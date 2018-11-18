Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;7;3;0;.700;280;236

Miami;5;5;0;.500;199;256

Buffalo;3;7;0;.300;137;251

N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;208;254

South

Houston;7;3;0;.700;239;205

Indianapolis;5;5;0;.500;298;249

Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;178;189

Jacksonville;3;7;0;.300;176;219

North

Pittsburgh;7;2;1;.750;299;225

Baltimore;5;5;0;.500;237;181

Cincinnati;5;5;0;.500;256;312

Cleveland;3;6;1;.350;218;263

West

Kansas City;9;1;0;.900;353;240

L.A. Chargers;7;3;0;.700;262;209

Denver;4;6;0;.400;228;235

Oakland;2;8;0;.200;170;293

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;6;4;0;.600;197;198

Dallas;5;5;0;.500;203;190

Philadelphia;4;6;0;.400;205;231

N.Y. Giants;3;7;0;.300;215;263

South

New Orleans;9;1;0;.900;378;239

Carolina;6;4;0;.600;260;252

Atlanta;4;6;0;.400;263;276

Tampa Bay;3;7;0;.300;267;329

North

Chicago;7;3;0;.700;294;195

Minnesota;5;4;1;.550;241;229

Green Bay;4;5;1;.450;247;243

Detroit;4;6;0;.400;222;263

West

L.A. Rams;9;1;0;.900;335;231

Seattle;5;5;0;.500;246;216

Arizona;2;8;0;.200;145;248

San Fran.;2;8;0;.200;230;266

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Dallas 22, Atlanta 19

Indianapolis 38, Tennessee 10

Detroit 20, Carolina 19

N.Y. Giants 38, Tampa Bay 35

Baltimore 24, Cincinnati 21

Houston 23, Washington 21

Pittsburgh 20, Jacksonville 16

Oakland 23, Arizona 21

Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 22

New Orleans 48, Philadelphia 7

Chicago 25, Minnesota 20

Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets

GAME TODAY

Kansas City at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Washington at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Seattle at Carolina, noon

New England at N.Y. Jets, noon

Jacksonville at Buffalo, noon

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, noon

Oakland at Baltimore, noon

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, noon

Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon

Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City

GAME MONDAY, NOV. 26

Tennessee at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summary

BEARS 25, VIKINGS 20

Minnesota;0;0;3;17 -- 20

Chicago;3;11;0;11 -- 25

First Quarter

Chi—FG Parkey 33, 5:58.

Second Quarter

Chi—Miller 18 pass from Trubisky (Bellamy pass from Trubisky), 6:00.

Chi—FG Parkey 41, :50.

Third Quarter

Min—FG Bailey 36, :07.

Fourth Quarter

Min—FG Bailey 36, 11:46.

Chi—Jackson 27 interception return (Shaheen pass from Trubisky), 8:30.

Min—Ald.Robinson 13 pass from Cousins (Thielen pass from Cousins), 4:51.

Chi—FG Parkey 48, 2:48.

Min—Diggs 5 pass from Cousins (pass failed), :48.

A—61,651.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Min;Chi

First downs;19;24

Total Net Yards;268;308

Rushes-yards;14-22;39-148

Passing;246;160

Punt Returns;1-10;1-11

Kickoff Returns;2-57;2-42

Interceptions Ret.;2-33;2-53

Comp-Att-Int;30-46-2;20-31-2

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-16;1-5

Punts;4-44.5;2-35.5

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;4-50;5-46

Time of Possession;25:31;34:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 9-12, Cousins 1-5, Murray 4-5. Chicago, Howard 18-63, Trubisky 10-43, Cohen 7-27, Gabriel 2-17, Miller 1-(minus 1), Mizzell 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 30-46-2-262. Chicago, Trubisky 20-31-2-165.

RECEIVING—Minnesota, Diggs 13-126, Thielen 7-66, Cook 3-(minus 2), Ald.Robinson 2-24, Rudolph 2-13, Beebe 1-18, Abdullah 1-10, Treadwell 1-7. Chicago, Gabriel 7-52, All.Robinson 3-39, Cohen 3-23, Miller 2-25, Bellamy 2-11, T.Burton 1-9, Braunecker 1-4, Howard 1-2.

CFL playoffs

Conference finals

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Eastern Conference

Ottawa 46, Hamilton 27

Western Conference

Calgary 22, Winnipeg 14

Grey Cup

At Edmonton

GAME SUNDAY

Ottawa vs. Calgary, 5 p.m.

College poll

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Alabama (61);11-0;1525;1

2. Clemson;11-0;1455;2

3. Notre Dame;11-0;1412;3

4. Michigan;10-1;1327;4

5. Georgia;10-1;1288;5

6. Oklahoma;10-1;1182;6

7. Wash. St.;10-1;1149;8

8. LSU;9-2;1064;10

8. UCF;10-0;1064;11

10. Ohio St.;10-1;1019;9

11. Texas;8-3;856;13

12. W. Virginia;8-2;822;7

13. Florida;8-3;707;15

14. Utah St.;10-1;667;14

15. Penn St.;8-3;659;16

16. Washington;8-3;631;17

17. Kentucky;8-3;508;20

18. Utah;8-3;491;21

19. Syracuse;8-3;427;12

20. Northwestern;7-4;307;24

21. Boise St.;9-2;287;23

22. Mississippi St.;7-4;260;25

23. Army;9-2;176;NR

24. Pittsburgh;7-4;129;NR

25. Iowa St.;6-4;123;18

Others receiving votes: Fresno St. 100, NC State 45, Cincinnati 43, Missouri 34, Texas A&M 29, Auburn 11, Stanford 8, Iowa 8, UAB 5, Houston 3, Wisconsin 2, Buffalo 1, Troy 1.

College standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Oklahoma;7;1;10;1

W. Virginia;6;2;8;2

Texas;6;2;8;3

Iowa St.;5;3;6;4

Oklahoma St.;3;5;6;5

Baylor;3;5;5;6

Kansas St.;3;5;5;6

TCU;3;5;5;6

Texas Tech;3;5;5;6

Kansas;1;7;3;8

BIG TEN

East Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Michigan;8;0;10;1

Ohio St.;7;1;10;1

Penn St.;5;3;8;3

Michigan St.;4;4;6;5

Maryland;3;5;5;6

Indiana;2;6;5;6

Rutgers;0;8;1;10

West Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Northwestern;7;1;7;4

Wisconsin;5;3;7;4

Purdue;4;4;5;6

Iowa;4;4;7;4

Nebraska;3;5;4;7

Minnesota;2;6;5;6

Illinois;2;6;4;7

MISSOURI VALLEY

(Final)

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

N. Dakota St.;8;0;11;0

S. Dakota St.;6;2;8;2

Indiana St.;5;3;7;4

North. Iowa;5;3;6;5

Western Ill.;4;4;5;6

Illinois St.;3;5;6;5

South Dakota;3;5;4;7

Youngstown St.;3;5;4;7

Missouri St.;2;6;4;7

Southern Ill.;1;7;2;9

College playoffs

NCAA Division II

GAMES SATURDAY

Second round

Slippery Rock (10-2) at New Haven (9-1), TBA

Wingate (9-3) at Lenoir-Rhyne (11-1), TBA

Hillsdale (10-2) at Notre Dame (Ohio) (11-0), noon

Bowie St. (10-1) at Valdosta St. (10-0), noon

Indianapolis (10-1) at Ouachita Baptist (11-0), non

NW Missouri St. (10-2) at Ferris St. (12-0), noon

Colo. St.-Pueblo (11-1) at Minn. St.-Mankato (11-0), 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (10-2) at Tarleton St. (11-0), 1 p.m.

NCAA Division III

GAMES SATURDAY

Second round

Centre (10-1) at Mount Union (11-0), 11 a.m.

Randolph-Macon (9-2) at Muhlenberg (10-1), 11 a.m.

RPI (9-1) at Brockport (11-0), 11 a.m.

Johns Hopkins (10-1) at Frostburg St. (10-0), 11 a.m.

Berry (10-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), noon

Whitworth (10-0) at St. John's (Minn.) (11-0), noon

St. Norbert (10-1) at Wis.-Whitewater (10-0), noon

Bethel (Minn.) (10-1) at North Central (Ill.) (10-1), noon

NAIA

GAMES SATURDAY

Quarterfinals

St. Xavier (Ill.) (9-3) at Morningside (12-0), TBA

Dickinson St. (N.D.) (9-2) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0), TBA

Baker (Kan.) (9-2) at St. Francis (Ind.) (9-2), 11 a.m.

Concordia (Mich.) (10-2) at Benedictine (Kan.) (11-1), noon

