NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;7;0;0;1.000;223;48

Buffalo;5;1;0;.833;121;91

N.Y. Jets;1;5;0;.167;63;156

Miami;0;6;0;.000;63;211

South

Indianapolis;4;2;0;.667;143;138

Houston;4;3;0;.571;185;164

Jacksonville;3;4;0;.429;144;148

Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;121;112

North

Baltimore;5;2;0;.714;214;156

Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154

Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131

Cincinnati;0;7;0;.000;114;186

West

Kansas City;5;2;0;.714;202;150

Oakland;3;3;0;.500;127;165

Denver;2;5;0;.286;112;136

L.A. Chargers;2;5;0;.286;140;141

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124

Philadelphia;3;4;0;.429;171;186

N.Y. Giants;2;5;0;.286;132;187

Washington;1;7;0;.125;99;195

South

New Orleans;6;1;0;.857;164;147

Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133

Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185

Atlanta;1;6;0;.143;145;223

North

Green Bay;6;1;0;.857;184;139

Minnesota;6;2;0;.750;211;132

Chicago;3;3;0;.500;112;105

Detroit;2;3;1;.417;149;160

West

San Fran.;6;0;0;1.000;156;64

Seattle;5;2;0;.714;181;176

L.A. Rams;4;3;0;.571;190;164

Arizona;3;3;1;.500;161;192

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Minnesota 19, Washington 9

GAMES SUNDAY

Arizona at New Orleans, noon

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, noon

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, noon

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, noon

Denver at Indianapolis, noon

Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, noon

Seattle at Atlanta, noon

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, noon

Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

GAME MONDAY

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summary

VIKINGS 19, REDSKINS 9

Washington;0;6;3;0 -- 9

Minnesota;3;10;3;3 -- 19

First Quarter

Min—FG Bailey 50, 5:20.

Second Quarter

Was—FG Hopkins 21, 14:00.

Min—FG Bailey 29, 7:26.

Was—FG Hopkins 30, 1:57.

Min—Cook 4 run (Bailey kick), :07.

Third Quarter

Min—FG Bailey 27, 8:33.

Was—FG Hopkins 43, 5:11.

Fourth Quarter

Min—FG Bailey 40, 10:36.

A—66,776.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Was;Min

First downs;14;22

Total Net Yards;216;434

Rushes-yards;16-85;38-161

Passing;131;273

Punt Returns;0-0;0-0

Kickoff Returns;2-54;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-5

Comp-Att-Int;15-21-1;23-26-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-32;3-12

Punts;2-53.5;0-0.0

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;4-46;7-74

Time of Possession;23:24;36:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Washington, Peterson 14-76, Smallwood 2-9. Minnesota, Cook 23-98, Mattison 13-61, Cousins 2-2.

PASSING—Washington, Keenum 12-16-0-130, Haskins 3-5-1-33. Minnesota, Cousins 23-26-0-285.

RECEIVING—Washington, McLaurin 4-39, Richardson 3-34, Peterson 2-27, Sprinkle 2-12, Quinn 1-15, Hentges 1-13, Harmon 1-12, Smallwood 1-11. Minnesota, Diggs 7-143, Cook 5-73, I.Smith 3-21, Rudolph 3-17, O.Johnson 2-27, Mattison 2-3, Treadwell 1-1.

College scores

SOUTHWEST

Ouachita Baptist 27, S. Nazarene 13

SMU 34, Houston 31

Jackson St. 38, Prairie View 25, 2 OTs

