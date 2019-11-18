NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;9;1;0;.900;287;108
Buffalo;7;3;0;.700;211;170
N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;164;255
Miami;2;8;0;.200;139;305
South
Indianapolis;6;4;0;.600;227;206
Houston;6;4;0;.600;245;232
Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;203;197
Jacksonville;4;6;0;.400;189;222
North
Baltimore;8;2;0;.800;341;196
Pittsburgh;5;5;0;.500;200;202
Cleveland;4;6;0;.400;192;228
Cincinnati;0;10;0;.000;147;276
West
Kansas City;7;4;0;.636;308;256
Oakland;6;4;0;.600;225;250
L.A. Chargers;4;7;0;.364;224;218
Denver;3;7;0;.300;172;197
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;6;4;0;.600;286;197
Philadelphia;5;5;0;.500;234;230
N.Y. Giants;2;8;0;.200;203;289
Washington;1;9;0;.100;125;253
South
New Orleans;8;2;0;.800;238;199
Carolina;5;5;0;.500;228;257
Atlanta;3;7;0;.300;220;262
Tampa Bay;3;7;0;.300;277;313
North
Green Bay;8;2;0;.800;250;205
Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205
Chicago;4;6;0;.400;169;174
Detroit;3;6;1;.350;244;272
West
San Fran.;9;1;0;.900;295;155
Seattle;8;2;0;.800;275;254
L.A. Rams;6;4;0;.600;243;198
Arizona;3;7;1;.318;248;317
MONDAY'S RESULT
Kansas City 24, L.A. Chargers 17
GAME THURSDAY
Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon
Miami at Cleveland, noon
Seattle at Philadelphia, noon
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, noon
Carolina at New Orleans, noon
Denver at Buffalo, noon
Detroit at Washington, noon
Oakland at N.Y. Jets, noon
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
GAME MONDAY
Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.
NFL summary
CHIEFS 24, CHARGERS 17
Kansas City;0;10;14;0 -- 24
L.A. Chargers;3;6;8;0 -- 17
First quarter
LAC—FG Badgley 27, 9:31.
Second quarter
KC—McCoy 6 run (Butker kick), 8:45.
LAC—FG Badgley 26, 5:01.
KC—FG Butker 41, 1:43.
LAC—FG Badgley 49, :00.
Third quarter
KC—Dar.Williams 6 run (Butker kick), 9:29.
KC—Kelce 23 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:56.
LAC—Allen 7 pass from Rivers (Henry pass from Rivers), 1:44.
A—76,252.
TEAM STATISTICS
;KC;LAC
First downs;18;23
Total Net Yards;310;438
Rushes-yards;27-130;19-93
Passing;180;345
Punt Returns;2-22;2-0
Kickoff Returns;0-0;2-44
Interceptions Ret.;4-35;1-2
Comp-Att-Int;19-32-1;28-52-4
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-2;2-8
Punts;6-40.0;3-47.7
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;3-0
Penalties-Yards;8-102;9-60
Time of Possession;28:58;31:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Kansas City, Mahomes 5-59, Dar.Williams 11-35, McCoy 7-29, Dam.Williams 4-7. Los Angeles, Gordon 14-69, Ekeler 5-24.
PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 19-32-1-182. Los Angeles, Rivers 28-52-4-353.
RECEIVING—Kansas City, Kelce 7-92, McCoy 4-28, S.Watkins 2-26, Hardman 2-13, Dar.Williams 2-8, Pringle 1-9, Dam.Williams 1-6. Los Angeles, Ekeler 8-108, Allen 8-71, Henry 6-69, Gordon 3-21, M.Williams 2-76, Green 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Los Angeles, Badgley 40.
College polls
FCS Top 25
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 16, points and previous rank:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. N. Dakota St. (156);11-0;3900;1
2. James Madison;10-1;3743;2
3. Montana;9-2;3558;5
4. Sacramento St.;8-3;3220;6
5. S. Dakota St.;8-3;3193;8
6. Weber St.;8-3;3067;3
7. Illinois St.;8-3;3056;7
8. Montana St.;8-3;2625;10
9. Northern Iowa;7-4;2619;4
10. Villanova;8-3;2144;13
11. Central Ark.;8-3;1945;14
12. Florida A&M;9-1;1923;12
13. SE Missouri St.;8-3;1799;15
14. Wofford;7-3;1711;21
15. Monmouth;9-2;1656;17
16. Kennesaw St.;9-2;1529;16
17. Furman;7-4;1456;9
18. Cent. Conn. St.;10-1;1306;19
19. Towson;7-4;1165;20
20. Austin Peay;8-3;1025;22
21. SE Louisiana;7-3;899;23
22. Dartmouth;8-1;819;11
23. Nicholls;7-4;626;24
24. Yale;8-1;315;NR
25. N. Car. A&T;7-3;305;25
Others: Southern Illinois 282, North Dakota 269, Albany 185, Princeton 92, San Diego 82, UT Martin 38, Alcorn State 37, Sam Houston State 25, Maine 22, Eastern Washington 20, Citadel 14, New Hampshire 10, South Carolina State 8, UC Davis 8, Chattanooga 4.
NAIA Top 25
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Morningside;10-0;392;1
2. Marian (Ind.);9-0;371;2
3. Kan. Wesleyan;11-0;356;3
4. Grand View;11-0;353;4
5. College of Idaho;9-0;333;6
6. Lindsey Wilson;10-0;320;7
7. Keiser (Fla.);9-0;292;9
8. Northwestern (Iowa);9-1;289;5
9. Saint Xavier (Ill.);8-2;272;10
10. Cumberlands (Ky.);9-1;250;8
11. Saint Francis (Ind.);7-2;243;11
12. Concordia (Mich.);8-2;221;12
13. Reinhardt (Ga.);9-2;209;13
14. Southeastern (Fla.);8-1;196;14
15. Baker (Kan.);9-2;192;15
16. Ottawa (Ariz.);9-1;174;16
17. Dickinson St.;8-2;151;18
18. Benedictine (Kan.);8-3;124;20
19. Langston (Okla.);8-2;123;21
20. Siena Heights;7-3;102;18
21. Evangel (Mo.);8-3;101;17
22. Mont. Western;7-3;76;NR
23. Waldorf (Iowa);7-3;46;NR
24. Bethel (Kan.);8-3;30;25
25. Carroll (Mont.);6-3;23;22
Others receiving votes: Midland (Neb.) 7, MidAmerica Nazarene 7, Indiana Wesleyan 6, Montana Tech 6.
