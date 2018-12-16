NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;9;5;0;.643;374;310
Miami;7;7;0;.500;295;374
Buffalo;5;9;0;.357;215;333
N.Y. Jets;4;10;0;.286;292;359
South
Houston;10;4;0;.714;352;281
Indianapolis;8;6;0;.571;372;300
Tennessee;8;6;0;.571;268;254
Jacksonville;4;10;0;.286;225;289
North
Pittsburgh;8;5;1;.607;384;316
Baltimore;8;6;0;.571;341;253
Cleveland;6;7;1;.464;309;348
Cincinnati;6;8;0;.429;337;413
West
x-Kansas City;11;3;0;.786;499;380
x-L.A. Chargers;11;3;0;.786;395;298
Denver;6;8;0;.429;306;299
Oakland;3;11;0;.214;260;418
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;8;6;0;.571;276;269
Philadelphia;7;7;0;.500;311;318
Washington;7;7;0;.500;265;310
N.Y. Giants;5;9;0;.357;307;348
South
y-New Orleans;11;2;0;.846;447;283
Carolina;6;7;0;.462;324;332
Atlanta;5;9;0;.357;356;381
Tampa Bay;5;9;0;.357;344;403
North
y-Chicago;10;4;0;.714;383;264
Minnesota;7;6;1;.536;323;308
Green Bay;5;8;1;.393;332;331
Detroit;5;9;0;.357;284;333
West
y-L.A. Rams;11;3;0;.786;448;343
Seattle;8;6;0;.571;363;292
San Fran.;4;10;0;.286;301;373
Arizona;3;11;0;.214;192;367
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT
Cleveland 17, Denver 16
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore 20, Tampa Bay 12
Washington 16, Jacksonville 13
Indianapolis 23, Dallas 0
Buffalo 14, Detroit 13
Chicago 24, Green Bay 17
Minnesota 41, Miami 17
Tennessee 17, N.Y. Giants 0
Atlanta 40, Arizona 14
Cincinnati 30, Oakland 16
Pittsburgh 17, New England 10
San Francisco 26, Seattle 23, OT
Philadelphia 30, L.A. Rams 23
GAME TODAY
New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Washington at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Atlanta at Carolina, noon
Houston at Philadelphia, noon
N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, noon
Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, noon
Minnesota at Detroit, noon
Buffalo at New England, noon
Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon
Jacksonville at Miami, noon
Tampa Bay at Dallas, noon
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Denver at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.
NFL summaries
VIKINGS 41, DOLPHINS 17
Miami;0;10;7;0 -- 17
Minnesota;21;0;3;17 -- 41
First Quarter
Min - Diggs 13 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 11:40.
Min - Cook 13 run (Bailey kick), 6:21.
Min - Murray 18 run (Bailey kick), 1:32.
Second Quarter
Mia - Fitzpatrick 50 interception return (Sanders kick), 7:44.
Mia - FG Sanders 25, :14.
Third Quarter
Mia - Ballage 75 run (Sanders kick), 14:49.
Min - FG Bailey 36, 8:40.
Fourth Quarter
Min - FG Bailey 34, 13:01.
Min - Robinson 40 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 9:54.
Min - Cook 21 run (Bailey kick), 7:49.
A - 66,841.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Mia;Min
First downs;12;22
Total Net Yards;193;418
Rushes-yards;20-156;40-220
Passing;37;198
Punt Returns;2-8;5-116
Kickoff Returns;2-45;1-24
Interceptions Ret.;1-50;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;11-24-0;14-21-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;9-71;2-17
Punts;7-50.1;3-42.3
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;8-49;6-45
Time of Possession;26:44;33:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - Miami, Ballage 12-123, Gore 5-14, Bolden 1-12, Drake 1-6, Tannehill 1-1. Minnesota, Cook 19-136, Murray 15-68, Diggs 1-9, Cousins 5-7.
PASSING - Miami, Tannehill 11-24-0-108. Minnesota, Cousins 14-21-1-215.
RECEIVING - Miami, Amendola 3-30, Drake 3-28, Gesicki 2-23, Stills 1-17, Butler 1-12, Ballage 1-(minus 2). Minnesota, Diggs 4-49, Rudolph 3-23, Conklin 2-53, Robinson 2-44, Thielen 2-19, Cook 1-27.
BEARS 24, PACKERS 17
Green Bay;0;3;11;3 -- 17
Chicago;7;7;0;10 -- 24
First Quarter
Chi - Howard 9 run (Parkey kick), 2:08.
Second Quarter
GB - FG Crosby 41, 7:27.
Chi - Cohen 12 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), :30.
Third Quarter
GB - FG Crosby 43, 9:26.
GB - J. Williams 10 run (D. Adams pass from Rodgers), 4:10.
Fourth Quarter
Chi - T. Burton 13 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 10:16.
Chi - FG Parkey 24, 6:43.
GB - FG Crosby 45, :11.
A - 62,372.
TEAM STATISTICS
;GB;Chi
First downs;19;19
Total Net Yards;323;329
Rushes-yards;19-88;29-97
Passing;235;232
Punt Returns;1-1;2-53
Kickoff Returns;0-0;3-75
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-13
Comp-Att-Int;25-42-1;20-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-39;1-3
Punts;5-41.6;4-44.3
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;2-1
Penalties-Yards;7-48;4-24
Time of Possession;29:37;30:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - Green Bay, J. Williams 12-55, Rodgers 3-25, A.Jones 4-8. Chicago, Howard 19-60, Cohen 5-21, Trubisky 3-16, Mizzell 1-1, Cunningham 1-minus 1.
PASSING - Green Bay, Rodgers 25-42-1-274. Chicago, Trubisky 20-28-0-235.
RECEIVING - Green Bay, D. Adams 8-119, J.Williams 4-42, Kendricks 4-27, Graham 3-32, Cobb 3-30, Valdes-Scantling 1-12, St. Brown 1-7, Kumerow 1-5. Chicago, Cohen 5-31, T.Burton 4-36, Robinson 3-54, Gabriel 3-33, Shaheen 2-39, Bellamy 1-18, Howard 1-15, Mizzell 1-9.
College bowls
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT
New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian St. 45, Middle Tennessee 13
GAME TUESDAY
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
North Illinois (8-5) vs. UAB (10-3), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME WEDNESDAY
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Ohio (8-4) vs. San Diego St. (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME THURSDAY
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
Marshall (8-4) vs. South Florida (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES FRIDAY
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Toledo (7-5) vs. FIU (8-4), 11:30 a.m (ESPN)
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Western Michigan (7-5) vs. BYU (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES SATURDAY
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Memphis (8-5) vs. Wake Forest (6-6), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Army (9-2) vs. Houston (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Buffalo (10-3) vs. Troy (9-3), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Louisiana Tech (7-5) vs. Hawaii (8-5), 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
