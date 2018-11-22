Try 3 months for $3
NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;7;3;0;.700;280;236

Miami;5;5;0;.500;199;256

Buffalo;3;7;0;.300;137;251

N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;208;254

South

Houston;7;3;0;.700;239;205

Indianapolis;5;5;0;.500;298;249

Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;178;189

Jacksonville;3;7;0;.300;176;219

North

Pittsburgh;7;2;1;.750;299;225

Baltimore;5;5;0;.500;237;181

Cincinnati;5;5;0;.500;256;312

Cleveland;3;6;1;.350;218;263

West

Kansas City;9;2;0;.818;404;294

L.A. Chargers;7;3;0;.700;262;209

Denver;4;6;0;.400;228;235

Oakland;2;8;0;.200;170;293

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;6;5;0;.545;234;213

Washington;6;5;0;.545;220;229

Philadelphia;4;6;0;.400;205;231

N.Y. Giants;3;7;0;.300;215;263

South

New Orleans;10;1;0;.909;409;256

Carolina;6;4;0;.600;260;252

Atlanta;4;7;0;.364;280;307

Tampa Bay;3;7;0;.300;267;329

North

Chicago;8;3;0;.727;317;211

Minnesota;5;4;1;.550;241;229

Green Bay;4;5;1;.450;247;243

Detroit;4;7;0;.364;238;286

West

L.A. Rams;10;1;0;.909;389;282

Seattle;5;5;0;.500;246;216

Arizona;2;8;0;.200;145;248

San Fran.;2;8;0;.200;230;266

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 23, Detroit 16

Dallas 31, Washington 23

New Orleans 31, Atlanta 17

GAMES SUNDAY

Seattle at Carolina, noon

New England at N.Y. Jets, noon

Jacksonville at Buffalo, noon

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, noon

Oakland at Baltimore, noon

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, noon

Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon

Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City

GAME MONDAY

Tennessee at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

New Orleans at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

NFL summary

BEARS 23, LIONS 16

Chicago;0;9;0;14 -- 23

Detroit;0;7;6;3 -- 16

Second Quarter

Det—Blount 4 run (Prater kick), 9:03.

Chi—FG Parkey 40, 3:58.

Chi—Mizzell 10 pass from Daniel (pass failed), :40.

Third Quarter

Det—Blount 4 run (pass failed), 1:35.

Fourth Quarter

Chi—Cohen 14 pass from Daniel (Parkey kick), 13:40.

Det—FG Prater 20, 7:44.

Chi—Jackson 41 interception return (Parkey kick), 6:00.

A—65,684.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Chi;Det

First downs;19;17

Total Net Yards;264;333

Rushes-yards;15-38;24-111

Passing;226;222

Punt Returns;4-46;3-25

Kickoff Returns;1-17;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;2-41;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;28-38-0;28-38-2

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-12;2-14

Punts;5-47.0;5-45.4

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;3-20;5-54

Time of Possession;27:14;32:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Chicago, Cohen 3-14, Howard 7-13, Mizzell 1-7, Daniel 4-4. Detroit, Blount 19-88, Riddick 2-12, Zenner 2-9, Ellington 1-2.

PASSING -- Chicago, Daniel 27-37-0-230, Miller 1-1-0-8. Detroit, Stafford 28-38-2-236.

RECEIVING -- Chicago, Gabriel 7-49, Cohen 7-45, T.Burton 4-28, Miller 3-41, Al.Robinson 2-37, Mizzell 2-21, Daniel 1-8, Bellamy 1-7, Howard 1-2. Detroit, Riddick 7-48, Ellington 6-28, Golladay 5-90, Roberts 3-16, Bellore 2-12, Blount 1-15, T.Jones 1-15, Zenner 1-4, Willson 1-4, A.Jones 1-4.

College

SOUTH

Alabama St. 31, MVSU 24, OT

Mississippi St. 35, Mississippi 3

FAR WEST

Air Force 27, Colorado St. 19

