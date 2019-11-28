NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;10;1;0;.909;300;117
Buffalo;9;3;0;.750;257;188
N.Y. Jets;4;7;0;.364;198;258
Miami;2;9;0;.182;163;346
South
Houston;7;4;0;.636;265;249
Indianapolis;6;5;0;.545;244;226
Tennessee;6;5;0;.545;245;217
Jacksonville;4;7;0;.364;209;264
North
Baltimore;9;2;0;.818;386;202
Pittsburgh;6;5;0;.545;216;212
Cleveland;5;6;0;.455;233;252
Cincinnati;0;11;0;.000;157;292
West
Kansas City;7;4;0;.636;308;256
Oakland;6;5;0;.545;228;284
L.A. Chargers;4;7;0;.364;224;218
Denver;3;8;0;.273;175;217
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;6;6;0;.500;310;236
Philadelphia;5;6;0;.455;243;247
N.Y. Giants;2;9;0;.182;217;308
Washington;2;9;0;.182;144;269
South
New Orleans;10;2;0;.833;298;248
Carolina;5;6;0;.455;259;291
Tampa Bay;4;7;0;.364;312;335
Atlanta;3;9;0;.250;260;323
North
Green Bay;8;3;0;.727;258;242
Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205
Chicago;6;6;0;.500;212;208
Detroit;3;8;1;.292;280;315
West
San Francisco;10;1;0;.909;332;163
Seattle;9;2;0;.818;292;263
L.A. Rams;6;5;0;.545;249;243
Arizona;3;7;1;.318;248;317
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 24, Detroit 20
Buffalo 26, Dallas 15
New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18
GAMES SUNDAY
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, noon
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon
Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon
N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, noon
Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon
Washington at Carolina, noon
San Francisco at Baltimore, noon
Philadelphia at Miami, noon
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
NFL summary
BEARS 24, LIONS 20
Chicago;7;3;7;7 -- 24
Detroit;14;3;0;3 -- 20
First quarter
Chi—Al.Robinson 10 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 11:37.
Det—Golladay 75 pass from Blough (Prater kick), 11:01.
Det—M.Jones 8 pass from Blough (Prater kick), 4:12.
Second quarter
Det—FG Prater 25, 3:10.
Chi—FG Pineiro 30, :22.
Third quarter
Chi—Horsted 18 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 4:44.
Fourth quarter
Det—FG Prater 24, 10:47.
Chi—Montgomery 3 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 2:17.
A—65,412.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Chi;Det
First downs;22;19
Total Net Yards;419;364
Rushes-yards;23-88;27-105
Passing;331;259
Punt Returns;2-(minu;3-14
Kickoff Returns;2-90;1-17
Interceptions Ret.;1-4;1-19
Comp-Att-Int;29-38-1;22-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-7;2-21
Punts;3-48.0;5-46.2
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;10-89;9-85
Time of Possession;30:50;29:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Chicago, Montgomery 16-75, Cohen 3-9, Trubisky 4-4. Detroit, Scarbrough 21-83, Johnson 3-12, McKissic 2-9, Blough 1-1.
PASSING—Chicago, Trubisky 29-38-1-338. Detroit, Blough 22-38-1-280.
RECEIVING—Chicago, Miller 9-140, Al.Robinson 8-86, Wims 5-56, Cohen 4-26, Montgomery 2-12, Horsted 1-18. Detroit, Hockenson 6-18, Golladay 4-158, M.Jones 3-40, Amendola 3-32, Johnson 3-17, McKissic 3-15.
College scores
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
South
Prairie View 20, Alabama St. 17
Mississippi St. 21, Mississippi 20
