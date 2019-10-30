NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;8;0;0;1.000;250;61
Buffalo;5;2;0;.714;134;122
N.Y. Jets;1;6;0;.143;78;185
Miami;0;7;0;.000;77;238
South
Indianapolis;5;2;0;.714;158;151
Houston;5;3;0;.625;212;188
Jacksonville;4;4;0;.500;173;163
Tennessee;4;4;0;.500;148;135
North
Baltimore;5;2;0;.714;214;156
Pittsburgh;3;4;0;.429;150;145
Cleveland;2;5;0;.286;133;181
Cincinnati;0;8;0;.000;124;210
West
Kansas City;5;3;0;.625;226;181
Oakland;3;4;0;.429;151;192
L.A. Chargers;3;5;0;.375;157;157
Denver;2;6;0;.250;125;151
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124
Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;202;199
N.Y. Giants;2;6;0;.250;158;218
Washington;1;7;0;.125;99;195
South
New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;195;156
Carolina;4;3;0;.571;179;184
Tampa Bay;2;5;0;.286;196;212
Atlanta;1;7;0;.125;165;250
North
Green Bay;7;1;0;.875;215;163
Minnesota;6;2;0;.750;211;132
Detroit;3;3;1;.500;180;186
Chicago;3;4;0;.429;128;122
West
San Fran.;7;0;0;1.000;207;77
Seattle;6;2;0;.750;208;196
L.A. Rams;5;3;0;.625;214;174
Arizona;3;4;1;.438;170;223
GAME TODAY
San Francisco at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon
Washington at Buffalo, noon
Tennessee at Carolina, noon
Minnesota at Kansas City, noon
Chicago at Philadelphia, noon
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, noon
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati
GAME MONDAY
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.
