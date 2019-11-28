Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;10;1;0;.909;300;117

Buffalo;9;3;0;.750;257;188

N.Y. Jets;4;7;0;.364;198;258

Miami;2;9;0;.182;163;346

South

Houston;7;4;0;.636;265;249

Indianapolis;6;5;0;.545;244;226

Tennessee;6;5;0;.545;245;217

Jacksonville;4;7;0;.364;209;264

North

Baltimore;9;2;0;.818;386;202

Pittsburgh;6;5;0;.545;216;212

Cleveland;5;6;0;.455;233;252

Cincinnati;0;11;0;.000;157;292

West

Kansas City;7;4;0;.636;308;256

Oakland;6;5;0;.545;228;284

L.A. Chargers;4;7;0;.364;224;218

Denver;3;8;0;.273;175;217

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;6;6;0;.500;310;236

Philadelphia;5;6;0;.455;243;247

N.Y. Giants;2;9;0;.182;217;308

Washington;2;9;0;.182;144;269

South

New Orleans;10;2;0;.833;298;248

Carolina;5;6;0;.455;259;291

Tampa Bay;4;7;0;.364;312;335

Atlanta;3;9;0;.250;260;323

North

Green Bay;8;3;0;.727;258;242

Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205

Chicago;6;6;0;.500;212;208

Detroit;3;8;1;.292;280;315

West

San Francisco;10;1;0;.909;332;163

Seattle;9;2;0;.818;292;263

L.A. Rams;6;5;0;.545;249;243

Arizona;3;7;1;.318;248;317

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 24, Detroit 20

Buffalo 26, Dallas 15

New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18

GAMES SUNDAY

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, noon

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, noon

Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon

Washington at Carolina, noon

San Francisco at Baltimore, noon

Philadelphia at Miami, noon

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

NFL summary

BEARS 24, LIONS 20

Chicago;7;3;7;7 -- 24

Detroit;14;3;0;3 -- 20

First quarter

Chi—Al.Robinson 10 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 11:37.

Det—Golladay 75 pass from Blough (Prater kick), 11:01.

Det—M.Jones 8 pass from Blough (Prater kick), 4:12.

Second quarter

Det—FG Prater 25, 3:10.

Chi—FG Pineiro 30, :22.

Third quarter

Chi—Horsted 18 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 4:44.

Fourth quarter

Det—FG Prater 24, 10:47.

Chi—Montgomery 3 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 2:17.

A—65,412.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Chi;Det

First downs;22;19

Total Net Yards;419;364

Rushes-yards;23-88;27-105

Passing;331;259

Punt Returns;2-(minu;3-14

Kickoff Returns;2-90;1-17

Interceptions Ret.;1-4;1-19

Comp-Att-Int;29-38-1;22-38-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-7;2-21

Punts;3-48.0;5-46.2

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;10-89;9-85

Time of Possession;30:50;29:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Chicago, Montgomery 16-75, Cohen 3-9, Trubisky 4-4. Detroit, Scarbrough 21-83, Johnson 3-12, McKissic 2-9, Blough 1-1.

PASSING—Chicago, Trubisky 29-38-1-338. Detroit, Blough 22-38-1-280.

RECEIVING—Chicago, Miller 9-140, Al.Robinson 8-86, Wims 5-56, Cohen 4-26, Montgomery 2-12, Horsted 1-18. Detroit, Hockenson 6-18, Golladay 4-158, M.Jones 3-40, Amendola 3-32, Johnson 3-17, McKissic 3-15.

College scores

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

South

Prairie View 20, Alabama St. 17

Mississippi St. 21, Mississippi 20

