Football: Prep scoreboard

Friday’s results
METRO
West 37, Anamosa 14
Columbus 34, Osage 6
Waverly-Shell Rock 32, East 12
Cedar Rapids Prairie 34, Cedar Falls 21
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Hempstead 21, Senior 17
Dubuque Wahlert 49, Clinton 0
Southeast Polk 69, CR Jefferson 13
Cedar Rapids Washington 6, Marshalltown 0
Western Dubuque 21 Indianola 19
Cedar Rapids Xavier 30, Clear Creek-Amana 7
Class 3A
District 3
Decorah 31, West Delaware 27
Western Dubuque 21, Indianola 19
Class 2A
District 4
Waukon 34, New Hampton 14
Crestwood 14, North Fayette-Valley 12
Independence 34, Oelwein 0
District 6
Mount Vernon 22, Center Point-Urbana 8
Solon 42, Union 0
South Tama 18, Vinton-Shellsburg 14
Class 1A
District 3
South Hardin 28, East Marhall 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 12, Hudson 6
South Hamilton 20, Dike-New Hartford 0
District 4
Columbus 34, Osage 7
Central Springs 19, Jesup 14
Denver 27, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Class A
District 3
West Fork 35, Mason City Newman 6
Lake Mills 34, North Butler 0
St. Ansgar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0
District 4
Starmont 16, Postville 0
South Winneshiek 39, Clayton Ridge 7
Wapsie Valley 21, MFL MarMac 20
District 7
BCLUW 27, Lynnville-Sully 0
Grundy Center 42, North Mahaska 0
Belle Plaine 26, North Tama 6
8-player
District 2
AGWSR 58, Turkey Valley 40
Springville 82, Clarksville 0
Janesville 54, North Iowa 16
Rockford 42, Riceville 32
Tripoli 50, Northwood-Kensett 6
District 3
Easton Valley 54, Kee 14
Central Elkader at Midland, ppd.
Dunkerton at West Central, ppd
Don Bosco at Central City, ppd.
