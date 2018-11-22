NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;7;3;0;.700;280;236
Miami;5;5;0;.500;199;256
Buffalo;3;7;0;.300;137;251
N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;208;254
South
Houston;7;3;0;.700;239;205
Indianapolis;5;5;0;.500;298;249
Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;178;189
Jacksonville;3;7;0;.300;176;219
North
Pittsburgh;7;2;1;.750;299;225
Baltimore;5;5;0;.500;237;181
Cincinnati;5;5;0;.500;256;312
Cleveland;3;6;1;.350;218;263
West
Kansas City;9;2;0;.818;404;294
L.A. Chargers;7;3;0;.700;262;209
Denver;4;6;0;.400;228;235
Oakland;2;8;0;.200;170;293
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;6;5;0;.545;234;213
Washington;6;5;0;.545;220;229
Philadelphia;4;6;0;.400;205;231
N.Y. Giants;3;7;0;.300;215;263
South
New Orleans;10;1;0;.909;409;256
Carolina;6;4;0;.600;260;252
Atlanta;4;7;0;.364;280;307
Tampa Bay;3;7;0;.300;267;329
North
Chicago;8;3;0;.727;317;211
Minnesota;5;4;1;.550;241;229
Green Bay;4;5;1;.450;247;243
Detroit;4;7;0;.364;238;286
West
L.A. Rams;10;1;0;.909;389;282
Seattle;5;5;0;.500;246;216
Arizona;2;8;0;.200;145;248
San Fran.;2;8;0;.200;230;266
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 23, Detroit 16
Dallas 31, Washington 23
New Orleans 31, Atlanta 17
GAMES SUNDAY
Seattle at Carolina, noon
New England at N.Y. Jets, noon
Jacksonville at Buffalo, noon
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, noon
Oakland at Baltimore, noon
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, noon
Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon
Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Miami at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City
GAME MONDAY
Tennessee at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
New Orleans at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
NFL summary
BEARS 23, LIONS 16
Chicago;0;9;0;14 -- 23
Detroit;0;7;6;3 -- 16
Second Quarter
Det—Blount 4 run (Prater kick), 9:03.
Chi—FG Parkey 40, 3:58.
Chi—Mizzell 10 pass from Daniel (pass failed), :40.
Third Quarter
Det—Blount 4 run (pass failed), 1:35.
Fourth Quarter
Chi—Cohen 14 pass from Daniel (Parkey kick), 13:40.
Det—FG Prater 20, 7:44.
Chi—Jackson 41 interception return (Parkey kick), 6:00.
A—65,684.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Chi;Det
First downs;19;17
Total Net Yards;264;333
Rushes-yards;15-38;24-111
Passing;226;222
Punt Returns;4-46;3-25
Kickoff Returns;1-17;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;2-41;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;28-38-0;28-38-2
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-12;2-14
Punts;5-47.0;5-45.4
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;3-20;5-54
Time of Possession;27:14;32:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Chicago, Cohen 3-14, Howard 7-13, Mizzell 1-7, Daniel 4-4. Detroit, Blount 19-88, Riddick 2-12, Zenner 2-9, Ellington 1-2.
PASSING -- Chicago, Daniel 27-37-0-230, Miller 1-1-0-8. Detroit, Stafford 28-38-2-236.
RECEIVING -- Chicago, Gabriel 7-49, Cohen 7-45, T.Burton 4-28, Miller 3-41, Al.Robinson 2-37, Mizzell 2-21, Daniel 1-8, Bellamy 1-7, Howard 1-2. Detroit, Riddick 7-48, Ellington 6-28, Golladay 5-90, Roberts 3-16, Bellore 2-12, Blount 1-15, T.Jones 1-15, Zenner 1-4, Willson 1-4, A.Jones 1-4.
College
SOUTH
Alabama St. 31, MVSU 24, OT
Mississippi St. 35, Mississippi 3
FAR WEST
Air Force 27, Colorado St. 19
