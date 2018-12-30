NFL standings
(Final)
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-N. England;11;5;0;.688;436;325
Miami;7;9;0;.438;319;433
Buffalo;6;10;0;.375;269;374
N.Y. Jets;4;12;0;.250;333;441
South
y-Houston;11;5;0;.688;402;316
x-Indianapolis;10;6;0;.625;433;344
Tennessee;9;7;0;.563;310;303
Jacksonville;5;11;0;.313;245;316
North
y-Baltimore;10;6;0;.625;389;287
Pittsburgh;9;6;1;.594;428;360
Cleveland;7;8;1;.469;359;392
Cincinnati;6;10;0;.375;368;455
West
y-Kansas City;12;4;0;.750;565;421
x-L.A. Chargers;12;4;0;.750;428;329
Denver;6;10;0;.375;329;349
Oakland;4;12;0;.250;290;467
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-Dallas;10;6;0;.625;339;324
x-Philadelphia;9;7;0;.563;367;348
Washington;7;9;0;.438;281;359
N.Y. Giants;5;11;0;.313;369;412
South
y-New Orleans;13;3;0;.813;504;353
Atlanta;7;9;0;.438;414;423
Carolina;7;9;0;.438;376;382
Tampa Bay;5;11;0;.313;396;464
North
y-Chicago;12;4;0;.750;421;283
Minnesota;8;7;1;.531;360;341
Green Bay;6;9;1;.406;376;400
Detroit;6;10;0;.375;324;360
West
y-L.A. Rams;13;3;0;.813;527;384
x-Seattle;10;6;0;.625;428;347
San Francisco;4;12;0;.250;342;435
Arizona;3;13;0;.188;225;425
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 31, Green Bay 0
Houston 20, Jacksonville 3
New England 38, N.Y. Jets 3
Carolina 33, New Orleans 14
Buffalo 42, Miami 17
Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 32
Dallas 36, N.Y. Giants 35
Kansas City 35, Oakland 3
Philadelphia 24, Washington 0
Chicago 24, Minnesota 10
Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 13
Seattle 27, Arizona 24
L.A. Chargers 23, Denver 9
L.A. Rams 48, San Francisco 32
Baltimore 26, Cleveland 24
Indianapolis 33, Tennessee 17
NFL summaries
BEARS 24, VIKINGS 10
Chicago;7;6;0;11 -- 24
Minnesota;0;3;7;0 -- 10
First quarter
Chi - Howard 6 run (Parkey kick), 10:38.
Second quarter
Chi - Howard 1 run (kick failed), 7:17.
Min - FG Bailey 45, :53.
Third quarter
Min - Diggs 2 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 1:51.
Fourth quarter
Chi - Cohen 3 run (Kwiatkoski pass from Trubisky), 7:46.
Chi - FG Parkey 42, 4:25.
A - 66,878.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Chi;Min
First downs;17;12
Total Net Yards;332;164
Rushes-yards;37-169;15-63
Passing;163;101
Punt Returns;2-(minu;1-4
Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;18-26-0;20-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;4-31
Punts;4-43.8;5-51.4
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;11-102;3-30
Time of Possession;37:08;22:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Chicago, Howard 21-109, Cohen 5-24, Trubisky 3-16, Cunningham 6-13, Miller 2-7. Minnesota, Cook 11-39, Murray 2-18, Cousins 1-7, Thielen 1-minus 1.
PASSING -- Chicago, Trubisky 18-26-0-163. Minnesota, Cousins 20-33-0-132.
RECEIVING -- Chicago, T.Burton 5-33, Gabriel 4-61, Wims 4-32, Cohen 2-8, White 1-22, Howard 1-5, Bellamy 1-2. Minnesota, Diggs 8-47, Cook 4-21, Rudolph 4-19, Thielen 3-38, Treadwell 1-7.
CHIEFS 35, RAIDERS 3
Oakland;0;3;0;0 -- 3
Kansas City;14;7;7;7 -- 35
First quarter
KC - Hill 67 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:41.
KC - Sorensen 54 interception return (Butker kick), 5:44.
Second quarter
KC - Dam.Williams 4 run (Butker kick), 9:31.
Oak - FG Carlson 50, 1:04.
Third quarter
KC - Robinson 89 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:33.
Fourth quarter
KC - Hill 15 run (Butker kick), 13:25.
A - 77,550.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Oak;KC
First downs;20;18
Total Net Yards;292;409
Rushes-yards;29-127;27-99
Passing;165;310
Punt Returns;0-0;1-3
Kickoff Returns;3-91;1-26
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;2-121
Comp-Att-Int;24-33-2;16-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-20;0-0
Punts;4-45.5;1-28.0
Fumbles-Lost;3-2;0-0
Penalties-Yards;4-22;4-50
Time of Possession;33:56;26:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Oakland, Martin 21-100, Washington 4-30, Richard 3-1, Roberts 1-minus 4. Kansas City, Dam.Williams 11-51, Dar.Williams 11-31, Hill 1-15, Henne 1-3, Mahomes 2-1, West 1-minus 2.
PASSING -- Oakland, Carr 24-33-2-185. Kansas City, Mahomes 14-24-1-281, Henne 2-3-0-29.
RECEIVING -- Oakland, J.Nelson 9-78, Roberts 5-31, Cook 3-28, Waller 3-23, Richard 2-17, Ateman 1-7, Martin 1-1. Kansas City, Hill 5-101, Kelce 5-62, Sherman 2-19, Robinson 1-89, Dieter 1-22, Benjamin 1-9, Dam.Williams 1-8.
LIONS 31, PACKERS 0
Detroit;7;14;3;7 -- 31
Green Bay;0;0;0;0 -- 0
First quarter
Det - T. Jones 5 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 2:58.
Second quarter
Det - Toilolo 8 pass from Prater (Prater kick), 10:36.
Det - Zenner 13 run (Prater kick), 1:06.
Third quarter
Det - FG Prater 43, 3:08.
Fourth quarter
Det - T. Jones 23 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 6:53.
A - 77,341.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Det;GB
First downs;25;9
Total Net Yards;402;175
Rushes-yards;38-130;13-46
Passing;272;129
Punt Returns;1-25;1-0
Kickoff Returns;0-0;5-111
Interceptions Ret.;1-(minu;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;21-33-0;19-40-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-2;3-29
Punts;4-40.3;7-45.3
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;3-34;5-38
Time of Possession;36:54;23:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Detroit, Zenner 21-93, Riddick 4-24, Blount 11-15, Stafford 2-(minus 2). Green Bay, Kizer 4-40, J.Williams 8-4, Bibbs 1-2.
PASSING -- Detroit, Stafford 20-32-0-266, Prater 1-1-0-8. Green Bay, Rodgers 3-5-0-26, Kizer 16-35-1-132.
RECEIVING -- Detroit, Powell 6-103, A.Jones 6-50, Toilolo 4-43, T.Jones 3-40, Zenner 1-30, Bellore 1-8. Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling 3-43, Graham 3-21, Kumerow 3-19, J.Williams 3-16, Bibbs 3-13, Cobb 1-27, Tonyan 1-7, Lazard 1-7, Moore 1-5.
College bowls
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT
Orange Bowl
CFP semifinal
Alabama 45, Oklahoma 34
GAMES TODAY
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Pittsburgh (7-6) vs. Stanford (8-4), 1 p.m. (CBS)
Redbox Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Michigan St. (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4), 2 p.m. (FOX)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Oklahoma St. (6-6) vs. Missouri (8-4), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4), 6 p.m. (FS1)
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Texas A&M (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES TUESDAY
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Iowa (8-4) vs. Mississippi St. (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Penn State (9-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3), noon (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
LSU (9-3) vs. UCF (12-0), noon (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Ohio St. (12-1) vs. Washington (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Texas (9-4) vs. Georgia (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY, JAN. 7
College Football Championship
Santa Clara, Calif.
Clemson (14-0) vs. Alabama (14-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
