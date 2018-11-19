NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;7;3;0;.700;280;236
Miami;5;5;0;.500;199;256
Buffalo;3;7;0;.300;137;251
N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;208;254
South
Houston;7;3;0;.700;239;205
Indianapolis;5;5;0;.500;298;249
Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;178;189
Jacksonville;3;7;0;.300;176;219
North
Pittsburgh;7;2;1;.750;299;225
Baltimore;5;5;0;.500;237;181
Cincinnati;5;5;0;.500;256;312
Cleveland;3;6;1;.350;218;263
West
Kansas City;9;2;0;.818;404;294
L.A. Chargers;7;3;0;.700;262;209
Denver;4;6;0;.400;228;235
Oakland;2;8;0;.200;170;293
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;6;4;0;.600;197;198
Dallas;5;5;0;.500;203;190
Philadelphia;4;6;0;.400;205;231
N.Y. Giants;3;7;0;.300;215;263
South
New Orleans;9;1;0;.900;378;239
Carolina;6;4;0;.600;260;252
Atlanta;4;6;0;.400;263;276
Tampa Bay;3;7;0;.300;267;329
North
Chicago;7;3;0;.700;294;195
Minnesota;5;4;1;.550;241;229
Green Bay;4;5;1;.450;247;243
Detroit;4;6;0;.400;222;263
West
L.A. Rams;10;1;0;.909;389;282
Seattle;5;5;0;.500;246;216
Arizona;2;8;0;.200;145;248
San Fran.;2;8;0;.200;230;266
MONDAY'S RESULT
L.A. Rams 54, Kansas City 51
GAMES THURSDAY
Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
Washington at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Seattle at Carolina, noon
New England at N.Y. Jets, noon
Jacksonville at Buffalo, noon
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, noon
Oakland at Baltimore, noon
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, noon
Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon
Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Miami at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City
GAME MONDAY, NOV. 26
Tennessee at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
NFL summary
RAMS 54, CHIEFS 51
Kansas City;7;16;7;21 -- 51
L.A. Rams;13;10;17;14 -- 54
First Quarter
La—Woods 7 pass from Goff (kick failed), 12:00.
La—Reynolds 4 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 5:35.
KC—Ty.Hill 25 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:25.
Second Quarter
La—FG Zuerlein 23, 14:54.
KC—FG Butker 21, 8:04.
KC—Hunt 21 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:28.
La—Ebukam 11 fumble return (Zuerlein kick), 1:50.
KC—Conley 8 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), :13.
Third Quarter
La—Goff 7 run (Zuerlein kick), 10:52.
KC—Kelce 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:09.
La—FG Zuerlein 33, 2:24.
La—Ebukam 25 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 2:14.
Fourth Quarter
KC—Ty. Hill 73 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:04.
KC—Bailey 2 fumble return (Butker kick), 11:07.
La—Everett 7 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 9:38.
KC—Conley 10 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:47.
La—Everett 40 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 1:49.
A—77,002.
TEAM STATISTICS
;KC;LA
First downs;27;29
Total Net Yards;546;455
Rushes-yards;20-98;21-76
Passing;448;379
Punt Returns;3-22;1-(minu
Kickoff Returns;7-207;4-78
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;3-39
Comp-Att-Int;33-46-3;31-49-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-30;5-34
Punts;3-47.3;4-55.5
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;3-2
Penalties-Yards;13-135;8-60
Time of Possession;29:37;30:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Kansas City, Hunt 14-70, Mahomes 6-28. Los Angeles, Gurley 12-55, Brown 4-15, Goff 4-6, Cooks 1-0.
PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 33-46-3-478. Los Angeles, Goff 31-49-0-413.
RECEIVING—Kansas City, Ty.Hill 10-215, Kelce 10-127, Conley 7-74, Hunt 3-41, Robinson 1-14, Watkins 1-4, Harris 1-3. Los Angeles, Cooks 8-107, Reynolds 6-80, Higbee 6-63, Woods 4-72, Everett 3-49, Gurley 3-39, Hodge 1-3.
College poll
FCS Top 25
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 18 points and previous rank:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. N. Dakota St. (155);11-0;3875;1
2. Kennesaw St.;10-1;3677;2
3. Weber St.;9-2;3520;3
4. Eastern Wash.;9-2;3413;4
5. S. Dakota St.;8-2;3274;5
6. James Madison;8-3;2978;7
7. UC Davis;9-2;2761;9
8. Jacksonville St.;8-3;2649;6
9. Colgate;9-1;2521;8
10. Princeton;10-0;2322;11
11. N. Carolina A&T;9-2;2273;12
12. Maine;8-3;2218;16
13. Wofford;8-3;2185;13
14. Nicholls;8-3;1906;18
15. Stony Brook;7-4;1413;10
16. Towson;7-4;1359;15
17. Elon;6-4;1272;14
18. Dartmouth;9-1;1188;20
19. San Diego;9-2;918;21
20. SE Missouri St.;8-3;896;23
21. Delaware;7-4;791;17
22. ETSU;8-3;642;19
23. Montana St.;7-4;550;25
24. UIW;6-4;484;24
25. Indiana St.;7-4;350;NR
Others: Lamar 294, Northern Iowa 128, Alcorn State 127, Furman 118, Monmouth 79, Duquesne 40, McNeese 37, Illinois State 23, Idaho State 19, North Dakota 15, Samford 13, Sam Houston State 12, Rhode Island 11, Central Arkansas 7, Eastern Kentucky 6, Southern University 4, Abilene Christian 3, Montana 2, Stetson 2.
