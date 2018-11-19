Try 1 month for $3
Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;7;3;0;.700;280;236

Miami;5;5;0;.500;199;256

Buffalo;3;7;0;.300;137;251

N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;208;254

South

Houston;7;3;0;.700;239;205

Indianapolis;5;5;0;.500;298;249

Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;178;189

Jacksonville;3;7;0;.300;176;219

North

Pittsburgh;7;2;1;.750;299;225

Baltimore;5;5;0;.500;237;181

Cincinnati;5;5;0;.500;256;312

Cleveland;3;6;1;.350;218;263

West

Kansas City;9;2;0;.818;404;294

L.A. Chargers;7;3;0;.700;262;209

Denver;4;6;0;.400;228;235

Oakland;2;8;0;.200;170;293

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;6;4;0;.600;197;198

Dallas;5;5;0;.500;203;190

Philadelphia;4;6;0;.400;205;231

N.Y. Giants;3;7;0;.300;215;263

South

New Orleans;9;1;0;.900;378;239

Carolina;6;4;0;.600;260;252

Atlanta;4;6;0;.400;263;276

Tampa Bay;3;7;0;.300;267;329

North

Chicago;7;3;0;.700;294;195

Minnesota;5;4;1;.550;241;229

Green Bay;4;5;1;.450;247;243

Detroit;4;6;0;.400;222;263

West

L.A. Rams;10;1;0;.909;389;282

Seattle;5;5;0;.500;246;216

Arizona;2;8;0;.200;145;248

San Fran.;2;8;0;.200;230;266

MONDAY'S RESULT

L.A. Rams 54, Kansas City 51

GAMES THURSDAY

Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Washington at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Seattle at Carolina, noon

New England at N.Y. Jets, noon

Jacksonville at Buffalo, noon

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, noon

Oakland at Baltimore, noon

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, noon

Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon

Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City

GAME MONDAY, NOV. 26

Tennessee at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summary

RAMS 54, CHIEFS 51

Kansas City;7;16;7;21 -- 51

L.A. Rams;13;10;17;14 -- 54

First Quarter

La—Woods 7 pass from Goff (kick failed), 12:00.

La—Reynolds 4 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 5:35.

KC—Ty.Hill 25 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:25.

Second Quarter

La—FG Zuerlein 23, 14:54.

KC—FG Butker 21, 8:04.

KC—Hunt 21 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:28.

La—Ebukam 11 fumble return (Zuerlein kick), 1:50.

KC—Conley 8 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), :13.

Third Quarter

La—Goff 7 run (Zuerlein kick), 10:52.

KC—Kelce 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:09.

La—FG Zuerlein 33, 2:24.

La—Ebukam 25 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 2:14.

Fourth Quarter

KC—Ty. Hill 73 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:04.

KC—Bailey 2 fumble return (Butker kick), 11:07.

La—Everett 7 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 9:38.

KC—Conley 10 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:47.

La—Everett 40 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 1:49.

A—77,002.

TEAM STATISTICS

;KC;LA

First downs;27;29

Total Net Yards;546;455

Rushes-yards;20-98;21-76

Passing;448;379

Punt Returns;3-22;1-(minu

Kickoff Returns;7-207;4-78

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;3-39

Comp-Att-Int;33-46-3;31-49-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-30;5-34

Punts;3-47.3;4-55.5

Fumbles-Lost;2-2;3-2

Penalties-Yards;13-135;8-60

Time of Possession;29:37;30:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Kansas City, Hunt 14-70, Mahomes 6-28. Los Angeles, Gurley 12-55, Brown 4-15, Goff 4-6, Cooks 1-0.

PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 33-46-3-478. Los Angeles, Goff 31-49-0-413.

RECEIVING—Kansas City, Ty.Hill 10-215, Kelce 10-127, Conley 7-74, Hunt 3-41, Robinson 1-14, Watkins 1-4, Harris 1-3. Los Angeles, Cooks 8-107, Reynolds 6-80, Higbee 6-63, Woods 4-72, Everett 3-49, Gurley 3-39, Hodge 1-3.

College poll

FCS Top 25

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 18 points and previous rank:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. N. Dakota St. (155);11-0;3875;1

2. Kennesaw St.;10-1;3677;2

3. Weber St.;9-2;3520;3

4. Eastern Wash.;9-2;3413;4

5. S. Dakota St.;8-2;3274;5

6. James Madison;8-3;2978;7

7. UC Davis;9-2;2761;9

8. Jacksonville St.;8-3;2649;6

9. Colgate;9-1;2521;8

10. Princeton;10-0;2322;11

11. N. Carolina A&T;9-2;2273;12

12. Maine;8-3;2218;16

13. Wofford;8-3;2185;13

14. Nicholls;8-3;1906;18

15. Stony Brook;7-4;1413;10

16. Towson;7-4;1359;15

17. Elon;6-4;1272;14

18. Dartmouth;9-1;1188;20

19. San Diego;9-2;918;21

20. SE Missouri St.;8-3;896;23

21. Delaware;7-4;791;17

22. ETSU;8-3;642;19

23. Montana St.;7-4;550;25

24. UIW;6-4;484;24

25. Indiana St.;7-4;350;NR

Others: Lamar 294, Northern Iowa 128, Alcorn State 127, Furman 118, Monmouth 79, Duquesne 40, McNeese 37, Illinois State 23, Idaho State 19, North Dakota 15, Samford 13, Sam Houston State 12, Rhode Island 11, Central Arkansas 7, Eastern Kentucky 6, Southern University 4, Abilene Christian 3, Montana 2, Stetson 2.

