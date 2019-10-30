Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;8;0;0;1.000;250;61

Buffalo;5;2;0;.714;134;122

N.Y. Jets;1;6;0;.143;78;185

Miami;0;7;0;.000;77;238

South

Indianapolis;5;2;0;.714;158;151

Houston;5;3;0;.625;212;188

Jacksonville;4;4;0;.500;173;163

Tennessee;4;4;0;.500;148;135

North

Baltimore;5;2;0;.714;214;156

Pittsburgh;3;4;0;.429;150;145

Cleveland;2;5;0;.286;133;181

Cincinnati;0;8;0;.000;124;210

West

Kansas City;5;3;0;.625;226;181

Oakland;3;4;0;.429;151;192

L.A. Chargers;3;5;0;.375;157;157

Denver;2;6;0;.250;125;151

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124

Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;202;199

N.Y. Giants;2;6;0;.250;158;218

Washington;1;7;0;.125;99;195

South

New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;195;156

Carolina;4;3;0;.571;179;184

Tampa Bay;2;5;0;.286;196;212

Atlanta;1;7;0;.125;165;250

North

Green Bay;7;1;0;.875;215;163

Minnesota;6;2;0;.750;211;132

Detroit;3;3;1;.500;180;186

Chicago;3;4;0;.429;128;122

West

San Fran.;7;0;0;1.000;207;77

Seattle;6;2;0;.750;208;196

L.A. Rams;5;3;0;.625;214;174

Arizona;3;4;1;.438;170;223

GAME TODAY

San Francisco at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon

Washington at Buffalo, noon

Tennessee at Carolina, noon

Minnesota at Kansas City, noon

Chicago at Philadelphia, noon

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, noon

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati

GAME MONDAY

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.

