center 35, Dike-New Hartford 0
Hudson 6, Jesup 0 2 OT
South Hamilton 45, Madrid 6
District 4
Vinton-Shellsburg 7, Columbus 6
Hudson 6, Jesup 0 2 OT
North Fayette Valley 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7
Iowa City Regina 21, Clear Lake 20
South Hardin 19, Denver 7
North Butler 28, Central Springs 12
Class A
District 3
North Butler 28, Central Springs 12
St. Ansgar 23, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6
Lake Mills at Belmond-Klemme
Mason City Newman at Algona Garrigan
Nashua-Plainfield 30, Postville 6
West Fork 18, Hampton-Dumont 7
District 4
North Linn 36, Clayton Ridge 22
MFL MarMac 35, Alburnett 13
Nashua-Plainfield 30, Postville 6
South Winneshiek 33, North Tama 6
Wapsie Valley 33, East Buchanan 8
District 7
East Marshall 20, BCLUW 6
Grundy Center 35, Dike-New Hartford 0
Pleasantville 56, Lynnville-Sully 29
Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 0
South Winneshiek 33, North Tama 6
North Mahaska 48, Colfax-Mingo 12
8-player
District 2
North Iowa 34, Riceville 12
Northwood-Kensett 66, Clarksville 12
Janesville 52, AGWSR 26
Tripoli 42, Midland 6
Turkey Valley 42, Rockford 33
District 3
Easton Valley 85, Central City 0
Dunkerton at Don Bosco, cancelled
Tripoli 42, Midland 6
Springville 81. Central Elkader 0
Kee High 55, West Cenrtral 14
