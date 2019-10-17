NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48
Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70
N.Y. Jets;1;4;0;.200;63;123
Miami;0;5;0;.000;42;180
South
Houston;4;2;0;.667;162;134
Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115
Jacksonville;2;4;0;.333;117;131
Tennessee;2;4;0;.333;98;92
North
Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;184;140
Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154
Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131
Cincinnati;0;6;0;.000;97;159
West
Kansas City;5;2;0;.714;202;150
Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123
L.A. Chargers;2;4;0;.333;120;118
Denver;2;5;0;.286;112;136
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;3;3;0;.500;153;114
Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;161;149
N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160
Washington;1;5;0;.167;90;167
South
New Orleans;5;1;0;.833;128;122
Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133
Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185
Atlanta;1;5;0;.167;135;186
North
Green Bay;5;1;0;.833;142;115
Minnesota;4;2;0;.667;150;93
Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69
Detroit;2;2;1;.500;119;118
West
San Fran.;5;0;0;1.000;147;64
Seattle;5;1;0;.833;165;146
L.A. Rams;3;3;0;.500;153;154
Arizona;2;3;1;.417;134;171
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Kansas City 30, Denver 6
GAMES SUNDAY
Miami at Buffalo, noon
Houston at Indianapolis, noon
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, noon
Oakland at Green Bay, noon
L.A. Rams at Atlanta, noon
Minnesota at Detroit, noon
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon
San Francisco at Washington, noon
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 43:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh
GAME MONDAY
New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
NFL summary
CHIEFS 30, BRONCOS 6
Kansas City;10;10;7;3 -- 30
Denver;6;0;0;0 -- 6
First quarter
Den -- Freeman 1 run (run failed), 9:06.
KC -- Hardman 21 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:10.
KC -- FG Butker 33, 1:00.
Second quarter
KC -- FG Butker 20, 8:01.
KC -- Ragland 5 fumble return (Butker kick), 7:10.
Third quarter
KC -- Hill 57 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 4:20.
Fourth quarter
KC -- FG Butker 39, 5:04.
A -- 76,748.
TEAM STATISTICS
;KC;Den
First downs;14;15
Total Net Yards;271;205
Rushes-yards;27-80;21-71
Passing;191;134
Punt Returns;4-50;4-12
Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;20-30-0;21-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-2;9-79
Punts;6-44.3;7-40.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;3-1
Penalties-Yards;6-46;4-33
Time of Possession;32:13;27:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Kansas City, McCoy 12-64, Sherman 2-7, Dam.Williams 9-7, Mahomes 1-2, Dar.Williams 2-1, Moore 1-(minus 1). Denver, Lindsay 11-36, Freeman 10-35.
PASSING -- Kansas City, Mahomes 10-11-0-76, Moore 10-19-0-117. Denver, Flacco 21-34-0-213.
RECEIVING -- Kansas City, Kelce 6-44, Hill 3-74, Robinson 3-31, Hardman 2-28, McCoy 2-12, Dar.Williams 2-5, Dam.Williams 2-(minus 1). Denver, Sutton 6-87, Sanders 5-60, Freeman 4-32, Hamilton 2-4, Janovich 1-22, Fant 1-7, Spencer 1-5, Lindsay 1-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS -- Denver, McManus 45.
College scores
SOUTH
Chattanooga 16, ETSU 13
SOUTHWEST
La.-Lafayette 37, Arkansas St. 20
FAR WEST
UCLA 34, Stanford 16
Prep scores
STATE
Davenport North 31, Pleasant Valley 14
Sioux City East 38, Des Moines Lincoln 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.