NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;10;3;0;.769;338;168

Buffalo;9;4;0;.692;274;212

N.Y. Jets;5;8;0;.385;226;301

Miami;3;10;0;.231;221;399

South

Houston;8;5;0;.615;317;309

Tennessee;8;5;0;.615;318;255

Indianapolis;6;7;0;.462;296;295

Jacksonville;4;9;0;.308;230;337

North

Baltimore;11;2;0;.846;430;236

Pittsburgh;8;5;0;.615;259;242

Cleveland;6;7;0;.462;273;291

Cincinnati;1;12;0;.077;198;325

West

Kansas City;9;4;0;.692;371;281

Oakland;6;7;0;.462;258;366

Denver;5;8;0;.385;236;261

L.A. Chargers;5;8;0;.385;289;251

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;6;7;0;.462;334;267

Philadelphia;5;7;0;.417;274;284

Washington;3;10;0;.231;188;310

N.Y. Giants;2;10;0;.167;230;339

South

y-New Orleans;10;3;0;.769;344;296

Tampa Bay;6;7;0;.462;378;381

Carolina;5;8;0;.385;300;360

Atlanta;4;9;0;.308;300;343

North

Green Bay;10;3;0;.769;309;270

Minnesota;9;4;0;.692;339;249

Chicago;7;6;0;.538;243;232

Detroit;3;9;1;.269;287;335

West

San Francisco;11;2;0;.846;397;229

Seattle;10;3;0;.769;341;321

L.A. Rams;8;5;0;.615;311;262

Arizona;3;9;1;.269;272;374

y-clinched division

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Green Bay 20, Washington 15

Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35

San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46

Atlanta 40, Carolina 20

Minnesota 20, Detroit 7

Denver 38, Houston 24

Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17

N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21

Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19

L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10

Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17

Tennessee 42, Oakland 21

Kansas City 23, New England 16

L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12

GAME MONDAY

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Denver at Kansas City, noon

Tampa Bay at Detroit, noon

Houston at Tennessee, noon

Miami at N.Y. Giants, noon

Seattle at Carolina, noon

Chicago at Green Bay, noon

New England at Cincinnati, noon

Philadelphia at Washington, noon

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY, DEC. 16

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summaries

CHIEFS 23, PATRIOTS 16

Kansas City;3;17;3;0 — 23

New England;7;0;6;3 — 16

First Quarter

NE—Edelman 37 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 12:34.

KC—FG Butker 48, 7:12.

Second Quarter

KC—Hardman 48 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:04.

KC—Kelce 4 run (Butker kick), 9:33.

KC—FG Butker 31, :59.

Third Quarter

KC—FG Butker 41, 8:46.

NE—Bolden 10 run (run failed), 4:23.

Fourth Quarter

NE—FG Folk 29, 11:42.

A—65,878.

TEAM STATISTICS

;KC;NE

First downs;20;17

Total Net Yards;346;278

Rushes-yards;29-75;22-94

Passing;271;184

Punt Returns;3-20;0-0

Kickoff Returns;3-73;5-97

Interceptions Ret.;1-4;1-6

Comp-Att-Int;26-40-1;20-37-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-12;3-20

Punts;4-32.8;4-41.3

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;10-136;5-25

Time of Possession;34:21;25:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Kansas City, McCoy 11-39, Ware 5-11, Hill 2-8, Thompson 4-7, Mahomes 6-6, Kelce 1-4. New England, White 6-33, Brady 2-20, Burkhead 7-15, Bolden 1-10, Edelman 1-8, Michel 5-8.

PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 26-40-1-283. New England, Brady 19-36-1-169, White 1-1-0-35.

RECEIVING—Kansas City, Kelce 7-66, Hill 6-62, Watkins 4-50, Thompson 4-36, Hardman 1-48, Pringle 1-14, Robinson 1-12, McCoy 1-4, Ware 1-(minus 9). New England, Edelman 8-95, White 5-27, LaCosse 2-14, Meyers 1-35, Sanu 1-13, Harry 1-12, Watson 1-7, Michel 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—New England, Folk 41.

VIKINGS 20, LIONS 7

Detroit;0;0;0;7 — 7

Minnesota;7;10;0;3 — 20

First Quarter

Min—O.Johnson 9 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 5:47.

Second Quarter

Min—FG Bailey 27, 4:42.

Min—Cook 3 run (Bailey kick), :20.

Fourth Quarter

Min—FG Bailey 50, 14:55.

Det—Golladay 10 pass from Blough (Prater kick), 2:09.

A—66,776.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Det;Min

First downs;18;22

Total Net Yards;231;354

Rushes-yards;22-70;39-120

Passing;161;234

Punt Returns;2-11;4-43

Kickoff Returns;1-23;1-14

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-0

Comp-Att-Int;24-40-2;24-30-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;5-44;1-8

Punts;7-49.6;6-37.0

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;4-28;8-55

Time of Possession;26:18;33:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Detroit, Scarbrough 19-65, Johnson 2-3, McKissic 1-2. Minnesota, Cook 18-62, Mattison 14-46, Boone 5-13, Ham 1-0, Cousins 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Detroit, Blough 24-40-2-205. Minnesota, Cousins 24-30-0-242.

RECEIVING—Detroit, Golladay 6-58, Amendola 5-34, McKissic 4-16, M.Jones 3-38, Thomas 2-21, James 1-23, Johnson 1-7, Scarbrough 1-5, Nauta 1-3. Minnesota, Diggs 6-92, I.Smith 3-21, Conklin 3-13, Treadwell 2-42, Mattison 2-18, Cook 2-13, Rudolph 2-11, Ham 1-25, O.Johnson 1-9, Abdullah 1-2, Bradbury 1-(minus 4).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Detroit, Prater 45.

PACKERS 20, REDSKINS 15

Washington;0;6;3;6 — 15

Green Bay;14;0;3;3 — 20

First Quarter

GB—Jones 4 run (Crosby kick), 9:06.

GB—Tonyan 12 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), :34.

Second Quarter

Was—Peterson 2 run (kick failed), 3:44.

Third Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 32, 10:08.

Was—FG Hopkins 52, :11.

Fourth Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 33, 2:34.

Was—McLaurin 13 pass from Haskins (run failed), 1:17.

A—77,296.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Was;GB

First downs;18;18

Total Net Yards;262;341

Rushes-yards;28-121;28-174

Passing;141;167

Punt Returns;1-6;4-51

Kickoff Returns;1-19;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-3

Comp-Att-Int;16-27-1;18-28-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-29;4-28

Punts;6-44.0;4-40.3

Fumbles-Lost;2-0;1-1

Penalties-Yards;3-25;5-34

Time of Possession;29:36;30:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Washington, Peterson 20-76, Guice 5-42, Smallwood 2-4, Haskins 1-(minus 1). Green Bay, Jones 16-134, J.Williams 7-24, Rodgers 5-16.

PASSING—Washington, Haskins 16-27-1-170. Green Bay, Rodgers 18-28-0-195.

RECEIVING—Washington, Thompson 7-43, McLaurin 4-57, S.Sims 4-40, Harmon 1-30. Green Bay, Jones 6-58, D.Adams 4-41, Graham 3-49, Lazard 2-19, Tonyan 1-12, Allison 1-11, Lewis 1-5.

College scores

 IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Iowa Western 34, Hinds CC 19

Iowa Central 31, Nassau CC 28, OT

Late Saturday

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP

Ohio St. 34, Wisconsin 21

ATLANTIC COAST CHAMPIONSHIP

Clemson 62, Virginia 17

College polls

Final playoff rankings

;Record

1. LSU;13-0

2. Ohio St.;13-0

3. Clemson;13-0

4. Oklahoma;12-1

5. Georgia;11-2

6. Oregon;11-2

7. Baylor;11-2

8. Wisconsin;10-3

9. Florida;10-2

10. Penn St.;10-2

11. Utah;11-2

12. Auburn;9-3

13. Alabama;10-2

14. Michigan;9-3

15. Notre Dame;10-2

16. Iowa;9-3

17. Memphis;12-1

18. Minnesota;10-2

19. Boise St.;12-1

20. Appalachian St.;12-1

21. Cincinnati;10-3

22. Southern Cal;8-4

23. Navy;9-2

24. Virginia;9-4

25. Oklahoma St.;8-4

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. LSU (47);13-0;1535;1

2. Ohio St. (12);13-0;1488;2

3. Clemson (3);13-0;1441;3

4. Oklahoma;12-1;1364;6

5. Georgia;11-2;1241;4

6. Florida;10-2;1167;7

7. Oregon;11-2;1141;13

8. Baylor;11-2;1039;8

9. Alabama;10-2;1011;9

9. Auburn;9-3;1011;11

11. Wisconsin;10-3;944;10

12. Utah;11-2;909;5

13. Penn St.;10-2;888;12

14. Notre Dame;10-2;709;14

15. Memphis;12-1;675;16

16. Minnesota;10-2;645;15

17. Michigan;9-3;597;17

18. Boise St.;12-1;500;19

19. Iowa;9-3;494;18

20. Appalachian St.;12-1;355;20

21. Navy;9-2;246;23

22. Southern Cal;8-4;195;24

23. Cincinnati;10-3;183;21

24. Air Force;10-2;97;25

25. Oklahoma St.;8-4;70;NR

Others receiving votes: SMU 63, Virginia 55, Kansas St. 50, Texas A&M 7, FAU 7, Arizona St. 5, Iowa St. 5, UCF 5, California 4, Washington 3, North Dakota St. 1.

Bowl schedule

GAMES FRIDAY, DEC. 20

Bahamas Bowl

At Nassau

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 1 p.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

GAMES SATURDAY, DEC. 21

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

At Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego St. (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

At Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas St. (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise St. (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian St. (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME MONDAY, DEC. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME TUESDAY, DEC. 24

Hawaii Bowl

At Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Independence Bowl

At Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

At Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Military Bowl

At Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

At New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan St.(6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

At Houston

Oklahoma St. (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

AT San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

At Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington St. (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES SATURDAY, DEC. 28

Camping World Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

At Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

At Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

At Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES MONDAY, DEC. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

At Dallas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

At Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 3 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES TUESDAY, DEC. 31

Belk Bowl

At Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Finia Tech (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

At El Paso, Texas

Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl

At Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas St.(8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

At Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia St. (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl

At San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1

Citrus Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), noon (ABC)

Outback Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), noon (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

At New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES THURSDAY, JAN. 2

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME FRIDAY, JAN. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

At Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)

GAME MONDAY, JAN. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. La.-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME MONDAY, JAN. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

College playoffs

FCS

QUARTERFINALS

Games Friday

Northern Iowa (10-4) at James Madison (12-1), 6 p.m.

Austin Peay (11-3) at Montana St. (10-3), 7 p.m.

Montana (10-3) at Weber St. (10-3), 9 p.m.

Game Saturday

Illinois St. (10-4) at North Dakota St. (13-0), 11 a.m.

NCAA Division II

SEMIFINALS

Games Saturday

West Florida (11-2) at Slippery Rock (13-0), 11:30 a.m.

Minn. St.-Mankato (13-0) at Ferris St. (12-0), 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Division III

SEMIFINALS

Games Saturday

Muhlenberg (13-0) vs. North Central (Ill.) (12-1), TBD

St. John’s (Minn.) (12-1) vs. Wis.-Whitewater (12-1), TBD

NAIA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Saturday, Dec. 21

At Ruston, La.

Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 6 p.m.

