NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Miami;3;1;0;.750;82;90

New England;2;2;0;.500;95;84

Buffalo;1;3;0;.250;50;106

N.Y. Jets;1;3;0;.250;89;89

South

Tennessee;3;1;0;.750;75;73

Jacksonville;3;1;0;.750;88;56

Houston;1;3;0;.250;96;108

Indianapolis;1;3;0;.250;94;100

North

Cincinnati;3;1;0;.750;126;113

Baltimore;3;1;0;.750;123;65

Cleveland;1;2;1;.375;102;104

Pittsburgh;1;2;1;.375;102;116

West

Kansas City;4;0;0;1.000;145;115

Denver;2;2;0;.500;84;97

L.A. Chargers;2;2;0;.500;111;120

Oakland;1;3;0;.250;97;123

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;2;1;0;.667;64;44

Dallas;2;2;0;.500;67;77

Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;82;81

N.Y. Giants;1;3;0;.250;73;95

South

New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;137;121

Carolina;2;1;0;.667;71;60

Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;112;139

Atlanta;1;3;0;.250;116;122

North

Chicago;3;1;0;.750;111;65

Green Bay;2;1;1;.625;92;83

Minnesota;1;2;1;.375;90;110

Detroit;1;3;0;.250;94;114

West

L.A. Rams;4;0;0;1.000;140;67

Seattle;2;2;0;.500;85;81

San Francisco;1;3;0;.250;100;118

Arizona;0;4;0;.000;37;94

GAME THURSDAY

Indianapolis at New England, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Miami at Cincinnati, noon

N.Y. Giants at Carolina, noon

Denver at N.Y. Jets, noon

Jacksonville at Kansas City, noon

Green Bay at Detroit, noon

Baltimore at Cleveland, noon

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, noon

Tennessee at Buffalo, noon

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago

GAME MONDAY

Washington at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

