NFL standings

(Final)

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-N. England;11;5;0;.688;436;325

Miami;7;9;0;.438;319;433

Buffalo;6;10;0;.375;269;374

N.Y. Jets;4;12;0;.250;333;441

South

y-Houston;11;5;0;.688;402;316

x-Indianapolis;10;6;0;.625;433;344

Tennessee;9;7;0;.563;310;303

Jacksonville;5;11;0;.313;245;316

North

y-Baltimore;10;6;0;.625;389;287

Pittsburgh;9;6;1;.594;428;360

Cleveland;7;8;1;.469;359;392

Cincinnati;6;10;0;.375;368;455

West

y-Kansas City;12;4;0;.750;565;421

x-L.A. Chargers;12;4;0;.750;428;329

Denver;6;10;0;.375;329;349

Oakland;4;12;0;.250;290;467

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-Dallas;10;6;0;.625;339;324

x-Philadelphia;9;7;0;.563;367;348

Washington;7;9;0;.438;281;359

N.Y. Giants;5;11;0;.313;369;412

South

y-New Orleans;13;3;0;.813;504;353

Atlanta;7;9;0;.438;414;423

Carolina;7;9;0;.438;376;382

Tampa Bay;5;11;0;.313;396;464

North

y-Chicago;12;4;0;.750;421;283

Minnesota;8;7;1;.531;360;341

Green Bay;6;9;1;.406;376;400

Detroit;6;10;0;.375;324;360

West

y-L.A. Rams;13;3;0;.813;527;384

x-Seattle;10;6;0;.625;428;347

San Francisco;4;12;0;.250;342;435

Arizona;3;13;0;.188;225;425

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 31, Green Bay 0

Houston 20, Jacksonville 3

New England 38, N.Y. Jets 3

Carolina 33, New Orleans 14

Buffalo 42, Miami 17

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 32

Dallas 36, N.Y. Giants 35

Kansas City 35, Oakland 3

Philadelphia 24, Washington 0

Chicago 24, Minnesota 10

Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 13

Seattle 27, Arizona 24

L.A. Chargers 23, Denver 9

L.A. Rams 48, San Francisco 32

Baltimore 26, Cleveland 24

Indianapolis 33, Tennessee 17

NFL summaries

BEARS 24, VIKINGS 10

Chicago;7;6;0;11 -- 24

Minnesota;0;3;7;0 -- 10

First quarter

Chi - Howard 6 run (Parkey kick), 10:38.

Second quarter

Chi - Howard 1 run (kick failed), 7:17.

Min - FG Bailey 45, :53.

Third quarter

Min - Diggs 2 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 1:51.

Fourth quarter

Chi - Cohen 3 run (Kwiatkoski pass from Trubisky), 7:46.

Chi - FG Parkey 42, 4:25.

A - 66,878.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Chi;Min

First downs;17;12

Total Net Yards;332;164

Rushes-yards;37-169;15-63

Passing;163;101

Punt Returns;2-(minu;1-4

Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;18-26-0;20-33-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;4-31

Punts;4-43.8;5-51.4

Fumbles-Lost;2-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;11-102;3-30

Time of Possession;37:08;22:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Chicago, Howard 21-109, Cohen 5-24, Trubisky 3-16, Cunningham 6-13, Miller 2-7. Minnesota, Cook 11-39, Murray 2-18, Cousins 1-7, Thielen 1-minus 1.

PASSING -- Chicago, Trubisky 18-26-0-163. Minnesota, Cousins 20-33-0-132.

RECEIVING -- Chicago, T.Burton 5-33, Gabriel 4-61, Wims 4-32, Cohen 2-8, White 1-22, Howard 1-5, Bellamy 1-2. Minnesota, Diggs 8-47, Cook 4-21, Rudolph 4-19, Thielen 3-38, Treadwell 1-7.

CHIEFS 35, RAIDERS 3

Oakland;0;3;0;0 -- 3

Kansas City;14;7;7;7 -- 35

First quarter

KC - Hill 67 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:41.

KC - Sorensen 54 interception return (Butker kick), 5:44.

Second quarter

KC - Dam.Williams 4 run (Butker kick), 9:31.

Oak - FG Carlson 50, 1:04.

Third quarter

KC - Robinson 89 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:33.

Fourth quarter

KC - Hill 15 run (Butker kick), 13:25.

A - 77,550.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Oak;KC

First downs;20;18

Total Net Yards;292;409

Rushes-yards;29-127;27-99

Passing;165;310

Punt Returns;0-0;1-3

Kickoff Returns;3-91;1-26

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;2-121

Comp-Att-Int;24-33-2;16-27-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-20;0-0

Punts;4-45.5;1-28.0

Fumbles-Lost;3-2;0-0

Penalties-Yards;4-22;4-50

Time of Possession;33:56;26:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Oakland, Martin 21-100, Washington 4-30, Richard 3-1, Roberts 1-minus 4. Kansas City, Dam.Williams 11-51, Dar.Williams 11-31, Hill 1-15, Henne 1-3, Mahomes 2-1, West 1-minus 2.

PASSING -- Oakland, Carr 24-33-2-185. Kansas City, Mahomes 14-24-1-281, Henne 2-3-0-29.

RECEIVING -- Oakland, J.Nelson 9-78, Roberts 5-31, Cook 3-28, Waller 3-23, Richard 2-17, Ateman 1-7, Martin 1-1. Kansas City, Hill 5-101, Kelce 5-62, Sherman 2-19, Robinson 1-89, Dieter 1-22, Benjamin 1-9, Dam.Williams 1-8.

LIONS 31, PACKERS 0

Detroit;7;14;3;7 -- 31

Green Bay;0;0;0;0 -- 0

First quarter

Det - T. Jones 5 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 2:58.

Second quarter

Det - Toilolo 8 pass from Prater (Prater kick), 10:36.

Det - Zenner 13 run (Prater kick), 1:06.

Third quarter

Det - FG Prater 43, 3:08.

Fourth quarter

Det - T. Jones 23 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 6:53.

A - 77,341.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Det;GB

First downs;25;9

Total Net Yards;402;175

Rushes-yards;38-130;13-46

Passing;272;129

Punt Returns;1-25;1-0

Kickoff Returns;0-0;5-111

Interceptions Ret.;1-(minu;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;21-33-0;19-40-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-2;3-29

Punts;4-40.3;7-45.3

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;3-34;5-38

Time of Possession;36:54;23:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Detroit, Zenner 21-93, Riddick 4-24, Blount 11-15, Stafford 2-(minus 2). Green Bay, Kizer 4-40, J.Williams 8-4, Bibbs 1-2.

PASSING -- Detroit, Stafford 20-32-0-266, Prater 1-1-0-8. Green Bay, Rodgers 3-5-0-26, Kizer 16-35-1-132.

RECEIVING -- Detroit, Powell 6-103, A.Jones 6-50, Toilolo 4-43, T.Jones 3-40, Zenner 1-30, Bellore 1-8. Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling 3-43, Graham 3-21, Kumerow 3-19, J.Williams 3-16, Bibbs 3-13, Cobb 1-27, Tonyan 1-7, Lazard 1-7, Moore 1-5.

College bowls

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT

Orange Bowl

CFP semifinal

Alabama 45, Oklahoma 34

GAMES TODAY

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Pittsburgh (7-6) vs. Stanford (8-4), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Redbox Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Michigan St. (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4), 2 p.m. (FOX)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Oklahoma St. (6-6) vs. Missouri (8-4), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4), 6 p.m. (FS1)

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Texas A&M (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES TUESDAY

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Iowa (8-4) vs. Mississippi St. (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Penn State (9-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3), noon (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

LSU (9-3) vs. UCF (12-0), noon (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Ohio St. (12-1) vs. Washington (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

Texas (9-4) vs. Georgia (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME MONDAY, JAN. 7

College Football Championship

Santa Clara, Calif.

Clemson (14-0) vs. Alabama (14-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

