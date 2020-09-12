 Skip to main content
Football: Prep scoreboard
FRIDAY PREP FOOTBALL SCORES

Prep

Friday’s results

METRO

West 37, Anamosa 14

Columbus 34, Osage 6

Waverly-Shell Rock 32, East 12

Cedar Rapids Prairie 34, Cedar Falls 21

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Hempstead 21, Senior 17

Dubuque Wahlert 49, Clinton 0

Southeast Polk 69, CR Jefferson 13

Cedar Rapids Washington 6, Marshalltown 0

Western Dubuque 21 Indianola 19

Cedar Rapids Xavier 30, Clear Creek-Amana 7

Class 3A

District 3

Decorah 31, West Delaware 27

Western Dubuque 21, Indianola 19

Class 2A

District 4

Waukon 34, New Hampton 14

Crestwood 14, North Fayette-Valley 12

Independence 34, Oelwein 0

District 6

Mount Vernon 22, Center Point-Urbana 8

Solon 42, Union 0

South Tama 18, Vinton-Shellsburg 14

Class 1A

District 3

South Hardin 28, East Marhall 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 12, Hudson 6

South Hamilton 20, Dike-New Hartford 0

District 4

Columbus 34, Osage 7

Central Springs 19, Jesup 14

Denver 27, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Class A

District 3

West Fork 35, Mason City Newman 6

Lake Mills 34, North Butler 0

St. Ansgar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0

District 4

Starmont 16, Postville 0

South Winneshiek 39, Clayton Ridge 7

Wapsie Valley 21, MFL MarMac 20

District 7

BCLUW 27, Lynnville-Sully 0

Grundy Center 42, North Mahaska 0

Belle Plaine 26, North Tama 6

8-player

District 2

AGWSR 58, Turkey Valley 40

Springville 82, Clarksville 0

Janesville 54, North Iowa 16

Rockford 42, Riceville 32

Tripoli 50, Northwood-Kensett 6

District 3

Easton Valley 54, Kee 14

Central Elkader at Midland, ppd.

Dunkerton at West Central, ppd

Don Bosco at Central City, ppd.

