NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;10;3;0;.769;338;168
Buffalo;9;4;0;.692;274;212
N.Y. Jets;5;8;0;.385;226;301
Miami;3;10;0;.231;221;399
South
Houston;8;5;0;.615;317;309
Tennessee;8;5;0;.615;318;255
Indianapolis;6;7;0;.462;296;295
Jacksonville;4;9;0;.308;230;337
North
Baltimore;11;2;0;.846;430;236
Pittsburgh;8;5;0;.615;259;242
Cleveland;6;7;0;.462;273;291
Cincinnati;1;12;0;.077;198;325
West
Kansas City;9;4;0;.692;371;281
Oakland;6;7;0;.462;258;366
Denver;5;8;0;.385;236;261
L.A. Chargers;5;8;0;.385;289;251
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;6;7;0;.462;334;267
Philadelphia;5;7;0;.417;274;284
Washington;3;10;0;.231;188;310
N.Y. Giants;2;10;0;.167;230;339
South
y-New Orleans;10;3;0;.769;344;296
Tampa Bay;6;7;0;.462;378;381
Carolina;5;8;0;.385;300;360
Atlanta;4;9;0;.308;300;343
North
Green Bay;10;3;0;.769;309;270
Minnesota;9;4;0;.692;339;249
Chicago;7;6;0;.538;243;232
Detroit;3;9;1;.269;287;335
West
San Francisco;11;2;0;.846;397;229
Seattle;10;3;0;.769;341;321
L.A. Rams;8;5;0;.615;311;262
Arizona;3;9;1;.269;272;374
y-clinched division
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Green Bay 20, Washington 15
Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35
San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46
Atlanta 40, Carolina 20
Minnesota 20, Detroit 7
Denver 38, Houston 24
Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17
N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21
Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19
L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10
Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17
Tennessee 42, Oakland 21
Kansas City 23, New England 16
L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12
GAME MONDAY
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Denver at Kansas City, noon
Tampa Bay at Detroit, noon
Houston at Tennessee, noon
Miami at N.Y. Giants, noon
Seattle at Carolina, noon
Chicago at Green Bay, noon
New England at Cincinnati, noon
Philadelphia at Washington, noon
Cleveland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY, DEC. 16
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
NFL summaries
CHIEFS 23, PATRIOTS 16
Kansas City;3;17;3;0 — 23
New England;7;0;6;3 — 16
First Quarter
NE—Edelman 37 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 12:34.
KC—FG Butker 48, 7:12.
Second Quarter
KC—Hardman 48 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:04.
KC—Kelce 4 run (Butker kick), 9:33.
KC—FG Butker 31, :59.
Third Quarter
KC—FG Butker 41, 8:46.
NE—Bolden 10 run (run failed), 4:23.
Fourth Quarter
NE—FG Folk 29, 11:42.
A—65,878.
TEAM STATISTICS
;KC;NE
First downs;20;17
Total Net Yards;346;278
Rushes-yards;29-75;22-94
Passing;271;184
Punt Returns;3-20;0-0
Kickoff Returns;3-73;5-97
Interceptions Ret.;1-4;1-6
Comp-Att-Int;26-40-1;20-37-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-12;3-20
Punts;4-32.8;4-41.3
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;10-136;5-25
Time of Possession;34:21;25:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Kansas City, McCoy 11-39, Ware 5-11, Hill 2-8, Thompson 4-7, Mahomes 6-6, Kelce 1-4. New England, White 6-33, Brady 2-20, Burkhead 7-15, Bolden 1-10, Edelman 1-8, Michel 5-8.
PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 26-40-1-283. New England, Brady 19-36-1-169, White 1-1-0-35.
RECEIVING—Kansas City, Kelce 7-66, Hill 6-62, Watkins 4-50, Thompson 4-36, Hardman 1-48, Pringle 1-14, Robinson 1-12, McCoy 1-4, Ware 1-(minus 9). New England, Edelman 8-95, White 5-27, LaCosse 2-14, Meyers 1-35, Sanu 1-13, Harry 1-12, Watson 1-7, Michel 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—New England, Folk 41.
VIKINGS 20, LIONS 7
Detroit;0;0;0;7 — 7
Minnesota;7;10;0;3 — 20
First Quarter
Min—O.Johnson 9 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 5:47.
Second Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 27, 4:42.
Min—Cook 3 run (Bailey kick), :20.
Fourth Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 50, 14:55.
Det—Golladay 10 pass from Blough (Prater kick), 2:09.
A—66,776.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Det;Min
First downs;18;22
Total Net Yards;231;354
Rushes-yards;22-70;39-120
Passing;161;234
Punt Returns;2-11;4-43
Kickoff Returns;1-23;1-14
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-0
Comp-Att-Int;24-40-2;24-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-44;1-8
Punts;7-49.6;6-37.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;4-28;8-55
Time of Possession;26:18;33:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Detroit, Scarbrough 19-65, Johnson 2-3, McKissic 1-2. Minnesota, Cook 18-62, Mattison 14-46, Boone 5-13, Ham 1-0, Cousins 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Detroit, Blough 24-40-2-205. Minnesota, Cousins 24-30-0-242.
RECEIVING—Detroit, Golladay 6-58, Amendola 5-34, McKissic 4-16, M.Jones 3-38, Thomas 2-21, James 1-23, Johnson 1-7, Scarbrough 1-5, Nauta 1-3. Minnesota, Diggs 6-92, I.Smith 3-21, Conklin 3-13, Treadwell 2-42, Mattison 2-18, Cook 2-13, Rudolph 2-11, Ham 1-25, O.Johnson 1-9, Abdullah 1-2, Bradbury 1-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Detroit, Prater 45.
PACKERS 20, REDSKINS 15
Washington;0;6;3;6 — 15
Green Bay;14;0;3;3 — 20
First Quarter
GB—Jones 4 run (Crosby kick), 9:06.
GB—Tonyan 12 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), :34.
Second Quarter
Was—Peterson 2 run (kick failed), 3:44.
Third Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 32, 10:08.
Was—FG Hopkins 52, :11.
Fourth Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 33, 2:34.
Was—McLaurin 13 pass from Haskins (run failed), 1:17.
A—77,296.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Was;GB
First downs;18;18
Total Net Yards;262;341
Rushes-yards;28-121;28-174
Passing;141;167
Punt Returns;1-6;4-51
Kickoff Returns;1-19;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-3
Comp-Att-Int;16-27-1;18-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-29;4-28
Punts;6-44.0;4-40.3
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;3-25;5-34
Time of Possession;29:36;30:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Washington, Peterson 20-76, Guice 5-42, Smallwood 2-4, Haskins 1-(minus 1). Green Bay, Jones 16-134, J.Williams 7-24, Rodgers 5-16.
PASSING—Washington, Haskins 16-27-1-170. Green Bay, Rodgers 18-28-0-195.
RECEIVING—Washington, Thompson 7-43, McLaurin 4-57, S.Sims 4-40, Harmon 1-30. Green Bay, Jones 6-58, D.Adams 4-41, Graham 3-49, Lazard 2-19, Tonyan 1-12, Allison 1-11, Lewis 1-5.
College scores
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Iowa Western 34, Hinds CC 19
Iowa Central 31, Nassau CC 28, OT
Late Saturday
BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP
Ohio St. 34, Wisconsin 21
ATLANTIC COAST CHAMPIONSHIP
Clemson 62, Virginia 17
College polls
Final playoff rankings
;Record
1. LSU;13-0
2. Ohio St.;13-0
3. Clemson;13-0
4. Oklahoma;12-1
5. Georgia;11-2
6. Oregon;11-2
7. Baylor;11-2
8. Wisconsin;10-3
9. Florida;10-2
10. Penn St.;10-2
11. Utah;11-2
12. Auburn;9-3
13. Alabama;10-2
14. Michigan;9-3
15. Notre Dame;10-2
16. Iowa;9-3
17. Memphis;12-1
18. Minnesota;10-2
19. Boise St.;12-1
20. Appalachian St.;12-1
21. Cincinnati;10-3
22. Southern Cal;8-4
23. Navy;9-2
24. Virginia;9-4
25. Oklahoma St.;8-4
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. LSU (47);13-0;1535;1
2. Ohio St. (12);13-0;1488;2
3. Clemson (3);13-0;1441;3
4. Oklahoma;12-1;1364;6
5. Georgia;11-2;1241;4
6. Florida;10-2;1167;7
7. Oregon;11-2;1141;13
8. Baylor;11-2;1039;8
9. Alabama;10-2;1011;9
9. Auburn;9-3;1011;11
11. Wisconsin;10-3;944;10
12. Utah;11-2;909;5
13. Penn St.;10-2;888;12
14. Notre Dame;10-2;709;14
15. Memphis;12-1;675;16
16. Minnesota;10-2;645;15
17. Michigan;9-3;597;17
18. Boise St.;12-1;500;19
19. Iowa;9-3;494;18
20. Appalachian St.;12-1;355;20
21. Navy;9-2;246;23
22. Southern Cal;8-4;195;24
23. Cincinnati;10-3;183;21
24. Air Force;10-2;97;25
25. Oklahoma St.;8-4;70;NR
Others receiving votes: SMU 63, Virginia 55, Kansas St. 50, Texas A&M 7, FAU 7, Arizona St. 5, Iowa St. 5, UCF 5, California 4, Washington 3, North Dakota St. 1.
Bowl schedule
GAMES FRIDAY, DEC. 20
Bahamas Bowl
At Nassau
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 1 p.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
GAMES SATURDAY, DEC. 21
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
At Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego St. (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
At Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas St. (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise St. (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian St. (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY, DEC. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME TUESDAY, DEC. 24
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan St.(6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Oklahoma St. (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
AT San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington St. (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
At Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES MONDAY, DEC. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 3 p.m. (FOX)
Orange Bowl
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES TUESDAY, DEC. 31
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Finia Tech (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 1 p.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas St.(8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia St. (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio
Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), noon (ABC)
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), noon (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES THURSDAY, JAN. 2
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME FRIDAY, JAN. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY, JAN. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. La.-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY, JAN. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
College playoffs
FCS
QUARTERFINALS
Games Friday
Northern Iowa (10-4) at James Madison (12-1), 6 p.m.
Austin Peay (11-3) at Montana St. (10-3), 7 p.m.
Montana (10-3) at Weber St. (10-3), 9 p.m.
Game Saturday
Illinois St. (10-4) at North Dakota St. (13-0), 11 a.m.
NCAA Division II
SEMIFINALS
Games Saturday
West Florida (11-2) at Slippery Rock (13-0), 11:30 a.m.
Minn. St.-Mankato (13-0) at Ferris St. (12-0), 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Division III
SEMIFINALS
Games Saturday
Muhlenberg (13-0) vs. North Central (Ill.) (12-1), TBD
St. John’s (Minn.) (12-1) vs. Wis.-Whitewater (12-1), TBD
NAIA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Saturday, Dec. 21
At Ruston, La.
Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 6 p.m.
