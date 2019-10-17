Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48

Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70

N.Y. Jets;1;4;0;.200;63;123

Miami;0;5;0;.000;42;180

South

Houston;4;2;0;.667;162;134

Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115

Jacksonville;2;4;0;.333;117;131

Tennessee;2;4;0;.333;98;92

North

Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;184;140

Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154

Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131

Cincinnati;0;6;0;.000;97;159

West

Kansas City;5;2;0;.714;202;150

Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123

L.A. Chargers;2;4;0;.333;120;118

Denver;2;5;0;.286;112;136

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;3;3;0;.500;153;114

Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;161;149

N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160

Washington;1;5;0;.167;90;167

South

New Orleans;5;1;0;.833;128;122

Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133

Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185

Atlanta;1;5;0;.167;135;186

North

Green Bay;5;1;0;.833;142;115

Minnesota;4;2;0;.667;150;93

Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69

Detroit;2;2;1;.500;119;118

West

San Fran.;5;0;0;1.000;147;64

Seattle;5;1;0;.833;165;146

L.A. Rams;3;3;0;.500;153;154

Arizona;2;3;1;.417;134;171

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Kansas City 30, Denver 6

GAMES SUNDAY

Miami at Buffalo, noon

Houston at Indianapolis, noon

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, noon

Oakland at Green Bay, noon

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, noon

Minnesota at Detroit, noon

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon

San Francisco at Washington, noon

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 43:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

GAME MONDAY

New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.

NFL summary

CHIEFS 30, BRONCOS 6

Kansas City;10;10;7;3 -- 30

Denver;6;0;0;0 -- 6

First quarter

Den -- Freeman 1 run (run failed), 9:06.

KC -- Hardman 21 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:10.

KC -- FG Butker 33, 1:00.

Second quarter

KC -- FG Butker 20, 8:01.

KC -- Ragland 5 fumble return (Butker kick), 7:10.

Third quarter

KC -- Hill 57 pass from Moore (Butker kick), 4:20.

Fourth quarter

KC -- FG Butker 39, 5:04.

A -- 76,748.

TEAM STATISTICS

;KC;Den

First downs;14;15

Total Net Yards;271;205

Rushes-yards;27-80;21-71

Passing;191;134

Punt Returns;4-50;4-12

Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;20-30-0;21-34-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-2;9-79

Punts;6-44.3;7-40.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;3-1

Penalties-Yards;6-46;4-33

Time of Possession;32:13;27:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Kansas City, McCoy 12-64, Sherman 2-7, Dam.Williams 9-7, Mahomes 1-2, Dar.Williams 2-1, Moore 1-(minus 1). Denver, Lindsay 11-36, Freeman 10-35.

PASSING -- Kansas City, Mahomes 10-11-0-76, Moore 10-19-0-117. Denver, Flacco 21-34-0-213.

RECEIVING -- Kansas City, Kelce 6-44, Hill 3-74, Robinson 3-31, Hardman 2-28, McCoy 2-12, Dar.Williams 2-5, Dam.Williams 2-(minus 1). Denver, Sutton 6-87, Sanders 5-60, Freeman 4-32, Hamilton 2-4, Janovich 1-22, Fant 1-7, Spencer 1-5, Lindsay 1-(minus 4).

MISSED FIELD GOALS -- Denver, McManus 45.

College scores

SOUTH

Chattanooga 16, ETSU 13

SOUTHWEST

La.-Lafayette 37, Arkansas St. 20

FAR WEST

UCLA 34, Stanford 16

Prep scores

STATE

Davenport North 31, Pleasant Valley 14

Sioux City East 38, Des Moines Lincoln 7

