Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;9;1;0;.900;287;108

Buffalo;7;3;0;.700;211;170

N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;164;255

Miami;2;8;0;.200;139;305

South

Indianapolis;6;4;0;.600;227;206

Houston;6;4;0;.600;245;232

Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;203;197

Jacksonville;4;6;0;.400;189;222

North

Baltimore;8;2;0;.800;341;196

Pittsburgh;5;5;0;.500;200;202

Cleveland;4;6;0;.400;192;228

Cincinnati;0;10;0;.000;147;276

West

Kansas City;7;4;0;.636;308;256

Oakland;6;4;0;.600;225;250

L.A. Chargers;4;7;0;.364;224;218

Denver;3;7;0;.300;172;197

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;6;4;0;.600;286;197

Philadelphia;5;5;0;.500;234;230

N.Y. Giants;2;8;0;.200;203;289

Washington;1;9;0;.100;125;253

South

New Orleans;8;2;0;.800;238;199

Carolina;5;5;0;.500;228;257

Atlanta;3;7;0;.300;220;262

Tampa Bay;3;7;0;.300;277;313

North

Green Bay;8;2;0;.800;250;205

Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205

Chicago;4;6;0;.400;169;174

Detroit;3;6;1;.350;244;272

West

San Fran.;9;1;0;.900;295;155

Seattle;8;2;0;.800;275;254

L.A. Rams;6;4;0;.600;243;198

Arizona;3;7;1;.318;248;317

MONDAY'S RESULT

Kansas City 24, L.A. Chargers 17

GAME THURSDAY

Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon

Miami at Cleveland, noon

Seattle at Philadelphia, noon

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, noon

Carolina at New Orleans, noon

Denver at Buffalo, noon

Detroit at Washington, noon

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, noon

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

GAME MONDAY

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summary

CHIEFS 24, CHARGERS 17

Kansas City;0;10;14;0 -- 24

L.A. Chargers;3;6;8;0 -- 17

First quarter

LAC—FG Badgley 27, 9:31.

Second quarter

KC—McCoy 6 run (Butker kick), 8:45.

LAC—FG Badgley 26, 5:01.

KC—FG Butker 41, 1:43.

LAC—FG Badgley 49, :00.

Third quarter

KC—Dar.Williams 6 run (Butker kick), 9:29.

KC—Kelce 23 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:56.

LAC—Allen 7 pass from Rivers (Henry pass from Rivers), 1:44.

A—76,252.

TEAM STATISTICS

;KC;LAC

First downs;18;23

Total Net Yards;310;438

Rushes-yards;27-130;19-93

Passing;180;345

Punt Returns;2-22;2-0

Kickoff Returns;0-0;2-44

Interceptions Ret.;4-35;1-2

Comp-Att-Int;19-32-1;28-52-4

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-2;2-8

Punts;6-40.0;3-47.7

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;3-0

Penalties-Yards;8-102;9-60

Time of Possession;28:58;31:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Kansas City, Mahomes 5-59, Dar.Williams 11-35, McCoy 7-29, Dam.Williams 4-7. Los Angeles, Gordon 14-69, Ekeler 5-24.

PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 19-32-1-182. Los Angeles, Rivers 28-52-4-353.

RECEIVING—Kansas City, Kelce 7-92, McCoy 4-28, S.Watkins 2-26, Hardman 2-13, Dar.Williams 2-8, Pringle 1-9, Dam.Williams 1-6. Los Angeles, Ekeler 8-108, Allen 8-71, Henry 6-69, Gordon 3-21, M.Williams 2-76, Green 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Los Angeles, Badgley 40.

College polls

FCS Top 25

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 16, points and previous rank:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. N. Dakota St. (156);11-0;3900;1

2. James Madison;10-1;3743;2

3. Montana;9-2;3558;5

4. Sacramento St.;8-3;3220;6

5. S. Dakota St.;8-3;3193;8

6. Weber St.;8-3;3067;3

7. Illinois St.;8-3;3056;7

8. Montana St.;8-3;2625;10

9. Northern Iowa;7-4;2619;4

10. Villanova;8-3;2144;13

11. Central Ark.;8-3;1945;14

12. Florida A&M;9-1;1923;12

13. SE Missouri St.;8-3;1799;15

14. Wofford;7-3;1711;21

15. Monmouth;9-2;1656;17

16. Kennesaw St.;9-2;1529;16

17. Furman;7-4;1456;9

18. Cent. Conn. St.;10-1;1306;19

19. Towson;7-4;1165;20

20. Austin Peay;8-3;1025;22

21. SE Louisiana;7-3;899;23

22. Dartmouth;8-1;819;11

23. Nicholls;7-4;626;24

24. Yale;8-1;315;NR

25. N. Car. A&T;7-3;305;25

Others: Southern Illinois 282, North Dakota 269, Albany 185, Princeton 92, San Diego 82, UT Martin 38, Alcorn State 37, Sam Houston State 25, Maine 22, Eastern Washington 20, Citadel 14, New Hampshire 10, South Carolina State 8, UC Davis 8, Chattanooga 4.

NAIA Top 25

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Morningside;10-0;392;1

2. Marian (Ind.);9-0;371;2

3. Kan. Wesleyan;11-0;356;3

4. Grand View;11-0;353;4

5. College of Idaho;9-0;333;6

6. Lindsey Wilson;10-0;320;7

7. Keiser (Fla.);9-0;292;9

8. Northwestern (Iowa);9-1;289;5

9. Saint Xavier (Ill.);8-2;272;10

10. Cumberlands (Ky.);9-1;250;8

11. Saint Francis (Ind.);7-2;243;11

12. Concordia (Mich.);8-2;221;12

13. Reinhardt (Ga.);9-2;209;13

14. Southeastern (Fla.);8-1;196;14

15. Baker (Kan.);9-2;192;15

16. Ottawa (Ariz.);9-1;174;16

17. Dickinson St.;8-2;151;18

18. Benedictine (Kan.);8-3;124;20

19. Langston (Okla.);8-2;123;21

20. Siena Heights;7-3;102;18

21. Evangel (Mo.);8-3;101;17

22. Mont. Western;7-3;76;NR

23. Waldorf (Iowa);7-3;46;NR

24. Bethel (Kan.);8-3;30;25

25. Carroll (Mont.);6-3;23;22

Others receiving votes: Midland (Neb.) 7, MidAmerica Nazarene 7, Indiana Wesleyan 6, Montana Tech 6.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments