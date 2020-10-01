Football: NFL standings

NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA
Buffalo;3;0;0;1.000;93;77
New England;2;1;0;.667;87;66
Miami;1;2;0;.333;70;65
N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;37;94
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Tennessee;3;0;0;1.000;80;74
Indianapolis;2;1;0;.667;84;45
Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;70;84
Houston;0;3;0;.000;57;95
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Pittsburgh;3;0;0;1.000;80;58
Baltimore;2;1;0;.667;91;56
Cleveland;2;1;0;.667;75;88
Cincinnati;0;2;1;.000;66;74
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;3;0;0;1.000;91;60
Las Vegas;2;1;0;.667;88;90
L.A. Chargers;1;2;0;.333;52;57
Denver;0;3;0;.000;45;70
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;1;2;0;.333;88;97
Washington;1;2;0;.333;62;81
Philadelphia;0;2;1;.000;59;87
N.Y. Giants;0;3;0;.000;38;79
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Tampa Bay;2;1;0;.667;82;61
Carolina;1;2;0;.333;68;81
New Orleans;1;2;0;.333;88;94
Atlanta;0;3;0;.000;90;108
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Chicago;3;0;0;1.000;74;62
Green Bay;3;0;0;1.000;122;85
Detroit;1;2;0;.333;70;92
Minnesota;0;3 0;.000;75;102
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Seattle;3;0;0;1.000;111;86
Arizona;2;1;0;.667;77;61
L.A. Rams;2;1;0;.667;89;71
San Francisco;2;1;0;.667;87;46
GAME TODAY
Denver at N.Y. Jets, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, noon
Cleveland at Dallas, noon
Baltimore at Washington, noon
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, noon
Arizona at Carolina, noon
New Orleans at Detroit, noon
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon
Minnesota at Houston, noon
Seattle at Miami, noon
Indianapolis at Chicago, noon
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Atlanta at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
