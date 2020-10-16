 Skip to main content
Football: Playoff scoreboard and second-round pairings
agate
PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

Football: Playoff scoreboard and second-round pairings

prep-logo-ihsaa copy.jpg

Prep playoffs

First round

Friday’s results

8-Player

AGWSR 74, Meskwaki Settlement 14

Audubon 55, Bedford 0

CAM, Anita 67, Griswold 18

Don Bosco 80, GMG 0

Easton Valley 62, Dunkerton 12

Fremont Mills, Tabor 51, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, West Central 6

Harris-Lake Park 47, River Valley 16

Newell-Fonda 54, West Bend-Mallard 6

St. Mary's-Remsen 56, Ruthven-Ayrshire 14

Tripoli 60, Rockford 0

Kingsley-Pierson 64, Ar-We-Va 29

Kee 50, Turkey Valley 24

North Iowa 38, Northwood-Kensett 36

Springville 36, Midland 28

BGM 68, Tri-County 6

English Valleys 56, Moravia 13

Lone Tree 66, Winfield-Mount Union 36

New London 52, WACO 6

Baxter 64, Iowa Valley 20

Collins-Maxwell 56,Mormon Trail 8

HLV 64, Colo-Nesco 21

Lamoni 72, Grand View Christian 27

Stanton 61, Murray 26

East Mills 41, Lenox 16

West Harrison 54, BZoyer Valley 42

Woodbine 84, Glidden-Ralston 0

Class A

East Buchanan 30, Bellevue 6

LeMars Gehlen 23, Alta-Aurelia 20

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn 0

IKM-Manning 34, Southwest Valley 20

Riverside 53, A-H-S-T-W 12

South O'Brien 34, Westwood 16

South Winneshiek 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Council Bluffs St. Albert 45, Sidney 14

Wapsie Valley 58, Starmont 0

West Hancock 54, Manson-Northwest Webster 8

Lawton-Bronson 14, Tri-Center 8

Ridge View 45, Akron-Westfield 6

Lake Mills 63, Algona-Garrigan 34

Madrid 41, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 38

West Fork 42, North Linn 28

Alburnett 40, Highland 19

Maquoketa Valley 56, North Tama 46

Lisbon 56, North Cedar 6

Wapello 56, Columbus Community 6

Belle Plaine 44, Lynville-Sully 6

Nodaway Valley 20, North Mahaska 0

Ogden 32, BCLUW 31

Woodbury Central 44, West Monona 22

Class 1A

Emmetsburg 49, Eagle Grove 6

Sibley-Ocheyedan 38, Hinton 12

Belmond-Klemme 42, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12

Carroll Kuemper 16, Pocahontas 8

Dike-New Hartford 41, Jesup 6

Cascade 55, Wilton 0

Denver 53, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7

Mediapolis 54, Van Buren County 6

Osage 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 7

Pella Christian 26, Hudson 6

South Hardin 40, Central Springs 15

Dyersville Beckman 28, Northeast 6

Panorama 53, East Marshall 8

South Central Calhoun 46, Sioux Central 7

Treynor 83, MVAO-CO-U 18

Underwood 49, West Central Valley 7

East Sac County 21, Missouri Valley 16

ACGC 56, Plesantville 38

Woodward-Granger 51, Colfax-Mingo 14

Treynor 83, MVAOCCCOU 18

Class 2A

Algona 42, Cherokee 2

Estherville Lincoln Central 42, Okoboji 7

Forest City 7, New Hampton 0

Greene County 49, Red Oak 0

Independence 50, Roland-Story  8

Mid-Prairie 49, Central Lee 7

Tipton 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14

Unity Christian 34, Sheldon 16

Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 6

Clear Lake 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14

Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18

Crestwood 19, North Fayette-Valley 6

Oelwein 42, South Tama 28

Anamosa 25, Center Point-Urbana 24

Monticello 56, Union 18

West Liberty 35, Maquoketa 16

West Burlington 30, Davis Country 24

Centerville 54, Chariton14

Des Moines Christian 38, Albia 0

Saydel 14, Clarke 13

Clarinda 55, Shenandoah 20

Class 3A

Bondurant Farrar 14, ADM, Adel 7

Carlisle 56, Oskaloosa 6

Denison-Schleswig 12, Carroll 7

Nevada 69, Perry 6

Storm Lake 36, LeMars 28

Humboldt 40, Sioux City Heelan 17

Mason City 16, Gilbert 14

Ballard 40, Boone 14

Western Dubuque 47, Waverly-Shell  Rock 21

Dubuque Wahert 24, Charles City 7

West Delaware 56, Waterloo East 6

Central DeWitt 48, Clinton 27

Marion 18, Clear-Creek Amana 14

Fort Madison 45, Knoxville 7

Keokuk 55, Fairfield 8

Mount Pleasant 30, Benton Community 7

Winterset 35, North Polk 34

Council Bluffs Lewis Central 63, Creston 12

Norwalk 30, Glenwood 29

Class 4A

Ames 35, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 31

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 49, Sioux City West 7

Davenport Central 35, Davenport West 10

Iowa City High 41, Ottumwa 16

Pairings

Second round

(Area games only)

All games start at 7 p.m.

8-player

Baxter at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

North Iowa at Tripoli

Kee at Janesville

AGWSR at Don Bosco

Class A

Ogden at Grundy Center

East Buchanan at MFL Mar-Mac

Lake Mills at South Winneshiek

Mason City Newman at Wapsie Valley

Class 1A

Osage at Columbus

Denver at Cascade

Dike-New Hartford at South Central Calhoun

South Hardin at South Hamilton

Class 2A

Iowa Falls-Alden at Independence

Oelwein at Solon

Crestwood at Monticello

Class 3A

Dubuque Wahlert at Decorah

Class 4A

Fort Dodge at West

Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls

