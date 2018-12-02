Try 1 month for 99¢
AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;9;3;0;.750;331;259

Miami;6;6;0;.500;244;300

Buffalo;4;8;0;.333;178;293

N.Y. Jets;3;9;0;.250;243;307

South

Houston;9;3;0;.750;302;235

Indianapolis;6;6;0;.500;325;279

Tennessee;6;6;0;.500;221;245

Jacksonville;4;8;0;.333;203;243

North

Pittsburgh;7;4;1;.625;346;282

Baltimore;7;5;0;.583;297;214

Cincinnati;5;7;0;.417;286;371

Cleveland;4;7;1;.375;266;312

West

Kansas City;10;2;0;.833;444;327

L.A. Chargers;9;3;0;.750;340;249

Denver;6;6;0;.500;276;262

Oakland;2;10;0;.167;220;367

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W; L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;7;5;0;.583;247;223

Washington;6;5;0;.545;220;229

Philadelphia;5;6;0;.455;230;253

N.Y. Giants;4;8;0;.333;267;315

South

New Orleans;10;2;0;.833;419;269

Carolina;6;6;0;.500;304;306

Tampa Bay;5;7;0;.417;318;355

Atlanta;4;8;0;.333;296;333

North

Chicago;8;4;0;.667;344;241

Minnesota;6;5;1;.542;275;270

Green Bay;4;7;1;.375;281;287

Detroit;4;8;0;.333;254;316

West

y-L.A. Rams;11;1;0;.917;419;298

Seattle;7;5;0;.583;319;259

Arizona;3;9;0;.250;175;310

San Fran.;2;10;0;.167;255;336

y-clinched division

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Jacksonville 6, Indianapolis 0

Tampa Bay 24, Carolina 17

Houston 29, Cleveland 13

Baltimore 26, Atlanta 16

Arizona 20, Green Bay 17

Miami 21, Buffalo 17

Denver 24, Cincinnati 10

L.A. Rams 30, Detroit 16

N.Y. Giants 30, Chicago 27, OT

Tennessee 26, N.Y. Jets 22

Kansas City 40, Oakland 33

New England 24, Minnesota 10

Seattle 43, San Francisco 16

L.A. Chargers 33, Pittsburgh 30

GAME TODAY

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, noon

N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon

Atlanta at Green Bay, noon

Indianapolis at Houston, noon

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon

Carolina at Cleveland, noon

New England at Miami, noon

Baltimore at Kansas City, noon

Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY, DEC. 10

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summaries

GIANTS 30, BEARS 27, OT

Chicago;7;7;0;13;0 -- 27

New York;7;3;14;3;3 -- 30

First Quarter

NYG - Ogletree 8 interception return (Rosas kick), 14:14.

Chi - Shaheen 2 pass from Daniel (Parkey kick), 3:28.

Second Quarter

Chi - Hicks 1 run (Parkey kick), 3:40.

NYG - FG Rosas 57, :00.

Third Quarter

NYG - R.Shepard 49 pass from Beckham (Rosas kick), 12:49.

NYG - Beckham 1 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 3:58.

Fourth Quarter

Chi - FG Parkey 36, 9:25.

NYG - FG Rosas 37, 1:49.

Chi - FG Parkey 21, 1:13.

Chi - Miller 1 pass from Cohen (Parkey kick), :00.

Overtime

NYG - FG Rosas 44, 5:57.

A - 76,465.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Chi;NYG

First downs;23;18

Total Net Yards;376;338

Rushes-yards;32-118;29-141

Passing;258;197

Punt Returns;2-15;3-36

Kickoff Returns;2-24;3-56

Interceptions Ret;1-8;2-28

Comp-Att-Int;27-40-2;20-36-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;5-28;3-22

Punts;6-50.5;7-44.3

Fumbles-Lost;6-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;8-58;12-107

Time of Possession ;33:58;33:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - Chicago, Howard 16-76, Cohen 8-30, Mizzell 3-7, Daniel 4-4, Hicks 1-1. New York, Barkley 24-125, Gallman 5-16.

PASSING - Chicago, Daniel 26-39-2-285, Cohen 1-1-0-1. New York, Manning 19-35-1-170, Beckham 1-1-0-49.

RECEIVING - Chicago, Cohen 12-156, Robinson 5-79, Gabriel 3-17, Mizzell 2-16, Shaheen 2-5, Bellamy 1-8, Howard 1-4, Miller 1-1. New York, Ellison 4-42, S.Shepard 4-28, Beckham 3-35, Barkley 3-21, R.Shepard 2-59, Simonson 2-25, Fowler 1-11, Gallman 1-(minus 2).

CHIEFS 40, RAIDERS 33

Kansas City;10;9;14;7 -- 40

Oakland;0;7;9;17 -- 33

First Quarter

KC - Kelce 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:11.

KC - FG Butker 29, 7:42.

Second Quarter

KC - FG Butker 50, 7:02.

Oak - Martin 1 run (Carlson kick), 1:04.

KC - Kelce 6 pass from Mahomes (kick blocked), :07.

Third Quarter

Oak - FG Carlson 50, 11:06.

KC - Ware 1 run (Butker kick), 5:48.

Oak - Cook 24 pass from Carr (run failed), 3:28.

KC - De.Harris 13 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :04.

Fourth Quarter

Oak - L.Smith 1 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 10:41.

Oak - Ateman 9 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 6:46.

KC - C.Conley 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:54.

Oak - FG Carlson 44, :30.

A - 54,255.

TEAM STATISTICS

;KC;Oak

First downs;25;28

Total Net Yards;469;442

Rushes-yards;30-174;28-171

Passing;295;271

Punt Returns;0-0;0-0

Kickoff Returns;5-80;3-66

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;23-38-0;29-38-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;3-14

Punts;3-41.0;2-30.5

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;4-3

Penalties-Yards;11-94;8-74

Time of Possession;29:14;30:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - Kansas City, Mahomes 9-52, Ware 14-47, Dam.Williams 5-38, Hill 2-37. Oakland, Richard 6-95, Martin 18-61, Carr 1-8, Washington 3-7.

PASSING - Kansas City, Mahomes 23-38-0-295. Oakland, Carr 29-38-0-285.

RECEIVING - Kansas City, Kelce 12-168, De.Harris 3-39, C.Conley 3-25, Dam.Williams 2-7, Robinson 1-38, Hill 1-13, Ware 1-5. Oakland, J.Nelson 10-97, Cook 7-100, Richard 3-31, Roberts 3-25, Ateman 2-16, Martin 2-6, Dw.Harris 1-9, L.Smith 1-1.

PATRIOTS 24, VIKINGS 10

Minnesota;0;7;3;0 -- 10

New England;7;3;7;7 -- 24

First Quarter

NE - Develin 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 9:33.

Second Quarter

NE - FG Gostkowski 20, 5:45.

Min - Thielen 5 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :15.

Third Quarter

Min - FG Bailey 39, 2:20.

NE - Gordon 24 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), :35.

Fourth Quarter

NE - Develin 2 run (Gostkowski kick), 10:54.

A_65,878.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Min;NE

First downs;16;27

Total Net Yards;278;471

Rushes-yards;13-95;39-160

Passing;183;311

Punt Returns;1-4;3-29

Kickoff Returns;2-61;2-55

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;2-6

Comp-Att-Int;32-44-2;24-32-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-18;0-0

Punts;5-45.6;4-41.5

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;5-55;7-60

Time of Possession;26:39;33:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - Minnesota, Cook 9-84, Murray 4-11. New England, Michel 17-63, Edelman 2-35, White 6-26, Burkhead 7-20, Patterson 1-6, Brady 2-5, Develin 4-5.

PASSING - Minnesota, Cousins 32-44-2-201. New England, Brady 24-32-1-311.

RECEIVING - Minnesota, Cook 8-22, Diggs 5-49, Robinson 5-37, Thielen 5-28, Rudolph 3-38, Treadwell 2-13, Ham 2-11, Murray 2-3. New England, White 7-92, Gordon 3-58, Gronkowski 3-26, Edelman 3-25, Patterson 2-53, Burkhead 2-21, Hogan 2-20, Develin 1-9, Michel 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS - Minnesota, Bailey 48. New England, Gostkowski 48.

CARDINALS 20, PACKERS 17

Arizona;0;7;10;3 -- 20

Green Bay;0;10;0;7 -- 17

Second Quarter

GB - D.Adams 13 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 11:29.

Ari - Edmonds 6 run (Gonzalez kick), 4:42.

GB - FG Crosby 32, :15.

Third Quarter

Ari - FG Gonzalez 44, 5:18.

Ari - Edmonds 8 run (Gonzalez kick), 1:54.

Fourth Quarter

GB - A.Jones 8 run (Crosby kick), 5:26.

Ari - FG Gonzalez 44, 1:41.

A - 77,234.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Ari;GB

First downs;18;22

Total Net Yards;315;325

Rushes-yards;29-182;23-98

Passing;133;227

Punt Returns;3-14;2-25

Kickoff Returns;0-0;3-72

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;11-26-0;31-50-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-16;1-6

Punts;6-44.8;7-48.4

Fumbles-Lost;3-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;7-49;7-43

Time of Possession;27:34;32:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - Arizona, Da.Johnson 20-69, Edmonds 5-53, Rosen 2-32, Kirk 1-23, Logan 1-5. Green Bay, A.Jones 11-36, Valdes-Scantling 2-29, Rodgers 3-20, J.Williams 7-13.

PASSING - Arizona, Rosen 11-26-0-149. Green Bay, Rodgers 31-50-0-233.

RECEIVING - Arizona, Kirk 3-54, Fitzgerald 3-48, Edmonds 2-13, Sherfield 1-21, Seals-Jones 1-10, Da.Johnson 1-3. Green Bay, D.Adams 8-93, Graham 8-50, A.Jones 4-16, J.Williams 4-14, Cobb 3-25, Valdes-Scantling 2-19, Kumerow 1-11, Tonyan 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS - Green Bay, Crosby 49.

College polls

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 1 total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Alabama (61);13-0;1525;1

2. Clemson;13-0;1460;2

3. Notre Dame;12-0;1405;3

4. Oklahoma;12-1;1327;5

5. Ohio St.;12-1;1254;6

6. Georgia;11-2;1247;4

7. UCF;12-0;1158;7

8. Michigan;10-2;1076;8

9. Washington;10-3;992;10

10. Florida;9-3;894;11

11. LSU;9-3;847;12

12. Wash. St.;10-2;845;12

13. Penn St.;9-3;773;14

14. Texas;9-4;763;9

15. W. Virginia;8-3;694;15

16. Kentucky;9-3;639;16

17. Syracuse;9-3;516;18

18. Mississippi St.;8-4;375;20

19. Fresno St.;11-2;373;25

20. Utah;9-4;362;17

21. Texas A&M;8-4;359;22

22. Army;9-2;209;23

23. Boise St.;10-3;144;19

24. Missouri;8-4;133;NR

25. Iowa St.;8-4;110;24

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 109, Utah St. 86, NC State 54, Cincinnati 39, Stanford 28, Appalachian St. 19, UAB 4, Iowa 4, Troy 1, Oregon 1.

Playoff rankings

Team;Rec.

1. Alabama;13-0

2. Clemson;13-0

3. Notre Dame;12-0

4. Oklahoma;12-1

5. Georgia;11-2

6. Ohio St.;12-1

7. Michigan;10-2

8. UCF;12-0

9. Washington;10-3

10. Florida;9-3

11. LSU;9-3

12. Penn St.;9-3

13. Washington St.;10-2

14. Kentucky;9-3

15. Texas;9-4

16. West Virginia;8-3

17. Utah;9-4

18. Mississippi St.;8-4

19. Texas A&M;8-4

20. Syracuse;9-3

21. Fresno St.;11-2

22. Northwestern;8-5

23. Missouri;8-4

24. Iowa St.;8-4

25. Boise St.;10-3

College bowls

SATURDAY, DEC. 15

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (9-2) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

North Texas (9-3) vs. Utah St. (10-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Tulane (6-6) vs. La.-Lafayette (7-6), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Fresno St. (11-2) vs. Arizona St. (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

New Orleans Bowl

Appalachian St. (10-2) vs. Middle Tennessee (8-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

TUESDAY, DEC. 18

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

North Illinois (8-5) vs. UAB (10-3), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 19

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Ohio (8-4) vs. San Diego St. (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

THURSDAY, DEC. 20

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Marshall (8-4) vs. South Florida (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

FRIDAY, DEC. 21

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Toledo (7-5) vs. FIU (8-4), 11:30 a.m (ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Western Michigan (7-5) vs. BYU (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

SATURDAY, DEC. 22

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Memphis (8-5) vs. Wake Forest (6-6), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Army (9-2) vs. Houston (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Buffalo (10-3) vs. Troy (9-3), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Louisiana Tech (7-5) vs. Hawaii (8-5), 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 26

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Dallas

Boise St. (10-3) vs. Boston College (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Georgia Tech (7-5) vs. Minnesota (6-6), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cheez-It Bowl

Phoenix

TCU (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

THURSDAY, DEC. 27

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Duke (7-5) vs. Temple (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Miami (7-5) vs. Wisconsin (7-5), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Baylor (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

FRIDAY, DEC. 28

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Purdue (6-6) vs. Auburn (7-5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Syracuse (9-3) vs. West Virginia (8-3), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Iowa St. (8-4) vs. Washington St. (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

SATURDAY, DEC. 29

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

Florida (9-3) vs. Michigan (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Virginia (7-5) vs. South Carolina (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Nevada (7-5) vs. Arkansas St. (8-4), 12:15 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

CFP Semifinal

Clemson (13-0) vs. Notre Dame (12-0), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

CFP Semifinal

Alabama (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

MONDAY, DEC. 31

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Pittsburgh (7-6) vs. Stanford (8-4), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Redbox Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4), 2 p.m. (FOX)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Oklahoma St. (6-6) vs. Missouri (8-4), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4), 6 p.m. (FS1)

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Texas A&M (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

TUESDAY, JAN. 1

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Iowa (8-4) vs. Mississippi St. (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Penn State (9-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3), noon (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

LSU (9-3) vs. UCF (12-0), noon (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Ohio State (12-1) vs. Washington (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

Texas (9-4) vs. Georgia (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

MONDAY, JAN. 7

College Football Championship

Santa Clara, Calif.

Cotton Bowl winner vs. Orange Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

