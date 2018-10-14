NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;4;2;0;.667;176;148
Miami;4;2;0;.667;130;145
N.Y. Jets;3;3;0;.500;165;139
Buffalo;2;4;0;.333;76;138
South
Tennessee;3;3;0;.500;87;107
Houston;3;3;0;.500;135;137
Jacksonville;3;3;0;.500;109;126
Indianapolis;1;5;0;.167;152;180
North
Cincinnati;4;2;0;.667;174;158
Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;153;77
Pittsburgh;3;2;1;.583;171;154
Cleveland;2;3;1;.417;128;151
West
Kansas City;5;1;0;.833;215;172
L.A. Chargers;4;2;0;.667;175;144
Denver;2;4;0;.333;120;154
Oakland;1;5;0;.167;110;176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;3;2;0;.600;106;104
Dallas;3;3;0;.500;123;103
Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;137;117
N.Y. Giants;1;5;0;.167;117;162
South
New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;180;140
Carolina;3;2;0;.600;121;114
Tampa Bay;2;3;0;.400;141;173
Atlanta;2;4;0;.333;167;192
North
Chicago;3;2;0;.600;139;96
Minnesota;3;2;1;.583;140;148
Green Bay;2;2;1;.500;115;114
Detroit;2;3;0;.400;125;137
West
L.A. Rams;6;0;0;1.000;196;118
Seattle;3;3;0;.500;143;117
San Francisco;1;4;0;.200;118;146
Arizona;1;5;0;.167;82;139
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Seattle 27, Oakland 3
Houston 20, Buffalo 13
Washington 23, Carolina 17
Minnesota 27, Arizona 17
L.A. Chargers 38, Cleveland 14
Pittsburgh 28, Cincinnati 21
Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 29
N.Y. Jets 42, Indianapolis 34
Miami 31, Chicago 28, OT
Dallas 40, Jacksonville 7
Baltimore 21, Tennessee 0
L.A. Rams 23, Denver 20
New England 43, Kansas City 40
Open: Detroit, New Orleans
GAME TODAY
San Francisco at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Denver at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Tennessee vs L.A. Chargers at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, noon
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, noon
Detroit at Miami, noon
Houston at Jacksonville, noon
Carolina at Philadelphia, noon
New England at Chicago, noon
Buffalo at Indianapolis, noon
New Orleans at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh
GAME MONDAY, OCT. 22
N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
NFL summaries
DOLPHINS 31, BEARS 28, OT
Chicago;0;0;21;7;0 -- 28
Miami;7;0;6;15;3 -- 31
First Quarter
Mia—O'Leary 5 pass from Osweiler (Sanders kick), 8:38.
Third Quarter
Chi—T. Burton 9 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 13:23.
Chi—Robinson 12 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 11:28.
Mia—FG Sanders 50, 7:50.
Chi—Cohen 21 run (Parkey kick), 6:50.
Mia—FG Sanders 25, :25.
Fourth Quarter
Mia—Wilson 43 pass from Osweiler (Stills pass from Osweiler), 9:08.
Chi—Miller 29 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 3:17.
Mia—Wilson 75 pass from Osweiler (Sanders kick), 3:01.
Overtime
Mia—FG Sanders 47, :00.
A—65,791.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Chi;Mia
First downs;23;23
Total Net Yards;467;541
Rushes-yards;31-164;31-161
Passing;303;380
Punt Returns;1-5;0-0
Kickoff Returns;1-16;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;2-35;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;22-31-1;28-44-2
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-13;0-0
Punts;2-39.5;4-40.5
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;1-1
Penalties-Yards;6-58;7-67
Time of Possession;33:25;36:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Chicago, J.Howard 14-69, Trubisky 8-47, Cohen 5-31, Gabriel 1-9, Cunningham 3-8. Miami, Gore 15-101, Drake 13-57, Osweiler 2-8, Wilson 1-(minus 5).
PASSING—Chicago, Trubisky 22-31-1-316. Miami, Osweiler 28-44-2-380.
RECEIVING—Chicago, Cohen 7-90, Gabriel 5-110, Robinson 5-64, T.Burton 4-23, Miller 1-29. Miami, Amendola 8-59, Wilson 6-155, O'Leary 4-49, Drake 4-21, Grant 3-32, Stills 1-35, Gore 1-18, Gesicki 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Parkey 53.
VIKINGS 27, CARDINALS 17
Arizona;3;7;0;7 -- 17
Minnesota;10;3;14;0 -- 27
First Quarter
Ari—FG Dawson 26, 8:18.
Min—Murray 21 run (Bailey kick), 5:33.
Min—FG Bailey 37, 2:03.
Second Quarter
Ari—Baker 36 fumble return (Dawson kick), 4:13.
Min—FG Bailey 48, :07.
Third Quarter
Min—Thielen 13 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 10:06.
Min—Cousins 7 run (Bailey kick), 6:37.
Fourth Quarter
Ari—D. Johnson 1 run (Dawson kick), 6:57.
A—66,801.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Ari;Min
First downs;16;20
Total Net Yards;269;411
Rushes-yards;20-61;32-195
Passing;208;216
Punt Returns;3-17;3-26
Kickoff Returns;3-60;1-17
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;21-31-1;24-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-32;4-17
Punts;6-48.0;5-45.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;5-30;9-52
Time of Possession;25:45;34:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Arizona, D.Johnson 18-55, Edmonds 1-4, Coleman 1-2. Minnesota, Murray 24-155, Boone 1-20, Cousins 4-14, Diggs 1-9, Ham 1-1, Thomas 1-(minus 4).
PASSING—Arizona, Rosen 21-31-1-240. Minnesota, Cousins 24-34-1-233.
RECEIVING—Arizona, Kirk 6-77, Seals-Jones 5-69, Fitzgerald 5-39, D.Johnson 2-15, Gresham 1-26, Nelson 1-9, C.Williams 1-5. Minnesota, Thielen 11-123, Treadwell 4-38, Rudolph 4-37, Diggs 3-33, Murray 1-3, Cousins 1-(minus 1).
PATRIOTS 43, CHIEFS 40
Kansas City;6;3;17;14 -- 40
New England;10;14;3;16 -- 43
First Quarter
KC—FG Butker 42, 9:05.
NE—FG Gostkowski 48, 5:18.
NE—Michel 4 run (Gostkowski kick), 4:57.
KC—FG Butker 43, 3:25.
Second Quarter
NE—Edelman 17 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 12:52.
KC—FG Butker 24, 6:21.
NE—Michel 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 1:57.
Third Quarter
KC—Hunt 67 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:27.
NE—FG Gostkowski 24, 7:17.
KC—FG Butker 30, 3:36.
KC—Hill 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :56.
Fourth Quarter
NE—FG Gostkowski 39, 10:22.
KC—Hill 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:38.
NE—Brady 4 run (Gostkowski kick), 5:25.
NE—FG Gostkowski 50, 3:15.
KC—Hill 75 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:03.
NE—FG Gostkowski 28, :00.
A—65,878.
TEAM STATISTICS
;KC;NE
First downs;18;31
Total Net Yards;446;500
Rushes-yards;17-94;38-173
Passing;352;327
Punt Returns;0-0;0-0
Kickoff Returns;5-190;1-30
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-27
Comp-Att-Int;23-36-2;24-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;2-13
Punts;1-51.0;0-0.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-1
Penalties-Yards;5-58;0-0
Time of Possession;23:51;36:09
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Kansas City, Hunt 10-80, Mahomes 2-9, Ware 2-5, Dam.Williams 1-1, Hill 1-0, Watkins 1-(minus 1). New England, Michel 24-106, White 6-39, Barner 3-16, Edelman 1-7, Patterson 1-3, Brady 3-2.
PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 23-36-2-352. New England, Brady 24-35-0-340.
RECEIVING—Kansas City, Hill 7-142, Hunt 5-105, Kelce 5-61, Watkins 2-18, Ware 2-9, Conley 1-19, Sherman 1-(minus 2). New England, White 5-53, Gordon 5-42, Hogan 4-78, Edelman 4-54, Gronkowski 3-97, Develin 2-3, Patterson 1-13.
CFL standings
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA
x-Ottawa;8;7;0;16;375;367
x-Hamilton;8;7;0;16;441;361
Montreal;3;12;0;6;253;448
Toronto;3;12;0;6;324;474
WEST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA
x-Calgary;12;3;0;24;451;296
x-Saskatchewan;10;6;0;20;386;404
Winnipeg;9;7;0;18;497;365
Edmonton;8;8;0;16;417;405
B.C.;8;7;0;16;356;380
x-clinched playoff berth
LATE SATURDAY RESULT
BC 26, Calgary 21
College poll
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.
1. Alabama (60);7-0;1524;1
2. Ohio St. (1);7-0;1457;3
3. Clemson;6-0;1392;4
4. Notre Dame;7-0;1355;5
5. LSU;6-1;1244;13
6. Michigan;6-1;1146;12
7. Texas;6-1;1144;9
8. Georgia;6-1;1085;2
9. Oklahoma;5-1;999;11
10. UCF;6-0;979;10
11. Florida;6-1;931;14
12. Oregon;5-1;917;17
13. W. Virginia;5-1;700;6
14. Kentucky;5-1;678;18
15. Washington;5-2;640;7
16. NC State;5-0;592;20
17. Texas A&M;5-2;551;22
18. Penn St.;4-2;523;8
19. Iowa;5-1;266;NR
20. Cincinnati;6-0;243;25
21. S. Florida;6-0;242;23
22. Mississippi St.;4-2;231;24
23. Wisconsin;4-2;226;15
24. Michigan St.;4-2;199;NR
25. Wash. St.;5-1;136;NR
Others receiving votes: Stanford 71, San Diego St. 53, Southern Cal 53, Appalachian St. 51, Colorado 49, Utah St. 38, Miami 38, Utah 33, Duke 17, Texas Tech 8, Fresno St. 7, Houston 3, Maryland 2, Virginia 2.
College standings
BIG 12
;Conf,.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Texas;4;0;6;1
W. Virginia;3;1;5;1
Oklahoma;2;1;5;1
Texas Tech;2;1;4;2
Baylor;2;2;4;3
Iowa St.;2;2;3;3
TCU;1;2;3;3
Oklahoma St.;1;3;4;3
Kansas St.;1;3;3;4
Kansas;0;3;2;4
BIG TEN
;Conf,.;;All
;W;L;W;L
East Division
Ohio St.;4;0;7;0
Michigan;4;0;6;1
Michigan St.;2;1;4;2
Maryland;2;1;4;2
Penn St.;1;2;4;2
Indiana;1;3;4;3
Rutgers;0;4;1;6
West Division
Northwestern;3;1;3;3
Iowa;2;1;5;1
Wisconsin;2;1;4;2
Purdue;2;1;3;3
Illinois;1;2;3;3
Minnesota;0;3;3;3
Nebraska;0;4;0;6
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf,.;;All
;W;L;W;L
N. Dakota St.;3;0;6;0
Illinois St.;2;1;5;1
S. Dakota St.;2;1;4;1
Missouri St.;2;1;4;2
Northern Ia.;2;1;3;3
South Dakota;2;1;3;3
Western Ill.;1;2;2;4
Youngstown St.;1;2;2;4
Indiana St.;0;3;2;4
Southern Ill.;0;3;1;5
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf,.;;All
;W;L;W;L
North Division
Minn.-Duluth;7;0;7;0
Bemidji St.;5;2;5;2
MSU-Moorhead;5;2;5;2
St. Cloud St.;5;2;5;2
Northern St.;2;5;2;5
Minn.-Crookston;1;6;1;6
Minot St.;1;6;1;6
U-Mary;0;7;0;7
South Division
MSU-Mankato;7;0;7;0
Winona St.;5;2;5;2
Sioux Falls;4;3;4;3
Augustana;4;3;4;3
SW Minn. St.;3;4;3;4
Upper Iowa;3;4;3;4
Concordia-SP;3;4;3;4
Wayne St.;1;6;1;6
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf,.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Central;5;0;7;0
Dubuque;3;1;4;2
Loras;3;1;4;2
Simpson;3;1;4;2
Wartburg;3;1;4;2
Coe;2;3;3;4
Luther;1;3;1;5
Buena Vista;0;5;1;6
Neb. Wesleyan;0;5;1;6
