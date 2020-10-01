 Skip to main content
Football: NFL standings
agate

  • Updated
Clip art football

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA

Buffalo;3;0;0;1.000;93;77

New England;2;1;0;.667;87;66

Miami;1;2;0;.333;70;65

N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;37;94

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tennessee;3;0;0;1.000;80;74

Indianapolis;2;1;0;.667;84;45

Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;70;84

Houston;0;3;0;.000;57;95

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Pittsburgh;3;0;0;1.000;80;58

Baltimore;2;1;0;.667;91;56

Cleveland;2;1;0;.667;75;88

Cincinnati;0;2;1;.000;66;74

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;3;0;0;1.000;91;60

Las Vegas;2;1;0;.667;88;90

L.A. Chargers;1;2;0;.333;52;57

Denver;0;3;0;.000;45;70

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;1;2;0;.333;88;97

Washington;1;2;0;.333;62;81

Philadelphia;0;2;1;.000;59;87

N.Y. Giants;0;3;0;.000;38;79

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Tampa Bay;2;1;0;.667;82;61

Carolina;1;2;0;.333;68;81

New Orleans;1;2;0;.333;88;94

Atlanta;0;3;0;.000;90;108

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Chicago;3;0;0;1.000;74;62

Green Bay;3;0;0;1.000;122;85

Detroit;1;2;0;.333;70;92

Minnesota;0;3 0;.000;75;102

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Seattle;3;0;0;1.000;111;86

Arizona;2;1;0;.667;77;61

L.A. Rams;2;1;0;.667;89;71

San Francisco;2;1;0;.667;87;46

GAME TODAY

Denver at N.Y. Jets, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, noon

Cleveland at Dallas, noon

Baltimore at Washington, noon

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, noon

Arizona at Carolina, noon

New Orleans at Detroit, noon

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon

Minnesota at Houston, noon

Seattle at Miami, noon

Indianapolis at Chicago, noon

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Atlanta at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

