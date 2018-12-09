NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;9;4;0;.692;364;293
Miami;7;6;0;.538;278;333
Buffalo;4;9;0;.308;201;320
N.Y. Jets;4;9;0;.308;270;330
South
Houston;9;4;0;.692;323;259
Indianapolis;7;6;0;.538;349;300
Tennessee;7;6;0;.538;251;254
Jacksonville;4;9;0;.308;212;273
North
Pittsburgh;7;5;1;.577;367;306
Baltimore;7;6;0;.538;321;241
Cleveland;5;7;1;.423;292;332
Cincinnati;5;8;0;.385;307;397
West
x-Kansas City;11;2;0;.846;471;351
L.A. Chargers;10;3;0;.769;366;270
Denver;6;7;0;.462;290;282
Oakland;3;10;0;.231;244;388
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;8;5;0;.615;276;246
Philadelphia;6;7;0;.462;281;295
Washington;6;7;0;.462;249;297
N.Y. Giants;5;8;0;.385;307;331
South
y-New Orleans;11;2;0;.846;447;283
Carolina;6;7;0;.462;324;332
Tampa Bay;5;8;0;.385;332;383
Atlanta;4;9;0;.308;316;367
North
Chicago;9;4;0;.692;359;247
Minnesota;6;5;1;.542;275;270
Green Bay;5;7;1;.423;315;307
Detroit;5;8;0;.385;271;319
West
y-L.A. Rams;11;2;0;.846;425;313
Seattle;7;5;0;.583;319;259
Arizona;3;10;0;.231;178;327
San Fran.;3;10;0;.231;275;350
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Giants 40, Washington 16
Miami 34, New England 33
Cleveland 26, Carolina 20
Indianapolis 24, Houston 21
New Orleans 28, Tampa Bay 14
Green Bay 34, Atlanta 20
N.Y. Jets 27, Buffalo 23
Kansas City 27, Baltimore 24, OT
L.A. Chargers 26, Cincinnati 21
San Francisco 20, Denver 14
Detroit 17, Arizona 3
Oakland 24, Pittsburgh 21
Dallas 29, Philadelphia 23, OT
Chicago 15, L.A. Rams 6
GAME TODAY
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Houston at N.Y. Jets, 3:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, noon
Green Bay at Chicago, noon
Detroit at Buffalo, noon
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, noon
Arizona at Atlanta, noon
Oakland at Cincinnati, noon
Dallas at Indianapolis, noon
Miami at Minnesota, noon
Washington at Jacksonville, noon
Seattle at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
New England at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY, DEC. 17
New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.
NFL summaries
CHIEFS 27, RAVENS 24, OT
Baltimore;0;10;7;7;0 -- 24
Kansas City;7;10;0;7;3 -- 27
First Quarter
KC - Dam. Williams 1 run (Butker kick), 3:03.
Second Quarter
Bal - Dixon 3 run (Tucker kick), 14:17.
Bal - FG Tucker 28, 7:00.
KC - Kelce 15 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:37.
KC - FG Butker 24, :00.
Third Quarter
Bal - M.Williams 10 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 3:10.
Fourth Quarter
Bal - J.Brown 9 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:04.
KC - Dam.Williams 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :53.
Overtime
KC - FG Butker 35, 4:42.
A - 74,336.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Bal;KC
First downs;24;30
Total Net Yards;321;441
Rushes-yards;39-198;27-94
Passing;123;347
Punt Returns;1-55;2-13
Kickoff Returns;1-30;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;1-5;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;13-26-0;35-53-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-24;3-30
Punts;3-52.7;3-37.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-0
Penalties-Yards;11-112;7-53
Time of Possession;31:27;37:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - Baltimore, Jackson 13-71, Edwards 16-67, Dixon 8-59, Montgomery 2-1. Kansas City, Ware 15-75, Dam.Williams 8-14, Hill 1-6, Sherman 1-2, Mahomes 2-(minus 3).
PASSING - Baltimore, Jackson 13-24-0-147, Griffin 0-2-0-0. Kansas City, Mahomes 35-53-1-377.
RECEIVING - Baltimore, Snead 5-61, Crabtree 3-31, J.Brown 2-23, Dixon 1-21, M.Williams 1-10, Montgomery 1-1. Kansas City, Hill 8-139, Kelce 7-77, Ware 5-54, Robinson 5-42, Dam.Williams 4-16, Harris 3-28, Conley 2-13, Dar.Williams 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS - Kansas City, Butker 51, Butker 43.
PACKERS 34, FALCONS 20
Atlanta;7;0;0;13 -- 20
Green Bay;7;13;14;0 -- 34
First Quarter
Atl - Ju. Jones 16 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 11:36.
GB - D. Adams 7 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:11.
Second Quarter
GB - FG Crosby 50, 7:45.
GB - Breeland 22 interception return (Crosby kick), 6:01.
GB - FG Crosby 48, :00.
Third Quarter
GB - Cobb 24 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 12:44.
GB - A. Jones 29 run (Crosby kick), 5:51.
Fourth Quarter
Atl - Ju. Jones 12 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 13:34.
Atl - Hardy 19 pass from Ryan (kick failed), :14.
A - 77,329.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Atl;GB
First downs;22;23
Total Net Yards;344;300
Rushes-yards;24-107;25-138
Passing;237;162
Punt Returns;1-14;2-0
Kickoff Returns;5-112;1-26
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-22
Comp-Att-Int;28-42-1;21-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-25;4-34
Punts;4-50.0;4-42.3
Fumbles-Lost;3-1;2-0
Penalties-Yards;13-101;6-37
Time of Possession;30:49;29:11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - Atlanta, Smith 11-60, Coleman 10-45, Hill 1-5, Ryan 1-0, Hall 1-(minus 3). Green Bay, A.Jones 17-78, Rodgers 3-44, J.Williams 4-17, Kizer 1-(minus 1).
PASSING - Atlanta, Ryan 28-42-1-262. Green Bay, Rodgers 21-32-0-196.
RECEIVING - Atlanta, Ju.Jones 8-106, Sanu 6-54, Hooper 4-37, Hardy 3-30, Smith 3-14, Saubert 2-15, Ridley 1-10, Coleman 1-(minus 4). Green Bay, D.Adams 7-81, Cobb 5-43, A.Jones 3-28, Valdes-Scantling 2-19, Graham 2-13, St. Brown 2-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS - Atlanta, Bryant 53.
BEARS 15, RAMS 6
L.A. Rams;3;3;0;0 -- 6
Chicago;3;3;9;0 -- 15
First Quarter
La - FG Zuerlein 27, 9:12.
Chi - FG Parkey 39, 2:48.
Second Quarter
Chi - FG Parkey 31, 9:24.
La - FG Zuerlein 50, 4:12.
Third Quarter
Chi - Safety, 14:14.
Chi - Sowell 2 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 9:58.
A - 61,695.
TEAM STATISTICS
;La;Chi
First downs;14;17
Total Net Yards;214;294
Rushes-yards;13-52;35-194
Passing;162;100
Punt Returns;0-0;1-22
Kickoff Returns;3-59;2-20
Interceptions Ret.;3-83;4-34
Comp-Att-Int;21-45-4;16-30-3
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-25;1-10
Punts;3-48.7;5-45.8
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;9-57;6-45
Time of Possession;23:11;36:49
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - Los Angeles, Gurley 11-28, Davis 1-19, Goff 1-5. Chicago, Howard 19-101, Cohen 9-69, Trubisky 6-23, Mizzell 1-1.
PASSING - Los Angeles, Goff 20-44-4-180, Hekker 1-1-0-7. Chicago, Trubisky 16-30-3-110.
RECEIVING - Los Angeles, Woods 7-61, Everett 4-29, Reynolds 3-36, Gurley 3-30, Cooks 3-22, Higbee 1-9. Chicago, Robinson 5-42, Cohen 4-20, Gabriel 3-22, T.Burton 2-22, Howard 1-2, Sowell 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS - Los Angeles, Zuerlein 40. Chicago, Parkey 38.
College playoffs
FCS
SEMIFINALS
Game Friday
North Dakota St. (13-0) vs. South Dakota St. (10-2), 7 p.m.
Game Saturday
Maine (10-3) vs. Eastern Washington (11-2), 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Saturday, Jan. 5
At Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
NCAA Division II
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Saturday
At McKinney, Texas
Valdosta St. (13-0) vs. Ferris St. (15-0), 3 p.m.
NCAA Division III
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Friday
At Shenandoah, Texas
Mount Union (14-0) vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor (14-0), 6 p.m.
NAIA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Saturday
At Daytona Beach, Fla.
Morningside (14-0) vs. Benedictine (Kan.) (13-1), 6 p.m.
