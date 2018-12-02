NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;9;3;0;.750;331;259
Miami;6;6;0;.500;244;300
Buffalo;4;8;0;.333;178;293
N.Y. Jets;3;9;0;.250;243;307
South
Houston;9;3;0;.750;302;235
Indianapolis;6;6;0;.500;325;279
Tennessee;6;6;0;.500;221;245
Jacksonville;4;8;0;.333;203;243
North
Pittsburgh;7;4;1;.625;346;282
Baltimore;7;5;0;.583;297;214
Cincinnati;5;7;0;.417;286;371
Cleveland;4;7;1;.375;266;312
West
Kansas City;10;2;0;.833;444;327
L.A. Chargers;9;3;0;.750;340;249
Denver;6;6;0;.500;276;262
Oakland;2;10;0;.167;220;367
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W; L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;7;5;0;.583;247;223
Washington;6;5;0;.545;220;229
Philadelphia;5;6;0;.455;230;253
N.Y. Giants;4;8;0;.333;267;315
South
New Orleans;10;2;0;.833;419;269
Carolina;6;6;0;.500;304;306
Tampa Bay;5;7;0;.417;318;355
Atlanta;4;8;0;.333;296;333
North
Chicago;8;4;0;.667;344;241
Minnesota;6;5;1;.542;275;270
Green Bay;4;7;1;.375;281;287
Detroit;4;8;0;.333;254;316
West
y-L.A. Rams;11;1;0;.917;419;298
Seattle;7;5;0;.583;319;259
Arizona;3;9;0;.250;175;310
San Fran.;2;10;0;.167;255;336
y-clinched division
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Jacksonville 6, Indianapolis 0
Tampa Bay 24, Carolina 17
Houston 29, Cleveland 13
Baltimore 26, Atlanta 16
Arizona 20, Green Bay 17
Miami 21, Buffalo 17
Denver 24, Cincinnati 10
L.A. Rams 30, Detroit 16
N.Y. Giants 30, Chicago 27, OT
Tennessee 26, N.Y. Jets 22
Kansas City 40, Oakland 33
New England 24, Minnesota 10
Seattle 43, San Francisco 16
L.A. Chargers 33, Pittsburgh 30
GAME TODAY
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, noon
N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon
Atlanta at Green Bay, noon
Indianapolis at Houston, noon
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon
Carolina at Cleveland, noon
New England at Miami, noon
Baltimore at Kansas City, noon
Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Denver at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY, DEC. 10
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
NFL summaries
GIANTS 30, BEARS 27, OT
Chicago;7;7;0;13;0 -- 27
New York;7;3;14;3;3 -- 30
First Quarter
NYG - Ogletree 8 interception return (Rosas kick), 14:14.
Chi - Shaheen 2 pass from Daniel (Parkey kick), 3:28.
Second Quarter
Chi - Hicks 1 run (Parkey kick), 3:40.
NYG - FG Rosas 57, :00.
Third Quarter
NYG - R.Shepard 49 pass from Beckham (Rosas kick), 12:49.
NYG - Beckham 1 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 3:58.
Fourth Quarter
Chi - FG Parkey 36, 9:25.
NYG - FG Rosas 37, 1:49.
Chi - FG Parkey 21, 1:13.
Chi - Miller 1 pass from Cohen (Parkey kick), :00.
Overtime
NYG - FG Rosas 44, 5:57.
A - 76,465.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Chi;NYG
First downs;23;18
Total Net Yards;376;338
Rushes-yards;32-118;29-141
Passing;258;197
Punt Returns;2-15;3-36
Kickoff Returns;2-24;3-56
Interceptions Ret;1-8;2-28
Comp-Att-Int;27-40-2;20-36-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-28;3-22
Punts;6-50.5;7-44.3
Fumbles-Lost;6-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;8-58;12-107
Time of Possession ;33:58;33:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - Chicago, Howard 16-76, Cohen 8-30, Mizzell 3-7, Daniel 4-4, Hicks 1-1. New York, Barkley 24-125, Gallman 5-16.
PASSING - Chicago, Daniel 26-39-2-285, Cohen 1-1-0-1. New York, Manning 19-35-1-170, Beckham 1-1-0-49.
RECEIVING - Chicago, Cohen 12-156, Robinson 5-79, Gabriel 3-17, Mizzell 2-16, Shaheen 2-5, Bellamy 1-8, Howard 1-4, Miller 1-1. New York, Ellison 4-42, S.Shepard 4-28, Beckham 3-35, Barkley 3-21, R.Shepard 2-59, Simonson 2-25, Fowler 1-11, Gallman 1-(minus 2).
CHIEFS 40, RAIDERS 33
Kansas City;10;9;14;7 -- 40
Oakland;0;7;9;17 -- 33
First Quarter
KC - Kelce 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:11.
KC - FG Butker 29, 7:42.
Second Quarter
KC - FG Butker 50, 7:02.
Oak - Martin 1 run (Carlson kick), 1:04.
KC - Kelce 6 pass from Mahomes (kick blocked), :07.
Third Quarter
Oak - FG Carlson 50, 11:06.
KC - Ware 1 run (Butker kick), 5:48.
Oak - Cook 24 pass from Carr (run failed), 3:28.
KC - De.Harris 13 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :04.
Fourth Quarter
Oak - L.Smith 1 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 10:41.
Oak - Ateman 9 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 6:46.
KC - C.Conley 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:54.
Oak - FG Carlson 44, :30.
A - 54,255.
TEAM STATISTICS
;KC;Oak
First downs;25;28
Total Net Yards;469;442
Rushes-yards;30-174;28-171
Passing;295;271
Punt Returns;0-0;0-0
Kickoff Returns;5-80;3-66
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;23-38-0;29-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;3-14
Punts;3-41.0;2-30.5
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;4-3
Penalties-Yards;11-94;8-74
Time of Possession;29:14;30:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - Kansas City, Mahomes 9-52, Ware 14-47, Dam.Williams 5-38, Hill 2-37. Oakland, Richard 6-95, Martin 18-61, Carr 1-8, Washington 3-7.
PASSING - Kansas City, Mahomes 23-38-0-295. Oakland, Carr 29-38-0-285.
RECEIVING - Kansas City, Kelce 12-168, De.Harris 3-39, C.Conley 3-25, Dam.Williams 2-7, Robinson 1-38, Hill 1-13, Ware 1-5. Oakland, J.Nelson 10-97, Cook 7-100, Richard 3-31, Roberts 3-25, Ateman 2-16, Martin 2-6, Dw.Harris 1-9, L.Smith 1-1.
PATRIOTS 24, VIKINGS 10
Minnesota;0;7;3;0 -- 10
New England;7;3;7;7 -- 24
First Quarter
NE - Develin 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 9:33.
Second Quarter
NE - FG Gostkowski 20, 5:45.
Min - Thielen 5 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :15.
Third Quarter
Min - FG Bailey 39, 2:20.
NE - Gordon 24 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), :35.
Fourth Quarter
NE - Develin 2 run (Gostkowski kick), 10:54.
A_65,878.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Min;NE
First downs;16;27
Total Net Yards;278;471
Rushes-yards;13-95;39-160
Passing;183;311
Punt Returns;1-4;3-29
Kickoff Returns;2-61;2-55
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;2-6
Comp-Att-Int;32-44-2;24-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-18;0-0
Punts;5-45.6;4-41.5
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;5-55;7-60
Time of Possession;26:39;33:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - Minnesota, Cook 9-84, Murray 4-11. New England, Michel 17-63, Edelman 2-35, White 6-26, Burkhead 7-20, Patterson 1-6, Brady 2-5, Develin 4-5.
PASSING - Minnesota, Cousins 32-44-2-201. New England, Brady 24-32-1-311.
RECEIVING - Minnesota, Cook 8-22, Diggs 5-49, Robinson 5-37, Thielen 5-28, Rudolph 3-38, Treadwell 2-13, Ham 2-11, Murray 2-3. New England, White 7-92, Gordon 3-58, Gronkowski 3-26, Edelman 3-25, Patterson 2-53, Burkhead 2-21, Hogan 2-20, Develin 1-9, Michel 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS - Minnesota, Bailey 48. New England, Gostkowski 48.
CARDINALS 20, PACKERS 17
Arizona;0;7;10;3 -- 20
Green Bay;0;10;0;7 -- 17
Second Quarter
GB - D.Adams 13 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 11:29.
Ari - Edmonds 6 run (Gonzalez kick), 4:42.
GB - FG Crosby 32, :15.
Third Quarter
Ari - FG Gonzalez 44, 5:18.
Ari - Edmonds 8 run (Gonzalez kick), 1:54.
Fourth Quarter
GB - A.Jones 8 run (Crosby kick), 5:26.
Ari - FG Gonzalez 44, 1:41.
A - 77,234.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Ari;GB
First downs;18;22
Total Net Yards;315;325
Rushes-yards;29-182;23-98
Passing;133;227
Punt Returns;3-14;2-25
Kickoff Returns;0-0;3-72
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;11-26-0;31-50-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-16;1-6
Punts;6-44.8;7-48.4
Fumbles-Lost;3-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;7-49;7-43
Time of Possession;27:34;32:26
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - Arizona, Da.Johnson 20-69, Edmonds 5-53, Rosen 2-32, Kirk 1-23, Logan 1-5. Green Bay, A.Jones 11-36, Valdes-Scantling 2-29, Rodgers 3-20, J.Williams 7-13.
PASSING - Arizona, Rosen 11-26-0-149. Green Bay, Rodgers 31-50-0-233.
RECEIVING - Arizona, Kirk 3-54, Fitzgerald 3-48, Edmonds 2-13, Sherfield 1-21, Seals-Jones 1-10, Da.Johnson 1-3. Green Bay, D.Adams 8-93, Graham 8-50, A.Jones 4-16, J.Williams 4-14, Cobb 3-25, Valdes-Scantling 2-19, Kumerow 1-11, Tonyan 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS - Green Bay, Crosby 49.
College polls
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 1 total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Alabama (61);13-0;1525;1
2. Clemson;13-0;1460;2
3. Notre Dame;12-0;1405;3
4. Oklahoma;12-1;1327;5
5. Ohio St.;12-1;1254;6
6. Georgia;11-2;1247;4
7. UCF;12-0;1158;7
8. Michigan;10-2;1076;8
9. Washington;10-3;992;10
10. Florida;9-3;894;11
11. LSU;9-3;847;12
12. Wash. St.;10-2;845;12
13. Penn St.;9-3;773;14
14. Texas;9-4;763;9
15. W. Virginia;8-3;694;15
16. Kentucky;9-3;639;16
17. Syracuse;9-3;516;18
18. Mississippi St.;8-4;375;20
19. Fresno St.;11-2;373;25
20. Utah;9-4;362;17
21. Texas A&M;8-4;359;22
22. Army;9-2;209;23
23. Boise St.;10-3;144;19
24. Missouri;8-4;133;NR
25. Iowa St.;8-4;110;24
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 109, Utah St. 86, NC State 54, Cincinnati 39, Stanford 28, Appalachian St. 19, UAB 4, Iowa 4, Troy 1, Oregon 1.
Playoff rankings
Team;Rec.
1. Alabama;13-0
2. Clemson;13-0
3. Notre Dame;12-0
4. Oklahoma;12-1
5. Georgia;11-2
6. Ohio St.;12-1
7. Michigan;10-2
8. UCF;12-0
9. Washington;10-3
10. Florida;9-3
11. LSU;9-3
12. Penn St.;9-3
13. Washington St.;10-2
14. Kentucky;9-3
15. Texas;9-4
16. West Virginia;8-3
17. Utah;9-4
18. Mississippi St.;8-4
19. Texas A&M;8-4
20. Syracuse;9-3
21. Fresno St.;11-2
22. Northwestern;8-5
23. Missouri;8-4
24. Iowa St.;8-4
25. Boise St.;10-3
College bowls
SATURDAY, DEC. 15
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (9-2) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
North Texas (9-3) vs. Utah St. (10-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Tulane (6-6) vs. La.-Lafayette (7-6), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Fresno St. (11-2) vs. Arizona St. (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian St. (10-2) vs. Middle Tennessee (8-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
TUESDAY, DEC. 18
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
North Illinois (8-5) vs. UAB (10-3), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 19
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Ohio (8-4) vs. San Diego St. (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
THURSDAY, DEC. 20
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
Marshall (8-4) vs. South Florida (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
FRIDAY, DEC. 21
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Toledo (7-5) vs. FIU (8-4), 11:30 a.m (ESPN)
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Western Michigan (7-5) vs. BYU (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
SATURDAY, DEC. 22
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Memphis (8-5) vs. Wake Forest (6-6), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Army (9-2) vs. Houston (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Buffalo (10-3) vs. Troy (9-3), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Louisiana Tech (7-5) vs. Hawaii (8-5), 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 26
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Boise St. (10-3) vs. Boston College (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Georgia Tech (7-5) vs. Minnesota (6-6), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix
TCU (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
THURSDAY, DEC. 27
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Duke (7-5) vs. Temple (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Miami (7-5) vs. Wisconsin (7-5), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Baylor (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
FRIDAY, DEC. 28
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Purdue (6-6) vs. Auburn (7-5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Syracuse (9-3) vs. West Virginia (8-3), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Iowa St. (8-4) vs. Washington St. (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
SATURDAY, DEC. 29
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
Florida (9-3) vs. Michigan (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia (7-5) vs. South Carolina (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Nevada (7-5) vs. Arkansas St. (8-4), 12:15 p.m. (CBSSN)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
CFP Semifinal
Clemson (13-0) vs. Notre Dame (12-0), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
CFP Semifinal
Alabama (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
MONDAY, DEC. 31
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Pittsburgh (7-6) vs. Stanford (8-4), 1 p.m. (CBS)
Redbox Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4), 2 p.m. (FOX)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Oklahoma St. (6-6) vs. Missouri (8-4), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4), 6 p.m. (FS1)
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Texas A&M (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
TUESDAY, JAN. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Iowa (8-4) vs. Mississippi St. (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Penn State (9-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3), noon (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
LSU (9-3) vs. UCF (12-0), noon (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Ohio State (12-1) vs. Washington (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Texas (9-4) vs. Georgia (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
MONDAY, JAN. 7
College Football Championship
Santa Clara, Calif.
Cotton Bowl winner vs. Orange Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
