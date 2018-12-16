Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;9;5;0;.643;374;310

Miami;7;7;0;.500;295;374

Buffalo;5;9;0;.357;215;333

N.Y. Jets;4;10;0;.286;292;359

South

Houston;10;4;0;.714;352;281

Indianapolis;8;6;0;.571;372;300

Tennessee;8;6;0;.571;268;254

Jacksonville;4;10;0;.286;225;289

North

Pittsburgh;8;5;1;.607;384;316

Baltimore;8;6;0;.571;341;253

Cleveland;6;7;1;.464;309;348

Cincinnati;6;8;0;.429;337;413

West

x-Kansas City;11;3;0;.786;499;380

x-L.A. Chargers;11;3;0;.786;395;298

Denver;6;8;0;.429;306;299

Oakland;3;11;0;.214;260;418

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;8;6;0;.571;276;269

Philadelphia;7;7;0;.500;311;318

Washington;7;7;0;.500;265;310

N.Y. Giants;5;9;0;.357;307;348

South

y-New Orleans;11;2;0;.846;447;283

Carolina;6;7;0;.462;324;332

Atlanta;5;9;0;.357;356;381

Tampa Bay;5;9;0;.357;344;403

North

y-Chicago;10;4;0;.714;383;264

Minnesota;7;6;1;.536;323;308

Green Bay;5;8;1;.393;332;331

Detroit;5;9;0;.357;284;333

West

y-L.A. Rams;11;3;0;.786;448;343

Seattle;8;6;0;.571;363;292

San Fran.;4;10;0;.286;301;373

Arizona;3;11;0;.214;192;367

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT

Cleveland 17, Denver 16

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore 20, Tampa Bay 12

Washington 16, Jacksonville 13

Indianapolis 23, Dallas 0

Buffalo 14, Detroit 13

Chicago 24, Green Bay 17

Minnesota 41, Miami 17

Tennessee 17, N.Y. Giants 0

Atlanta 40, Arizona 14

Cincinnati 30, Oakland 16

Pittsburgh 17, New England 10

San Francisco 26, Seattle 23, OT

Philadelphia 30, L.A. Rams 23

GAME TODAY

New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Washington at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Atlanta at Carolina, noon

Houston at Philadelphia, noon

N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, noon

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, noon

Minnesota at Detroit, noon

Buffalo at New England, noon

Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon

Jacksonville at Miami, noon

Tampa Bay at Dallas, noon

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Denver at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summaries

VIKINGS 41, DOLPHINS 17

Miami;0;10;7;0 -- 17

Minnesota;21;0;3;17 -- 41

First Quarter

Min - Diggs 13 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 11:40.

Min - Cook 13 run (Bailey kick), 6:21.

Min - Murray 18 run (Bailey kick), 1:32.

Second Quarter

Mia - Fitzpatrick 50 interception return (Sanders kick), 7:44.

Mia - FG Sanders 25, :14.

Third Quarter

Mia - Ballage 75 run (Sanders kick), 14:49.

Min - FG Bailey 36, 8:40.

Fourth Quarter

Min - FG Bailey 34, 13:01.

Min - Robinson 40 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 9:54.

Min - Cook 21 run (Bailey kick), 7:49.

A - 66,841.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Mia;Min

First downs;12;22

Total Net Yards;193;418

Rushes-yards;20-156;40-220

Passing;37;198

Punt Returns;2-8;5-116

Kickoff Returns;2-45;1-24

Interceptions Ret.;1-50;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;11-24-0;14-21-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;9-71;2-17

Punts;7-50.1;3-42.3

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;8-49;6-45

Time of Possession;26:44;33:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - Miami, Ballage 12-123, Gore 5-14, Bolden 1-12, Drake 1-6, Tannehill 1-1. Minnesota, Cook 19-136, Murray 15-68, Diggs 1-9, Cousins 5-7.

PASSING - Miami, Tannehill 11-24-0-108. Minnesota, Cousins 14-21-1-215.

RECEIVING - Miami, Amendola 3-30, Drake 3-28, Gesicki 2-23, Stills 1-17, Butler 1-12, Ballage 1-(minus 2). Minnesota, Diggs 4-49, Rudolph 3-23, Conklin 2-53, Robinson 2-44, Thielen 2-19, Cook 1-27.

BEARS 24, PACKERS 17

Green Bay;0;3;11;3 -- 17

Chicago;7;7;0;10 -- 24

First Quarter

Chi - Howard 9 run (Parkey kick), 2:08.

Second Quarter

GB - FG Crosby 41, 7:27.

Chi - Cohen 12 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), :30.

Third Quarter

GB - FG Crosby 43, 9:26.

GB - J. Williams 10 run (D. Adams pass from Rodgers), 4:10.

Fourth Quarter

Chi - T. Burton 13 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 10:16.

Chi - FG Parkey 24, 6:43.

GB - FG Crosby 45, :11.

A - 62,372.

TEAM STATISTICS

;GB;Chi

First downs;19;19

Total Net Yards;323;329

Rushes-yards;19-88;29-97

Passing;235;232

Punt Returns;1-1;2-53

Kickoff Returns;0-0;3-75

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-13

Comp-Att-Int;25-42-1;20-28-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;5-39;1-3

Punts;5-41.6;4-44.3

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;2-1

Penalties-Yards;7-48;4-24

Time of Possession;29:37;30:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - Green Bay, J. Williams 12-55, Rodgers 3-25, A.Jones 4-8. Chicago, Howard 19-60, Cohen 5-21, Trubisky 3-16, Mizzell 1-1, Cunningham 1-minus 1.

PASSING - Green Bay, Rodgers 25-42-1-274. Chicago, Trubisky 20-28-0-235.

RECEIVING - Green Bay, D. Adams 8-119, J.Williams 4-42, Kendricks 4-27, Graham 3-32, Cobb 3-30, Valdes-Scantling 1-12, St. Brown 1-7, Kumerow 1-5. Chicago, Cohen 5-31, T.Burton 4-36, Robinson 3-54, Gabriel 3-33, Shaheen 2-39, Bellamy 1-18, Howard 1-15, Mizzell 1-9.

College bowls

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT

New Orleans Bowl

Appalachian St. 45, Middle Tennessee 13

GAME TUESDAY

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

North Illinois (8-5) vs. UAB (10-3), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME WEDNESDAY

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Ohio (8-4) vs. San Diego St. (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME THURSDAY

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Marshall (8-4) vs. South Florida (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES FRIDAY

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Toledo (7-5) vs. FIU (8-4), 11:30 a.m (ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Western Michigan (7-5) vs. BYU (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES SATURDAY

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Memphis (8-5) vs. Wake Forest (6-6), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Army (9-2) vs. Houston (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Buffalo (10-3) vs. Troy (9-3), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Louisiana Tech (7-5) vs. Hawaii (8-5), 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

