NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;7;3;0;.700;280;236
Miami;5;5;0;.500;199;256
Buffalo;3;7;0;.300;137;251
N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;208;254
South
Houston;7;3;0;.700;239;205
Indianapolis;5;5;0;.500;298;249
Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;178;189
Jacksonville;3;7;0;.300;176;219
North
Pittsburgh;7;2;1;.750;299;225
Baltimore;5;5;0;.500;237;181
Cincinnati;5;5;0;.500;256;312
Cleveland;3;6;1;.350;218;263
West
Kansas City;9;1;0;.900;353;240
L.A. Chargers;7;3;0;.700;262;209
Denver;4;6;0;.400;228;235
Oakland;2;8;0;.200;170;293
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;6;4;0;.600;197;198
Dallas;5;5;0;.500;203;190
Philadelphia;4;6;0;.400;205;231
N.Y. Giants;3;7;0;.300;215;263
South
New Orleans;9;1;0;.900;378;239
Carolina;6;4;0;.600;260;252
Atlanta;4;6;0;.400;263;276
Tampa Bay;3;7;0;.300;267;329
North
Chicago;7;3;0;.700;294;195
Minnesota;5;4;1;.550;241;229
Green Bay;4;5;1;.450;247;243
Detroit;4;6;0;.400;222;263
West
L.A. Rams;9;1;0;.900;335;231
Seattle;5;5;0;.500;246;216
Arizona;2;8;0;.200;145;248
San Fran.;2;8;0;.200;230;266
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Dallas 22, Atlanta 19
Indianapolis 38, Tennessee 10
Detroit 20, Carolina 19
N.Y. Giants 38, Tampa Bay 35
Baltimore 24, Cincinnati 21
Houston 23, Washington 21
Pittsburgh 20, Jacksonville 16
Oakland 23, Arizona 21
Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 22
New Orleans 48, Philadelphia 7
Chicago 25, Minnesota 20
Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets
GAME TODAY
Kansas City at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
Washington at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Seattle at Carolina, noon
New England at N.Y. Jets, noon
Jacksonville at Buffalo, noon
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, noon
Oakland at Baltimore, noon
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, noon
Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon
Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Miami at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City
GAME MONDAY, NOV. 26
Tennessee at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
NFL summary
BEARS 25, VIKINGS 20
Minnesota;0;0;3;17 -- 20
Chicago;3;11;0;11 -- 25
First Quarter
Chi—FG Parkey 33, 5:58.
Second Quarter
Chi—Miller 18 pass from Trubisky (Bellamy pass from Trubisky), 6:00.
Chi—FG Parkey 41, :50.
Third Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 36, :07.
Fourth Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 36, 11:46.
Chi—Jackson 27 interception return (Shaheen pass from Trubisky), 8:30.
Min—Ald.Robinson 13 pass from Cousins (Thielen pass from Cousins), 4:51.
Chi—FG Parkey 48, 2:48.
Min—Diggs 5 pass from Cousins (pass failed), :48.
A—61,651.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Min;Chi
First downs;19;24
Total Net Yards;268;308
Rushes-yards;14-22;39-148
Passing;246;160
Punt Returns;1-10;1-11
Kickoff Returns;2-57;2-42
Interceptions Ret.;2-33;2-53
Comp-Att-Int;30-46-2;20-31-2
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-16;1-5
Punts;4-44.5;2-35.5
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;4-50;5-46
Time of Possession;25:31;34:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 9-12, Cousins 1-5, Murray 4-5. Chicago, Howard 18-63, Trubisky 10-43, Cohen 7-27, Gabriel 2-17, Miller 1-(minus 1), Mizzell 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 30-46-2-262. Chicago, Trubisky 20-31-2-165.
RECEIVING—Minnesota, Diggs 13-126, Thielen 7-66, Cook 3-(minus 2), Ald.Robinson 2-24, Rudolph 2-13, Beebe 1-18, Abdullah 1-10, Treadwell 1-7. Chicago, Gabriel 7-52, All.Robinson 3-39, Cohen 3-23, Miller 2-25, Bellamy 2-11, T.Burton 1-9, Braunecker 1-4, Howard 1-2.
CFL playoffs
Conference finals
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Eastern Conference
Ottawa 46, Hamilton 27
Western Conference
Calgary 22, Winnipeg 14
Grey Cup
At Edmonton
GAME SUNDAY
Ottawa vs. Calgary, 5 p.m.
College poll
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Alabama (61);11-0;1525;1
2. Clemson;11-0;1455;2
3. Notre Dame;11-0;1412;3
4. Michigan;10-1;1327;4
5. Georgia;10-1;1288;5
6. Oklahoma;10-1;1182;6
7. Wash. St.;10-1;1149;8
8. LSU;9-2;1064;10
8. UCF;10-0;1064;11
10. Ohio St.;10-1;1019;9
11. Texas;8-3;856;13
12. W. Virginia;8-2;822;7
13. Florida;8-3;707;15
14. Utah St.;10-1;667;14
15. Penn St.;8-3;659;16
16. Washington;8-3;631;17
17. Kentucky;8-3;508;20
18. Utah;8-3;491;21
19. Syracuse;8-3;427;12
20. Northwestern;7-4;307;24
21. Boise St.;9-2;287;23
22. Mississippi St.;7-4;260;25
23. Army;9-2;176;NR
24. Pittsburgh;7-4;129;NR
25. Iowa St.;6-4;123;18
Others receiving votes: Fresno St. 100, NC State 45, Cincinnati 43, Missouri 34, Texas A&M 29, Auburn 11, Stanford 8, Iowa 8, UAB 5, Houston 3, Wisconsin 2, Buffalo 1, Troy 1.
College standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Oklahoma;7;1;10;1
W. Virginia;6;2;8;2
Texas;6;2;8;3
Iowa St.;5;3;6;4
Oklahoma St.;3;5;6;5
Baylor;3;5;5;6
Kansas St.;3;5;5;6
TCU;3;5;5;6
Texas Tech;3;5;5;6
Kansas;1;7;3;8
BIG TEN
East Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Michigan;8;0;10;1
Ohio St.;7;1;10;1
Penn St.;5;3;8;3
Michigan St.;4;4;6;5
Maryland;3;5;5;6
Indiana;2;6;5;6
Rutgers;0;8;1;10
West Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Northwestern;7;1;7;4
Wisconsin;5;3;7;4
Purdue;4;4;5;6
Iowa;4;4;7;4
Nebraska;3;5;4;7
Minnesota;2;6;5;6
Illinois;2;6;4;7
MISSOURI VALLEY
(Final)
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
N. Dakota St.;8;0;11;0
S. Dakota St.;6;2;8;2
Indiana St.;5;3;7;4
North. Iowa;5;3;6;5
Western Ill.;4;4;5;6
Illinois St.;3;5;6;5
South Dakota;3;5;4;7
Youngstown St.;3;5;4;7
Missouri St.;2;6;4;7
Southern Ill.;1;7;2;9
College playoffs
NCAA Division II
GAMES SATURDAY
Second round
Slippery Rock (10-2) at New Haven (9-1), TBA
Wingate (9-3) at Lenoir-Rhyne (11-1), TBA
Hillsdale (10-2) at Notre Dame (Ohio) (11-0), noon
Bowie St. (10-1) at Valdosta St. (10-0), noon
Indianapolis (10-1) at Ouachita Baptist (11-0), non
NW Missouri St. (10-2) at Ferris St. (12-0), noon
Colo. St.-Pueblo (11-1) at Minn. St.-Mankato (11-0), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (10-2) at Tarleton St. (11-0), 1 p.m.
NCAA Division III
GAMES SATURDAY
Second round
Centre (10-1) at Mount Union (11-0), 11 a.m.
Randolph-Macon (9-2) at Muhlenberg (10-1), 11 a.m.
RPI (9-1) at Brockport (11-0), 11 a.m.
Johns Hopkins (10-1) at Frostburg St. (10-0), 11 a.m.
Berry (10-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), noon
Whitworth (10-0) at St. John's (Minn.) (11-0), noon
St. Norbert (10-1) at Wis.-Whitewater (10-0), noon
Bethel (Minn.) (10-1) at North Central (Ill.) (10-1), noon
NAIA
GAMES SATURDAY
Quarterfinals
St. Xavier (Ill.) (9-3) at Morningside (12-0), TBA
Dickinson St. (N.D.) (9-2) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0), TBA
Baker (Kan.) (9-2) at St. Francis (Ind.) (9-2), 11 a.m.
Concordia (Mich.) (10-2) at Benedictine (Kan.) (11-1), noon
