NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;10;2;0;.833;322;145

Buffalo;9;3;0;.750;257;188

N.Y. Jets;4;8;0;.333;204;280

Miami;3;9;0;.250;200;377

South

Houston;8;4;0;.667;293;271

Tennessee;7;5;0;.583;276;234

Indianapolis;6;6;0;.500;261;257

Jacksonville;4;8;0;.333;220;292

North

Baltimore;10;2;0;.833;406;219

Pittsburgh;7;5;0;.583;236;225

Cleveland;5;7;0;.417;246;272

Cincinnati;1;11;0;.083;179;298

West

Kansas City;8;4;0;.667;348;265

Oakland;6;6;0;.500;237;324

Denver;4;8;0;.333;198;237

L.A. Chargers;4;8;0;.333;244;241

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;6;6;0;.500;310;236

Philadelphia;5;7;0;.417;274;284

Washington;3;9;0;.250;173;290

N.Y. Giants;2;10;0;.167;230;339

South

y-New Orleans;10;2;0;.833;298;248

Tampa Bay;5;7;0;.417;340;346

Carolina;5;7;0;.417;280;320

Atlanta;3;9;0;.250;260;323

North

Green Bay;9;3;0;.750;289;255

Minnesota;8;4;0;.667;319;242

Chicago;6;6;0;.500;212;208

Detroit;3;8;1;.292;280;315

West

Seattle;10;2;0;.833;329;293

San Francisco;10;2;0;.833;349;183

L.A. Rams;7;5;0;.583;283;250

Arizona;3;8;1;.292;255;351

y-clinched division

MONDAY'S RESULT

Seattle 37, Minnesota 30

GAME THURSDAY

Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Washington at Green Bay, noon

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, noon

San Francisco at New Orleans, noon

Carolina at Atlanta, noon

Detroit at Minnesota, noon

Denver at Houston, noon

Baltimore at Buffalo, noon

Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon

Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY, DEC. 9

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summary

SEAHAWKS 37, VIKINGS 30

Minnesota;7;10;0;13 -- 30

Seattle;7;3;17;10 -- 37

First Quarter

Min—Cook 2 run (Bailey kick), 8:12.

Sea—Carson 1 run (Myers kick), :11.

Second Quarter

Min—Harris 20 interception return (Bailey kick), 5:09.

Sea—FG Myers 29, :58.

Min—FG Bailey 47, :00.

Third Quarter

Sea—Penny 1 run (Myers kick), 9:02.

Sea—FG Myers 29, 5:46.

Sea—Moore 60 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), :05.

Fourth Quarter

Sea—Penny 13 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 13:30.

Min—Treadwell 58 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 12:49.

Min—Rudolph 3 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 7:14.

Sea—FG Myers 36, :21.

A—69,080.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Min;Sea

First downs;17;24

Total Net Yards;354;444

Rushes-yards;14-78;43-218

Passing;276;226

Punt Returns;0-0;1-9

Kickoff Returns;3-57;2-51

Interceptions Ret.;1-20;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;22-38-1;21-31-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;2-14

Punts;4-42.5;3-42.0

Fumbles-Lost;3-2;1-1

Penalties-Yards;3-30;1-30

Time of Possession;20:15;39:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 9-29, S.Diggs 1-27, Mattison 4-22. Seattle, Carson 23-102, Penny 15-74, Homer 1-29, R.Wilson 4-13.

PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 22-38-1-276. Seattle, R.Wilson 21-31-1-240.

RECEIVING—Minnesota, Mattison 4-51, Rudolph 4-50, S.Diggs 4-25, Cook 3-35, Ham 2-42, Conklin 2-8, Treadwell 1-58, I.Smith 1-6, O.Johnson 1-1. Seattle, Metcalf 6-75, Hollister 6-44, Penny 4-33, Moore 2-65, Gordon 1-10, Carson 1-7, J.Brown 1-6.

