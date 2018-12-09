Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;9;4;0;.692;364;293

Miami;7;6;0;.538;278;333

Buffalo;4;9;0;.308;201;320

N.Y. Jets;4;9;0;.308;270;330

South

Houston;9;4;0;.692;323;259

Indianapolis;7;6;0;.538;349;300

Tennessee;7;6;0;.538;251;254

Jacksonville;4;9;0;.308;212;273

North

Pittsburgh;7;5;1;.577;367;306

Baltimore;7;6;0;.538;321;241

Cleveland;5;7;1;.423;292;332

Cincinnati;5;8;0;.385;307;397

West

x-Kansas City;11;2;0;.846;471;351

L.A. Chargers;10;3;0;.769;366;270

Denver;6;7;0;.462;290;282

Oakland;3;10;0;.231;244;388

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;8;5;0;.615;276;246

Philadelphia;6;7;0;.462;281;295

Washington;6;7;0;.462;249;297

N.Y. Giants;5;8;0;.385;307;331

South

y-New Orleans;11;2;0;.846;447;283

Carolina;6;7;0;.462;324;332

Tampa Bay;5;8;0;.385;332;383

Atlanta;4;9;0;.308;316;367

North

Chicago;9;4;0;.692;359;247

Minnesota;6;5;1;.542;275;270

Green Bay;5;7;1;.423;315;307

Detroit;5;8;0;.385;271;319

West

y-L.A. Rams;11;2;0;.846;425;313

Seattle;7;5;0;.583;319;259

Arizona;3;10;0;.231;178;327

San Fran.;3;10;0;.231;275;350

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Giants 40, Washington 16

Miami 34, New England 33

Cleveland 26, Carolina 20

Indianapolis 24, Houston 21

New Orleans 28, Tampa Bay 14

Green Bay 34, Atlanta 20

N.Y. Jets 27, Buffalo 23

Kansas City 27, Baltimore 24, OT

L.A. Chargers 26, Cincinnati 21

San Francisco 20, Denver 14

Detroit 17, Arizona 3

Oakland 24, Pittsburgh 21

Dallas 29, Philadelphia 23, OT

Chicago 15, L.A. Rams 6

GAME TODAY

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Houston at N.Y. Jets, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, noon

Green Bay at Chicago, noon

Detroit at Buffalo, noon

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, noon

Arizona at Atlanta, noon

Oakland at Cincinnati, noon

Dallas at Indianapolis, noon

Miami at Minnesota, noon

Washington at Jacksonville, noon

Seattle at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY, DEC. 17

New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summaries

CHIEFS 27, RAVENS 24, OT

Baltimore;0;10;7;7;0 -- 24

Kansas City;7;10;0;7;3 -- 27

First Quarter

KC - Dam. Williams 1 run (Butker kick), 3:03.

Second Quarter

Bal - Dixon 3 run (Tucker kick), 14:17.

Bal - FG Tucker 28, 7:00.

KC - Kelce 15 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:37.

KC - FG Butker 24, :00.

Third Quarter

Bal - M.Williams 10 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:10.

Fourth Quarter

Bal - J.Brown 9 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:04.

KC - Dam.Williams 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :53.

Overtime

KC - FG Butker 35, 4:42.

A - 74,336.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Bal;KC

First downs;24;30

Total Net Yards;321;441

Rushes-yards;39-198;27-94

Passing;123;347

Punt Returns;1-55;2-13

Kickoff Returns;1-30;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;1-5;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;13-26-0;35-53-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-24;3-30

Punts;3-52.7;3-37.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-0

Penalties-Yards;11-112;7-53

Time of Possession;31:27;37:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - Baltimore, Jackson 13-71, Edwards 16-67, Dixon 8-59, Montgomery 2-1. Kansas City, Ware 15-75, Dam.Williams 8-14, Hill 1-6, Sherman 1-2, Mahomes 2-(minus 3).

PASSING - Baltimore, Jackson 13-24-0-147, Griffin 0-2-0-0. Kansas City, Mahomes 35-53-1-377.

RECEIVING - Baltimore, Snead 5-61, Crabtree 3-31, J.Brown 2-23, Dixon 1-21, M.Williams 1-10, Montgomery 1-1. Kansas City, Hill 8-139, Kelce 7-77, Ware 5-54, Robinson 5-42, Dam.Williams 4-16, Harris 3-28, Conley 2-13, Dar.Williams 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS - Kansas City, Butker 51, Butker 43.

PACKERS 34, FALCONS 20

Atlanta;7;0;0;13 -- 20

Green Bay;7;13;14;0 -- 34

First Quarter

Atl - Ju. Jones 16 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 11:36.

GB - D. Adams 7 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:11.

Second Quarter

GB - FG Crosby 50, 7:45.

GB - Breeland 22 interception return (Crosby kick), 6:01.

GB - FG Crosby 48, :00.

Third Quarter

GB - Cobb 24 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 12:44.

GB - A. Jones 29 run (Crosby kick), 5:51.

Fourth Quarter

Atl - Ju. Jones 12 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 13:34.

Atl - Hardy 19 pass from Ryan (kick failed), :14.

A - 77,329.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Atl;GB

First downs;22;23

Total Net Yards;344;300

Rushes-yards;24-107;25-138

Passing;237;162

Punt Returns;1-14;2-0

Kickoff Returns;5-112;1-26

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-22

Comp-Att-Int;28-42-1;21-32-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-25;4-34

Punts;4-50.0;4-42.3

Fumbles-Lost;3-1;2-0

Penalties-Yards;13-101;6-37

Time of Possession;30:49;29:11

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - Atlanta, Smith 11-60, Coleman 10-45, Hill 1-5, Ryan 1-0, Hall 1-(minus 3). Green Bay, A.Jones 17-78, Rodgers 3-44, J.Williams 4-17, Kizer 1-(minus 1).

PASSING - Atlanta, Ryan 28-42-1-262. Green Bay, Rodgers 21-32-0-196.

RECEIVING - Atlanta, Ju.Jones 8-106, Sanu 6-54, Hooper 4-37, Hardy 3-30, Smith 3-14, Saubert 2-15, Ridley 1-10, Coleman 1-(minus 4). Green Bay, D.Adams 7-81, Cobb 5-43, A.Jones 3-28, Valdes-Scantling 2-19, Graham 2-13, St. Brown 2-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS - Atlanta, Bryant 53.

BEARS 15, RAMS 6

L.A. Rams;3;3;0;0 -- 6

Chicago;3;3;9;0 -- 15

First Quarter

La - FG Zuerlein 27, 9:12.

Chi - FG Parkey 39, 2:48.

Second Quarter

Chi - FG Parkey 31, 9:24.

La - FG Zuerlein 50, 4:12.

Third Quarter

Chi - Safety, 14:14.

Chi - Sowell 2 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 9:58.

A - 61,695.

TEAM STATISTICS

;La;Chi

First downs;14;17

Total Net Yards;214;294

Rushes-yards;13-52;35-194

Passing;162;100

Punt Returns;0-0;1-22

Kickoff Returns;3-59;2-20

Interceptions Ret.;3-83;4-34

Comp-Att-Int;21-45-4;16-30-3

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-25;1-10

Punts;3-48.7;5-45.8

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;9-57;6-45

Time of Possession;23:11;36:49

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - Los Angeles, Gurley 11-28, Davis 1-19, Goff 1-5. Chicago, Howard 19-101, Cohen 9-69, Trubisky 6-23, Mizzell 1-1.

PASSING - Los Angeles, Goff 20-44-4-180, Hekker 1-1-0-7. Chicago, Trubisky 16-30-3-110.

RECEIVING - Los Angeles, Woods 7-61, Everett 4-29, Reynolds 3-36, Gurley 3-30, Cooks 3-22, Higbee 1-9. Chicago, Robinson 5-42, Cohen 4-20, Gabriel 3-22, T.Burton 2-22, Howard 1-2, Sowell 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS - Los Angeles, Zuerlein 40. Chicago, Parkey 38.

College playoffs

FCS

SEMIFINALS

Game Friday

North Dakota St. (13-0) vs. South Dakota St. (10-2), 7 p.m.

Game Saturday

Maine (10-3) vs. Eastern Washington (11-2), 1 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Saturday, Jan. 5

At Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

NCAA Division II

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Saturday

At McKinney, Texas

Valdosta St. (13-0) vs. Ferris St. (15-0), 3 p.m.

NCAA Division III

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Friday

At Shenandoah, Texas

Mount Union (14-0) vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor (14-0), 6 p.m.

NAIA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Saturday

At Daytona Beach, Fla.

Morningside (14-0) vs. Benedictine (Kan.) (13-1), 6 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments