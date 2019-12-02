NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;10;2;0;.833;322;145
Buffalo;9;3;0;.750;257;188
N.Y. Jets;4;8;0;.333;204;280
Miami;3;9;0;.250;200;377
South
Houston;8;4;0;.667;293;271
Tennessee;7;5;0;.583;276;234
Indianapolis;6;6;0;.500;261;257
Jacksonville;4;8;0;.333;220;292
North
Baltimore;10;2;0;.833;406;219
Pittsburgh;7;5;0;.583;236;225
Cleveland;5;7;0;.417;246;272
Cincinnati;1;11;0;.083;179;298
West
Kansas City;8;4;0;.667;348;265
Oakland;6;6;0;.500;237;324
Denver;4;8;0;.333;198;237
L.A. Chargers;4;8;0;.333;244;241
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
Dallas;6;6;0;.500;310;236
Philadelphia;5;7;0;.417;274;284
Washington;3;9;0;.250;173;290
N.Y. Giants;2;10;0;.167;230;339
South
y-New Orleans;10;2;0;.833;298;248
Tampa Bay;5;7;0;.417;340;346
Carolina;5;7;0;.417;280;320
Atlanta;3;9;0;.250;260;323
North
Green Bay;9;3;0;.750;289;255
Minnesota;8;4;0;.667;319;242
Chicago;6;6;0;.500;212;208
Detroit;3;8;1;.292;280;315
West
Seattle;10;2;0;.833;329;293
San Francisco;10;2;0;.833;349;183
L.A. Rams;7;5;0;.583;283;250
Arizona;3;8;1;.292;255;351
y-clinched division
MONDAY'S RESULT
Seattle 37, Minnesota 30
GAME THURSDAY
Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Washington at Green Bay, noon
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, noon
San Francisco at New Orleans, noon
Carolina at Atlanta, noon
Detroit at Minnesota, noon
Denver at Houston, noon
Baltimore at Buffalo, noon
Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon
Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY, DEC. 9
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
NFL summary
SEAHAWKS 37, VIKINGS 30
Minnesota;7;10;0;13 -- 30
Seattle;7;3;17;10 -- 37
First Quarter
Min—Cook 2 run (Bailey kick), 8:12.
Sea—Carson 1 run (Myers kick), :11.
Second Quarter
Min—Harris 20 interception return (Bailey kick), 5:09.
Sea—FG Myers 29, :58.
Min—FG Bailey 47, :00.
Third Quarter
Sea—Penny 1 run (Myers kick), 9:02.
Sea—FG Myers 29, 5:46.
Sea—Moore 60 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), :05.
Fourth Quarter
Sea—Penny 13 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 13:30.
Min—Treadwell 58 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 12:49.
Min—Rudolph 3 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 7:14.
Sea—FG Myers 36, :21.
A—69,080.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Min;Sea
First downs;17;24
Total Net Yards;354;444
Rushes-yards;14-78;43-218
Passing;276;226
Punt Returns;0-0;1-9
Kickoff Returns;3-57;2-51
Interceptions Ret.;1-20;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;22-38-1;21-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;2-14
Punts;4-42.5;3-42.0
Fumbles-Lost;3-2;1-1
Penalties-Yards;3-30;1-30
Time of Possession;20:15;39:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 9-29, S.Diggs 1-27, Mattison 4-22. Seattle, Carson 23-102, Penny 15-74, Homer 1-29, R.Wilson 4-13.
PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 22-38-1-276. Seattle, R.Wilson 21-31-1-240.
RECEIVING—Minnesota, Mattison 4-51, Rudolph 4-50, S.Diggs 4-25, Cook 3-35, Ham 2-42, Conklin 2-8, Treadwell 1-58, I.Smith 1-6, O.Johnson 1-1. Seattle, Metcalf 6-75, Hollister 6-44, Penny 4-33, Moore 2-65, Gordon 1-10, Carson 1-7, J.Brown 1-6.
