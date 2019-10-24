NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;7;0;0;1.000;223;48
Buffalo;5;1;0;.833;121;91
N.Y. Jets;1;5;0;.167;63;156
Miami;0;6;0;.000;63;211
South
Indianapolis;4;2;0;.667;143;138
Houston;4;3;0;.571;185;164
Jacksonville;3;4;0;.429;144;148
Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;121;112
North
Baltimore;5;2;0;.714;214;156
Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154
Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131
Cincinnati;0;7;0;.000;114;186
West
Kansas City;5;2;0;.714;202;150
Oakland;3;3;0;.500;127;165
Denver;2;5;0;.286;112;136
L.A. Chargers;2;5;0;.286;140;141
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124
Philadelphia;3;4;0;.429;171;186
N.Y. Giants;2;5;0;.286;132;187
Washington;1;7;0;.125;99;195
South
New Orleans;6;1;0;.857;164;147
Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133
Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185
Atlanta;1;6;0;.143;145;223
North
Green Bay;6;1;0;.857;184;139
Minnesota;6;2;0;.750;211;132
Chicago;3;3;0;.500;112;105
Detroit;2;3;1;.417;149;160
West
San Fran.;6;0;0;1.000;156;64
Seattle;5;2;0;.714;181;176
L.A. Rams;4;3;0;.571;190;164
Arizona;3;3;1;.500;161;192
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Minnesota 19, Washington 9
GAMES SUNDAY
Arizona at New Orleans, noon
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, noon
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, noon
Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, noon
Denver at Indianapolis, noon
Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, noon
Seattle at Atlanta, noon
L.A. Chargers at Chicago, noon
Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Baltimore
GAME MONDAY
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
NFL summary
VIKINGS 19, REDSKINS 9
Washington;0;6;3;0 -- 9
Minnesota;3;10;3;3 -- 19
First Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 50, 5:20.
Second Quarter
Was—FG Hopkins 21, 14:00.
Min—FG Bailey 29, 7:26.
Was—FG Hopkins 30, 1:57.
Min—Cook 4 run (Bailey kick), :07.
Third Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 27, 8:33.
Was—FG Hopkins 43, 5:11.
Fourth Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 40, 10:36.
A—66,776.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Was;Min
First downs;14;22
Total Net Yards;216;434
Rushes-yards;16-85;38-161
Passing;131;273
Punt Returns;0-0;0-0
Kickoff Returns;2-54;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-5
Comp-Att-Int;15-21-1;23-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-32;3-12
Punts;2-53.5;0-0.0
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;4-46;7-74
Time of Possession;23:24;36:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Washington, Peterson 14-76, Smallwood 2-9. Minnesota, Cook 23-98, Mattison 13-61, Cousins 2-2.
PASSING—Washington, Keenum 12-16-0-130, Haskins 3-5-1-33. Minnesota, Cousins 23-26-0-285.
RECEIVING—Washington, McLaurin 4-39, Richardson 3-34, Peterson 2-27, Sprinkle 2-12, Quinn 1-15, Hentges 1-13, Harmon 1-12, Smallwood 1-11. Minnesota, Diggs 7-143, Cook 5-73, I.Smith 3-21, Rudolph 3-17, O.Johnson 2-27, Mattison 2-3, Treadwell 1-1.
College scores
SOUTHWEST
Ouachita Baptist 27, S. Nazarene 13
SMU 34, Houston 31
Jackson St. 38, Prairie View 25, 2 OTs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.