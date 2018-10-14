Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;4;2;0;.667;176;148

Miami;4;2;0;.667;130;145

N.Y. Jets;3;3;0;.500;165;139

Buffalo;2;4;0;.333;76;138

South

Tennessee;3;3;0;.500;87;107

Houston;3;3;0;.500;135;137

Jacksonville;3;3;0;.500;109;126

Indianapolis;1;5;0;.167;152;180

North

Cincinnati;4;2;0;.667;174;158

Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;153;77

Pittsburgh;3;2;1;.583;171;154

Cleveland;2;3;1;.417;128;151

West

Kansas City;5;1;0;.833;215;172

L.A. Chargers;4;2;0;.667;175;144

Denver;2;4;0;.333;120;154

Oakland;1;5;0;.167;110;176

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;3;2;0;.600;106;104

Dallas;3;3;0;.500;123;103

Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;137;117

N.Y. Giants;1;5;0;.167;117;162

South

New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;180;140

Carolina;3;2;0;.600;121;114

Tampa Bay;2;3;0;.400;141;173

Atlanta;2;4;0;.333;167;192

North

Chicago;3;2;0;.600;139;96

Minnesota;3;2;1;.583;140;148

Green Bay;2;2;1;.500;115;114

Detroit;2;3;0;.400;125;137

West

L.A. Rams;6;0;0;1.000;196;118

Seattle;3;3;0;.500;143;117

San Francisco;1;4;0;.200;118;146

Arizona;1;5;0;.167;82;139

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Seattle 27, Oakland 3

Houston 20, Buffalo 13

Washington 23, Carolina 17

Minnesota 27, Arizona 17

L.A. Chargers 38, Cleveland 14

Pittsburgh 28, Cincinnati 21

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 29

N.Y. Jets 42, Indianapolis 34

Miami 31, Chicago 28, OT

Dallas 40, Jacksonville 7

Baltimore 21, Tennessee 0

L.A. Rams 23, Denver 20

New England 43, Kansas City 40

Open: Detroit, New Orleans

GAME TODAY

San Francisco at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Denver at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Tennessee vs L.A. Chargers at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, noon

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, noon

Detroit at Miami, noon

Houston at Jacksonville, noon

Carolina at Philadelphia, noon

New England at Chicago, noon

Buffalo at Indianapolis, noon

New Orleans at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh

GAME MONDAY, OCT. 22

N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summaries

DOLPHINS 31, BEARS 28, OT

Chicago;0;0;21;7;0 -- 28

Miami;7;0;6;15;3 -- 31

First Quarter

Mia—O'Leary 5 pass from Osweiler (Sanders kick), 8:38.

Third Quarter

Chi—T. Burton 9 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 13:23.

Chi—Robinson 12 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 11:28.

Mia—FG Sanders 50, 7:50.

Chi—Cohen 21 run (Parkey kick), 6:50.

Mia—FG Sanders 25, :25.

Fourth Quarter

Mia—Wilson 43 pass from Osweiler (Stills pass from Osweiler), 9:08.

Chi—Miller 29 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 3:17.

Mia—Wilson 75 pass from Osweiler (Sanders kick), 3:01.

Overtime

Mia—FG Sanders 47, :00.

A—65,791.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Chi;Mia

First downs;23;23

Total Net Yards;467;541

Rushes-yards;31-164;31-161

Passing;303;380

Punt Returns;1-5;0-0

Kickoff Returns;1-16;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;2-35;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;22-31-1;28-44-2

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-13;0-0

Punts;2-39.5;4-40.5

Fumbles-Lost;2-2;1-1

Penalties-Yards;6-58;7-67

Time of Possession;33:25;36:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Chicago, J.Howard 14-69, Trubisky 8-47, Cohen 5-31, Gabriel 1-9, Cunningham 3-8. Miami, Gore 15-101, Drake 13-57, Osweiler 2-8, Wilson 1-(minus 5).

PASSING—Chicago, Trubisky 22-31-1-316. Miami, Osweiler 28-44-2-380.

RECEIVING—Chicago, Cohen 7-90, Gabriel 5-110, Robinson 5-64, T.Burton 4-23, Miller 1-29. Miami, Amendola 8-59, Wilson 6-155, O'Leary 4-49, Drake 4-21, Grant 3-32, Stills 1-35, Gore 1-18, Gesicki 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Parkey 53.

VIKINGS 27, CARDINALS 17

Arizona;3;7;0;7 -- 17

Minnesota;10;3;14;0 -- 27

First Quarter

Ari—FG Dawson 26, 8:18.

Min—Murray 21 run (Bailey kick), 5:33.

Min—FG Bailey 37, 2:03.

Second Quarter

Ari—Baker 36 fumble return (Dawson kick), 4:13.

Min—FG Bailey 48, :07.

Third Quarter

Min—Thielen 13 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 10:06.

Min—Cousins 7 run (Bailey kick), 6:37.

Fourth Quarter

Ari—D. Johnson 1 run (Dawson kick), 6:57.

A—66,801.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Ari;Min

First downs;16;20

Total Net Yards;269;411

Rushes-yards;20-61;32-195

Passing;208;216

Punt Returns;3-17;3-26

Kickoff Returns;3-60;1-17

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;21-31-1;24-34-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-32;4-17

Punts;6-48.0;5-45.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;5-30;9-52

Time of Possession;25:45;34:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Arizona, D.Johnson 18-55, Edmonds 1-4, Coleman 1-2. Minnesota, Murray 24-155, Boone 1-20, Cousins 4-14, Diggs 1-9, Ham 1-1, Thomas 1-(minus 4).

PASSING—Arizona, Rosen 21-31-1-240. Minnesota, Cousins 24-34-1-233.

RECEIVING—Arizona, Kirk 6-77, Seals-Jones 5-69, Fitzgerald 5-39, D.Johnson 2-15, Gresham 1-26, Nelson 1-9, C.Williams 1-5. Minnesota, Thielen 11-123, Treadwell 4-38, Rudolph 4-37, Diggs 3-33, Murray 1-3, Cousins 1-(minus 1).

PATRIOTS 43, CHIEFS 40

Kansas City;6;3;17;14 -- 40

New England;10;14;3;16 -- 43

First Quarter

KC—FG Butker 42, 9:05.

NE—FG Gostkowski 48, 5:18.

NE—Michel 4 run (Gostkowski kick), 4:57.

KC—FG Butker 43, 3:25.

Second Quarter

NE—Edelman 17 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 12:52.

KC—FG Butker 24, 6:21.

NE—Michel 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 1:57.

Third Quarter

KC—Hunt 67 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:27.

NE—FG Gostkowski 24, 7:17.

KC—FG Butker 30, 3:36.

KC—Hill 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :56.

Fourth Quarter

NE—FG Gostkowski 39, 10:22.

KC—Hill 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:38.

NE—Brady 4 run (Gostkowski kick), 5:25.

NE—FG Gostkowski 50, 3:15.

KC—Hill 75 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:03.

NE—FG Gostkowski 28, :00.

A—65,878.

TEAM STATISTICS

;KC;NE

First downs;18;31

Total Net Yards;446;500

Rushes-yards;17-94;38-173

Passing;352;327

Punt Returns;0-0;0-0

Kickoff Returns;5-190;1-30

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-27

Comp-Att-Int;23-36-2;24-35-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;2-13

Punts;1-51.0;0-0.0

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-1

Penalties-Yards;5-58;0-0

Time of Possession;23:51;36:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Kansas City, Hunt 10-80, Mahomes 2-9, Ware 2-5, Dam.Williams 1-1, Hill 1-0, Watkins 1-(minus 1). New England, Michel 24-106, White 6-39, Barner 3-16, Edelman 1-7, Patterson 1-3, Brady 3-2.

PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 23-36-2-352. New England, Brady 24-35-0-340.

RECEIVING—Kansas City, Hill 7-142, Hunt 5-105, Kelce 5-61, Watkins 2-18, Ware 2-9, Conley 1-19, Sherman 1-(minus 2). New England, White 5-53, Gordon 5-42, Hogan 4-78, Edelman 4-54, Gronkowski 3-97, Develin 2-3, Patterson 1-13.

CFL standings

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA

x-Ottawa;8;7;0;16;375;367

x-Hamilton;8;7;0;16;441;361

Montreal;3;12;0;6;253;448

Toronto;3;12;0;6;324;474

WEST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA

x-Calgary;12;3;0;24;451;296

x-Saskatchewan;10;6;0;20;386;404

Winnipeg;9;7;0;18;497;365

Edmonton;8;8;0;16;417;405

B.C.;8;7;0;16;356;380

x-clinched playoff berth

LATE SATURDAY RESULT

BC 26, Calgary 21

College poll

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.

1. Alabama (60);7-0;1524;1

2. Ohio St. (1);7-0;1457;3

3. Clemson;6-0;1392;4

4. Notre Dame;7-0;1355;5

5. LSU;6-1;1244;13

6. Michigan;6-1;1146;12

7. Texas;6-1;1144;9

8. Georgia;6-1;1085;2

9. Oklahoma;5-1;999;11

10. UCF;6-0;979;10

11. Florida;6-1;931;14

12. Oregon;5-1;917;17

13. W. Virginia;5-1;700;6

14. Kentucky;5-1;678;18

15. Washington;5-2;640;7

16. NC State;5-0;592;20

17. Texas A&M;5-2;551;22

18. Penn St.;4-2;523;8

19. Iowa;5-1;266;NR

20. Cincinnati;6-0;243;25

21. S. Florida;6-0;242;23

22. Mississippi St.;4-2;231;24

23. Wisconsin;4-2;226;15

24. Michigan St.;4-2;199;NR

25. Wash. St.;5-1;136;NR

Others receiving votes: Stanford 71, San Diego St. 53, Southern Cal 53, Appalachian St. 51, Colorado 49, Utah St. 38, Miami 38, Utah 33, Duke 17, Texas Tech 8, Fresno St. 7, Houston 3, Maryland 2, Virginia 2.

College standings

BIG 12

;Conf,.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Texas;4;0;6;1

W. Virginia;3;1;5;1

Oklahoma;2;1;5;1

Texas Tech;2;1;4;2

Baylor;2;2;4;3

Iowa St.;2;2;3;3

TCU;1;2;3;3

Oklahoma St.;1;3;4;3

Kansas St.;1;3;3;4

Kansas;0;3;2;4

BIG TEN

;Conf,.;;All

;W;L;W;L

East Division

Ohio St.;4;0;7;0

Michigan;4;0;6;1

Michigan St.;2;1;4;2

Maryland;2;1;4;2

Penn St.;1;2;4;2

Indiana;1;3;4;3

Rutgers;0;4;1;6

West Division

Northwestern;3;1;3;3

Iowa;2;1;5;1

Wisconsin;2;1;4;2

Purdue;2;1;3;3

Illinois;1;2;3;3

Minnesota;0;3;3;3

Nebraska;0;4;0;6

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf,.;;All

;W;L;W;L

N. Dakota St.;3;0;6;0

Illinois St.;2;1;5;1

S. Dakota St.;2;1;4;1

Missouri St.;2;1;4;2

Northern Ia.;2;1;3;3

South Dakota;2;1;3;3

Western Ill.;1;2;2;4

Youngstown St.;1;2;2;4

Indiana St.;0;3;2;4

Southern Ill.;0;3;1;5

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf,.;;All

;W;L;W;L

North Division

Minn.-Duluth;7;0;7;0

Bemidji St.;5;2;5;2

MSU-Moorhead;5;2;5;2

St. Cloud St.;5;2;5;2

Northern St.;2;5;2;5

Minn.-Crookston;1;6;1;6

Minot St.;1;6;1;6

U-Mary;0;7;0;7

South Division

MSU-Mankato;7;0;7;0

Winona St.;5;2;5;2

Sioux Falls;4;3;4;3

Augustana;4;3;4;3

SW Minn. St.;3;4;3;4

Upper Iowa;3;4;3;4

Concordia-SP;3;4;3;4

Wayne St.;1;6;1;6

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf,.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Central;5;0;7;0

Dubuque;3;1;4;2

Loras;3;1;4;2

Simpson;3;1;4;2

Wartburg;3;1;4;2

Coe;2;3;3;4

Luther;1;3;1;5

Buena Vista;0;5;1;6

Neb. Wesleyan;0;5;1;6

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments