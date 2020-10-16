Football: Playoff scoreboard and second-round pairings

Prep playoffs
First round
Friday’s results
8-Player
AGWSR 74, Meskwaki Settlement 14
Audubon 55, Bedford 0
CAM, Anita 67, Griswold 18
Don Bosco 80, GMG 0
Easton Valley 62, Dunkerton 12
Fremont Mills, Tabor 51, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, West Central 6
Harris-Lake Park 47, River Valley 16
Newell-Fonda 54, West Bend-Mallard 6
Southeast Warren 76, Seymour 8
St. Mary's-Remsen 56, Ruthven-Ayrshire 14
Tripoli 60, Rockford 0
Kingsley-Pierson 64, Ar-We-Va 29
Kee 50, Turkey Valley 24
North Iowa 38, Northwood-Kensett 36
Springville 36, Midland 28
BGM 68, Tri-County 6
English Valleys 56, Moravia 13
Lone Tree 66, Winfield-Mount Union 36
New London 52, WACO 6
Baxter 64, Iowa Valley 20
Collins-Maxwell 56,Mormon Trail 8
HLV 64, Colo-Nesco 21
Lamoni 72, Grand View Christian 27
Stanton 61, Murray 26
East Mills 41, Lenox 16
West Harrison 54, BZoyer Valley 42
Woodbine 84, Glidden-Ralston 0
Class A
East Buchanan 30, Bellevue 6
LeMars Gehlen 23, Alta-Aurelia 20
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn 0
IKM-Manning 34, Southwest Valley 20
Riverside 53, A-H-S-T-W 12
South O'Brien 34, Westwood 16
South Winneshiek 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Council Bluffs St. Albert 45, Sidney 14
Wapsie Valley 58, Starmont 0
West Hancock 54, Manson-Northwest Webster 8
Lawton-Bronson 14, Tri-Center 8
Ridge View 45, Akron-Westfield 6
Lake Mills 63, Algona-Garrigan 34
Madrid 41, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 38
West Fork 42, North Linn 28
Alburnett 40, Highland 19
Maquoketa Valley 56, North Tama 46
Lisbon 56, North Cedar 6
Wapello 56, Columbus Community 6
Belle Plaine 44, Lynville-Sully 6
Nodaway Valley 20, North Mahaska 0
Ogden 32, BCLUW 31
Woodbury Central 44, West Monona 22
Class 1A
Emmetsburg 49, Eagle Grove 6
Sibley-Ocheyedan 38, Hinton 12
Belmond-Klemme 42, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12
Carroll Kuemper 16, Pocahontas 8
Dike-New Hartford 41, Jesup 6
Cascade 55, Wilton 0
Denver 53, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7
Mediapolis 54, Van Buren County 6
Osage 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 7
Pella Christian 26, Hudson 6
South Hardin 40, Central Springs 15
Dyersville Beckman 28, Northeast 6
Panorama 53, East Marshall 8
South Central Calhoun 46, Sioux Central 7
Treynor 83, MVAO-CO-U 18
Underwood 49, West Central Valley 7
East Sac County 21, Missouri Valley 16
ACGC 56, Plesantville 38
Woodward-Granger 51, Colfax-Mingo 14
Class 2A
Algona 42, Cherokee 2
Estherville Lincoln Central 42, Okoboji 7
Forest City 7, New Hampton 0
Greene County 49, Red Oak 0
Independence 50, Roland-Story 8
Mid-Prairie 49, Central Lee 7
Tipton 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14
Unity Christian 34, Sheldon 16
Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 6
Clear Lake 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14
Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18
Crestwood 19, North Fayette-Valley 6
Oelwein 42, South Tama 28
Anamosa 25, Center Point-Urbana 24
Monticello 56, Union 18
West Liberty 35, Maquoketa 16
West Burlington 30, Davis Country 24
Centerville 54, Chariton14
Des Moines Christian 38, Albia 0
Saydel 14, Clarke 13
Clarinda 55, Shenandoah 20
Class 3A
Bondurant Farrar 14, ADM, Adel 7
Carlisle 56, Oskaloosa 6
Denison-Schleswig 12, Carroll 7
Nevada 69, Perry 6
Storm Lake 36, LeMars 28
Humboldt 40, Sioux City Heelan 17
Mason City 16, Gilbert 14
Ballard 40, Boone 14
Western Dubuque 47, Waverly-Shell Rock 21
Dubuque Wahert 24, Charles City 7
West Delaware 56, Waterloo East 6
Central DeWitt 48, Clinton 27
Marion 18, Clear-Creek Amana 14
Fort Madison 45, Knoxville 7
Keokuk 55, Fairfield 8
Mount Pleasant 30, Benton Community 7
Winterset 35, North Polk 34
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 63, Creston 12
Norwalk 30, Glenwood 29
Class 4A
Ames 35, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 31
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 49, Sioux City West 7
Davenport Central 35, Davenport West 10
Iowa City High 41, Ottumwa 16
Pairings
Second round
(Area games only)
All games start at 7 p.m.
8-player
Baxter at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
North Iowa at Tripoli
Kee at Janesville
AGWSR at Don Bosco
Class A
Ogden at Grundy Center
East Buchanan at MFL Mar-Mac
Lake Mills at South Winneshiek
Mason City Newman at Wapsie Valley
Class 1A
Osage at Columbus
Denver at Cascade
Dike-New Hartford at South Central Calhoun
South Hardin at South Hamilton
Class 2A
Iowa Falls-Alden at Independence
Oelwein at Solon
Crestwood at Monticello
Class 3A
Dubuque Wahlert at Decorah
Class 4A
Fort Dodge at West
Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls
